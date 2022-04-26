Tiger Style Represented at the USMC US Open

Tiger Style wrestling will be represented by five different individuals at this year’s USMC US Wrestling Open in the Freestyle division. Assistant coaches Dom Bradley and Kendric Maple, currently rostered Brock Mauller and Duwayne Villalpando (U20), and former Tiger Joey Lavallee will all be in attendance at the tournament in Vegas this year. Additionally, current Tiger commit Ryan Boersma (125 kg) of Illinois will be competing in the U20 division for Freestyle. (Watch Here)

Kendric Maple (65 kg)

Opens as a 6-Seed

Entered via lost bet to Keegan O’Toole for winning Junior World Championships

Current Mizzou Assistant Wrestling Coach

3x NCAA All-American at Oklahoma (1x Champ)

2018 US Team Member

Former assistant at Oklahoma, Purdue, & Nebraska

Brock Mauller (70 kg)

Opens as a 5-Seed

Current rostered Mizzou Wrestler

2x All-American

Joey Lavallee (74 kg)

Opens as a 4-Seed

Former Mizzou Wrestler

1x All-American

Duwayne Villalpando (92 kg)

Freshman at Mizzou

Competing in the U20 Division

Dominique Bradley (125 kg)

Opens as a 2-Seed

Current Mizzou Assistant Wrestling Coach

Former Mizzou Wrestler

2x All-American

The US Open will take place April 27 through May 1 and will further establish Team USA’s World Team. The top seven of each weight division will qualify for the World Team Trials Challenge.

There are two current Tigers who have already punched their ticket to the Challenge, Keegan O’Toole and Rocky Elam. Both O’Toole and Elam have qualified for the challenge via becoming 2021 Junior World champions. O’Toole has confirmed via FloWrestling interview on The Bader Show that he will not be attending this year due to injury. It is yet to be determined if Elam will be attending.

@MizzouWrestling puts 3 on the Junior world team! #TigerStyle Congrats to Rocky Elam, Keegan O’Toole and Colton Hawks. pic.twitter.com/zZR9Vyggry — Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) May 2, 2021

The World Team Trials Challenge Tournament features top Olympic hopefuls in the three Olympic styles: men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman. The winners and potential runner-ups will advance to Final X in June.

Mizzou currently has one former wrestler who has already punched his ticket to Final X, J’den Cox. J’den gets an automatic bid due to his 2021 World Bronze Medal. He has yet to confirm his invitation and it is unknown which weight class he will enter.

Final X is the last step in the Senior World Team Trials process. It is a best 2 out of 3 competition among two qualified contestants in 10 different weight classes. The winners of these matches will determine the 2022 U.S. Senior World Team roster, who will compete in Belgrade, Serbia, Sept. 12-18.