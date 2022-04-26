Ho-hum, another transfer out of Mizzou

*bum bum bum* “Another one bites the dust-ah!”

So long, Amari Davis. We barely knew thee.

I want to thank Mizzou for everything I learned and was shown I want to thank coach Martin and his staff for bringing me in with open arms. This was an amazing stop in my basketball career with that being said I will be entering the transfer portal. #RespectMyDecision — Amari Davis (@Amari937) April 25, 2022

Davis’ announcement marks the ninth entrance into the transfer portal for Mizzou this offseason. That’s 75 percent of last year’s roster, folks. Welcome to modern college basketball!

As Sam wrote in his quick hitter last night, Davis struggled in his lone season at Missouri, though it wasn’t completely devoid of highlights.

Davis had an up and down season as he struggled to find his footing at the high major level. But it wasn’t without some big moments. Davis’ best game came on the road against Ole Miss where he came off the bench to play 30 minutes, and he didn’t miss a shot attempt in 10 tries, leading all scorers with 23 points.

God, that was a fun game. That it came against a team against whom Missouri needed to exorcise some demons? Even better.

So what’s next? Missouri now has two open scholarships, and you know Dennis Gates will want to fill those up considering how deep his teams roll. There’s at least two hot rumors going around the Mizzou internet right now, but we’ve yet to see any official developments.

Keep your eyes peeled for that bat signal, folks.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

I’m thinking Mizzou Softball might be back, y’all!

A sweep over the No. 12 (9? 13?) team in the country with an aggregate score of 30-8 is extremely cool, especially when you’re out socking massive dingers like this one.

Mizzou will take on SLU later this week before closing out their season with two SEC series.

Mad Max Scherzer stymied his hometown St. Louis Cardinals for 7 innings last night but took the no decision in a game that eventually went to the Mets 5-2.

An epic Mizzou Hoops meetup in Germany yesterday!

If you’re trying to get tickets to this week’s re-scheduled Mizzou vs. SLU softball game, you can hit up Mizzou’s website.

Speaking of Mizzou Softball, here’s that Kara Daly story from ABC 17 that we mentioned yesterday morning!

New guy on the Mizzou beat, everyone go say hi.

Personal news szn: As of today, I’m the new Mizzou athletics reporter at the @columbiatribune. If you know me, you know how much I love college sports, so this is an opportunity I’m thrilled to have. I hope you’ll follow along. Plenty of stories to come pic.twitter.com/XlMCLq8nmn — Matt Stahl (@mattstahl97) April 25, 2022