It must be me Lucky Charms!

They’re magically delicious… and give you home-run hitting power
Kim Wert had absolute monster weekend. The Tigers’ all-time home run leader batted a blistering .857 against the then-ranked no. 9/12 Kentucky Wildcats, with four home runs - including two grand slams - and 13 RBI.
Want more info on her performance and the rest of the once again ranked no. 25/26 Tigers? Check out my Game One recap here, and my Game Two/Three recap here.
What did she credit for the performance? The Lucky Charms!
What does @kimberly_wert credit her big weekend to? pic.twitter.com/QwQaXpsd3q— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 26, 2022
It should come as no surprise that she was named the SEC Player of the Week.
A dominant weekend. Kim Wert is your SEC Player of the Week!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 26, 2022
Even cooler than that, she was named the Extra Inning Softball Co-National Player of the Week for her efforts over the weekend.
Addison Barnard (@addieb30) of @GoShockersSB and Kim Wert (@kimberly_wert) of @MizzouSoftball have been named the @ExtraInningSB Co-National Players of the Week.https://t.co/JoxQ7AHsIk— ExtraInningSoftball (@ExtraInningSB) April 26, 2022
Best of luck to the Tigers tonight as they face SLU (20-21, 12-5 in A10) in a makeup game at 4pm. Mizzou leads the series all-time 64-3.
Given the push for a @kimberly_wert sponsorship, I thought I'd send out some ideas. Thoughts, @LuckyCharms? pic.twitter.com/MTK1b45UAS— Cole Lee (@ColeLeeMU) April 27, 2022
Football: It’s Draft Week!
- The Trib’s Chris Kwiecinski has 2022 NFL Draft guide for Mizzou, Missouri State and Missouri native prospects.
- The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter wrote, as the draft looms, Tyler Badie’s long road to NFL is closer to reality
- SDS’s Keith Farner wrote, Eli Drinkwitz delivers $10,000 worth of free gas in popular community outreach gesture
- See ya, Mark. Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out.
NCAA needs a young mind willing to be proactive in problem solving not always reactionary. Someone who puts an emphasis on innovation in a forever changing College landscape.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2022
- Hey! We know that guy! The Godfather of Rock M!
I really should’ve started growing the beard years earlier. https://t.co/bPLmkHKB2h— Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) April 26, 2022
Hoops
- PowerMizzou’s Mitchell Forde told us Wichita guard TJ Williams is a name to know in class of 2024.
- COOL! When they first did this a number of years ago, it was so much fun! Demarre was in a contract year, so he wasn’t allowed to play for fear he’d get hurt.
Mark your calendars: DeMarre Carroll & Laurence Bowers are hosting a Mizzou alumni basketball game at Mizzou Arena on July 16.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 26, 2022
Diamond Sports
- Not ideal, fellas. A three-run ninth led the Missouri State Bears to a stunning 3-2 win over Missouri baseball on Tuesday night at Hammons Field in Springfield. Through the first eight innings, the Tigers (22-16) only surrendered two hits. Then the wheels came off as the Bears (18-18) had three hits, a walk and a HBP to score three runs and take down the Tigers. Yikes. From MUTigers.com:
Torin Montgomery produced all the offense for the Tigers, launching a two-run homer in the sixth inning to put Mizzou in front. On the mound, five Tigers combined to shutout the Bears through the first eight innings of the game, but an overturned call at first sparked Missouri State in the ninth.
- New Columbia Tribune writer Matt Stahl got to work right away, writing three takeaways from Missouri softball’s weekend sweep of ranked Kentucky.
- If you haven’t yet watched this ABC17 video yet about Jeff City’s Kara Daly, do it!
ICYMI: #Mizzou (@MizzouSoftball) standout Kara Daly’s (@karadaly09) love for softball reaches far beyond the game. Watch her story ⤵️ https://t.co/Nzm2dCwGrd— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) April 25, 2022
- In Chris Blake’s weekly SEC recap, he wrote: Sweeps and upsets shift standings.
- Awesome.
Locked it down.— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 26, 2022
• First Mizzou pitcher to go 3-0 in an SEC series since 2013
• 12 IP with nine Ks and only one run allowed. pic.twitter.com/aEY91v4T8J
- From Jo’s dad, on his daughter’s performance this weekend:
Been overlooked since you was 10! 3 SEC wins in 1 weekend, must of been luck. Keep your head down..— Chris Weber (@Cweb2320) April 26, 2022
- Looking good, Stefania! Can’t wait to see you at Mizzou Softball Stadium!
Thank you @ExtraInningSB for naming me one of the national HS players of the week!! The team is doing great, hopefully we clinch a playoff spot this week! @HPSAthletics @NewsdayHSsports @Intensity16uBOD @intensitykod @Los_Stuff @MizzouSoftball @USASoftball pic.twitter.com/5rvynwSPDV— Stefania Abruscato (@StefaniaAbrusc1) April 24, 2022
- Before I move on, please take a minute and check on your loved ones. This is so very sad. James Madison’s Lauren Bernett, part of the Dukes’ 2021 WCWS run, has passed away. The sophomore catcher, who Mizzou faced just last year in the Supers, had just been the CAA’s Player of the Week after her 7-9 performance over the weekend against Drexel, in which she scored four runs and had seven RBI to go with four XBH. What a sad, sad day for Lauren’s family and friends, JMU, and the softball community. She was just 20. You really never know what people are going through.
We love you, Lauren pic.twitter.com/WWt4lkm2gG— JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) April 26, 2022
Other Mizzou Sports
- Check out Keegan’s sweet moves!
NCAA & Junior World champ Keegan O'Toole attacks a single, then counters opp's crotch lock + crackdown counter by breaking opp down to his hip, posting on his head & free hand, stepping his right leg over opp's left leg & elevating opp's other leg. @KeeganOtoole— Dan Sweeney (@DPSBreakdowns) April 26, 2022
@NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/dPOqzb5q2d
Mizzou in the Pros (AKA Utah Jazz Corner)
- In Game Four of the Western Conference first round on Saturday, Quin Snider’s Jazz squad beat Dallas, 100-99 in a thrilling game. JC played 36 minutes and scored 25 points on 9-16 shooting (3-5 from three, 4-5 FT) with 4 REB, 1 STL, 3 TO, and 3 PF. He was +18 (team-high) on the night.
However, in Game Five, the Jazz were… nowhere close to victorious, losing to the Mavs 102-77 on Monday night. JC played 32 mins in this one, and scored 20 points on 9-15 shooting (0-4 from three, 2-2 FT) with 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 TO and 3 PF. Somehow, despite having the best performance on the team, he was -17. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Next up: The Jazz play what could be a decisive Game Six on Thursday at 9pm on TNT. Dallas is favored by 2.5.
Lost amongst the thrill of victory was a storyline that was instrumental in Utah pulling off the game four win — a storyline about a player rising to the occasion when needed most. Thank you, Jordan Clarkson
- The Deseret News looked at the Jazz’s abysmal Game 5 loss, in which the only bright spot was JC, who scored a game-high 20 points in the offensive nightmare.
— — — — — — — — — — — — —
