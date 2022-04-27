It must be me Lucky Charms!

They’re magically delicious… and give you home-run hitting power

Kim Wert had absolute monster weekend. The Tigers’ all-time home run leader batted a blistering .857 against the then-ranked no. 9/12 Kentucky Wildcats, with four home runs - including two grand slams - and 13 RBI.

Want more info on her performance and the rest of the once again ranked no. 25/26 Tigers? Check out my Game One recap here, and my Game Two/Three recap here.

What did she credit for the performance? The Lucky Charms!

What does @kimberly_wert credit her big weekend to? pic.twitter.com/QwQaXpsd3q — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 26, 2022

It should come as no surprise that she was named the SEC Player of the Week.

A dominant weekend. Kim Wert is your SEC Player of the Week!



https://t.co/Dm6pffKLVg pic.twitter.com/yxFnQ78eJX — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 26, 2022

Even cooler than that, she was named the Extra Inning Softball Co-National Player of the Week for her efforts over the weekend.

On to the links!

Best of luck to the Tigers tonight as they face SLU (20-21, 12-5 in A10) in a makeup game at 4pm. Mizzou leads the series all-time 64-3.

Given the push for a @kimberly_wert sponsorship, I thought I'd send out some ideas. Thoughts, @LuckyCharms? pic.twitter.com/MTK1b45UAS — Cole Lee (@ColeLeeMU) April 27, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football: It’s Draft Week!

NCAA needs a young mind willing to be proactive in problem solving not always reactionary. Someone who puts an emphasis on innovation in a forever changing College landscape. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 26, 2022

Hey! We know that guy! The Godfather of Rock M!

I really should’ve started growing the beard years earlier. https://t.co/bPLmkHKB2h — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) April 26, 2022

Hoops

PowerMizzou’s Mitchell Forde told us Wichita guard TJ Williams is a name to know in class of 2024.

COOL! When they first did this a number of years ago, it was so much fun! Demarre was in a contract year, so he wasn’t allowed to play for fear he’d get hurt.

Mark your calendars: DeMarre Carroll & Laurence Bowers are hosting a Mizzou alumni basketball game at Mizzou Arena on July 16. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 26, 2022

Diamond Sports

Not ideal, fellas. A three-run ninth led the Missouri State Bears to a stunning 3-2 win over Missouri baseball on Tuesday night at Hammons Field in Springfield. Through the first eight innings, the Tigers (22-16) only surrendered two hits. Then the wheels came off as the Bears (18-18) had three hits, a walk and a HBP to score three runs and take down the Tigers. Yikes. From MUTigers.com:

Torin Montgomery produced all the offense for the Tigers, launching a two-run homer in the sixth inning to put Mizzou in front. On the mound, five Tigers combined to shutout the Bears through the first eight innings of the game, but an overturned call at first sparked Missouri State in the ninth.

New Columbia Tribune writer Matt Stahl got to work right away, writing three takeaways from Missouri softball’s weekend sweep of ranked Kentucky.

If you haven’t yet watched this ABC17 video yet about Jeff City’s Kara Daly, do it!

ICYMI: #Mizzou (@MizzouSoftball) standout Kara Daly’s (@karadaly09) love for softball reaches far beyond the game. Watch her story ⤵️ https://t.co/Nzm2dCwGrd — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) April 25, 2022

In Chris Blake’s weekly SEC recap, he wrote: Sweeps and upsets shift standings.

Awesome.

Locked it down.



• First Mizzou pitcher to go 3-0 in an SEC series since 2013

• 12 IP with nine Ks and only one run allowed. pic.twitter.com/aEY91v4T8J — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 26, 2022

From Jo’s dad, on his daughter’s performance this weekend:

Been overlooked since you was 10! 3 SEC wins in 1 weekend, must of been luck. Keep your head down.. — Chris Weber (@Cweb2320) April 26, 2022

Looking good, Stefania! Can’t wait to see you at Mizzou Softball Stadium!

Before I move on, please take a minute and check on your loved ones. This is so very sad. James Madison’s Lauren Bernett, part of the Dukes’ 2021 WCWS run, has passed away. The sophomore catcher, who Mizzou faced just last year in the Supers, had just been the CAA’s Player of the Week after her 7-9 performance over the weekend against Drexel, in which she scored four runs and had seven RBI to go with four XBH. What a sad, sad day for Lauren’s family and friends, JMU, and the softball community. She was just 20. You really never know what people are going through.

We love you, Lauren pic.twitter.com/WWt4lkm2gG — JMU Softball (@JMUSoftball) April 26, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Check out Keegan’s sweet moves!

NCAA & Junior World champ Keegan O'Toole attacks a single, then counters opp's crotch lock + crackdown counter by breaking opp down to his hip, posting on his head & free hand, stepping his right leg over opp's left leg & elevating opp's other leg. @KeeganOtoole

@NCAAWrestling pic.twitter.com/dPOqzb5q2d — Dan Sweeney (@DPSBreakdowns) April 26, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros (AKA Utah Jazz Corner)

In Game Four of the Western Conference first round on Saturday, Quin Snider’s Jazz squad beat Dallas, 100-99 in a thrilling game. JC played 36 minutes and scored 25 points on 9-16 shooting (3-5 from three, 4-5 FT) with 4 REB, 1 STL, 3 TO, and 3 PF. He was +18 (team-high) on the night.

However, in Game Five, the Jazz were… nowhere close to victorious, losing to the Mavs 102-77 on Monday night. JC played 32 mins in this one, and scored 20 points on 9-15 shooting (0-4 from three, 2-2 FT) with 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 TO and 3 PF. Somehow, despite having the best performance on the team, he was -17. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Next up: The Jazz play what could be a decisive Game Six on Thursday at 9pm on TNT. Dallas is favored by 2.5.

Lost amongst the thrill of victory was a storyline that was instrumental in Utah pulling off the game four win — a storyline about a player rising to the occasion when needed most. Thank you, Jordan Clarkson

