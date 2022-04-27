 clock menu more-arrow no yes

It must be me Lucky Charms!

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, April 20

By Karen Steger

They’re magically delicious… and give you home-run hitting power

Kim Wert had absolute monster weekend. The Tigers’ all-time home run leader batted a blistering .857 against the then-ranked no. 9/12 Kentucky Wildcats, with four home runs - including two grand slams - and 13 RBI.

Want more info on her performance and the rest of the once again ranked no. 25/26 Tigers? Check out my Game One recap here, and my Game Two/Three recap here.

What did she credit for the performance? The Lucky Charms!

It should come as no surprise that she was named the SEC Player of the Week.

Even cooler than that, she was named the Extra Inning Softball Co-National Player of the Week for her efforts over the weekend.

On to the links!

Best of luck to the Tigers tonight as they face SLU (20-21, 12-5 in A10) in a makeup game at 4pm. Mizzou leads the series all-time 64-3.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football: It’s Draft Week!

  • Hey! We know that guy! The Godfather of Rock M!

Hoops

Diamond Sports

  • Not ideal, fellas. A three-run ninth led the Missouri State Bears to a stunning 3-2 win over Missouri baseball on Tuesday night at Hammons Field in Springfield. Through the first eight innings, the Tigers (22-16) only surrendered two hits. Then the wheels came off as the Bears (18-18) had three hits, a walk and a HBP to score three runs and take down the Tigers. Yikes. From MUTigers.com:

Torin Montgomery produced all the offense for the Tigers, launching a two-run homer in the sixth inning to put Mizzou in front. On the mound, five Tigers combined to shutout the Bears through the first eight innings of the game, but an overturned call at first sparked Missouri State in the ninth.

  • From Jo’s dad, on his daughter’s performance this weekend:
  • Looking good, Stefania! Can’t wait to see you at Mizzou Softball Stadium!
  • Before I move on, please take a minute and check on your loved ones. This is so very sad. James Madison’s Lauren Bernett, part of the Dukes’ 2021 WCWS run, has passed away. The sophomore catcher, who Mizzou faced just last year in the Supers, had just been the CAA’s Player of the Week after her 7-9 performance over the weekend against Drexel, in which she scored four runs and had seven RBI to go with four XBH. What a sad, sad day for Lauren’s family and friends, JMU, and the softball community. She was just 20. You really never know what people are going through.

Other Mizzou Sports

  • Check out Keegan’s sweet moves!

Mizzou in the Pros (AKA Utah Jazz Corner)

  • In Game Four of the Western Conference first round on Saturday, Quin Snider’s Jazz squad beat Dallas, 100-99 in a thrilling game. JC played 36 minutes and scored 25 points on 9-16 shooting (3-5 from three, 4-5 FT) with 4 REB, 1 STL, 3 TO, and 3 PF. He was +18 (team-high) on the night.

However, in Game Five, the Jazz were… nowhere close to victorious, losing to the Mavs 102-77 on Monday night. JC played 32 mins in this one, and scored 20 points on 9-15 shooting (0-4 from three, 2-2 FT) with 4 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 TO and 3 PF. Somehow, despite having the best performance on the team, he was -17. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Next up: The Jazz play what could be a decisive Game Six on Thursday at 9pm on TNT. Dallas is favored by 2.5.

Lost amongst the thrill of victory was a storyline that was instrumental in Utah pulling off the game four win — a storyline about a player rising to the occasion when needed most. Thank you, Jordan Clarkson

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

