Mizzou Softball vs SLU: Preview/Game Thread/Recap

Welcome! I’m making this a one stop shop for a mini SLU preview, a game thread, and a recap with some quotes afterwards. Sound good? Let’s get started.

WHEN: Wednesday, April 27 at 4pm WHERE: Mizzou Softball Stadium, Columbia, Mo. TV/STREAMING: SEC+ STATS: Live on StatBroadcast (just scroll down to the event) HISTORY: Mizzou leads the series all-time 64-3.

2021 RECORD: 42-17 (ranked #8 nationally)

2022 RECORD: 28-17 (8-9 in SEC)

PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 5th in SEC

RANKING: #25 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #26 (USA Today/NFCA), NR (D1 Softball) , NR (Softball America) , , #23 (current RPI)

LAST 7 GAMES: @ #9/12 Kentucky (W 9-1, 5in | W 8-7 | W 13-0, 5 in) , #14/13 Georgia (L 3-1 | W 6-2 | L 4-3)

Let’s go mildly in-depth on the Bills, shall we?

Saint Louis University Billikens

2021 RECORD: 19-27 (10-12 in A10, 6th place)

2022 RECORD: 20-21 (12-5 in A10, currently 2nd place)

LAST 4 GAMES: @St. Bonaventure (W 9-1 in 6in | W 6-1 | W 3-0) , Louisiana (L 19-0, 5in)

PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 7th in Atlantic 10

RANKING: #156 (current RPI)

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Gabbie Kowalik (no relation to Kayla from UK) : .398 BA | 1.289 OPS | 35 R | 47 H | 10 HR | 36 RBI | .814 SLG%

: Kat Lane: .372 BA | .896 OPS | 41 R | 55 H | 6 RBI | 21 BB | .446 SLG% | 13-18 SB-ATT

Sadie Wise: .358 BA | 1.035 OPS | 31 R | 53 H | 6 HR | 36 RBI | .608 SLG% | 16 BB

Chloe Wendling, SP: 3.83 ERA | 1.44 WHIP | 9-8 | 8 CG | 2 SHO | 115 IP | 133 H | 63 ER | 33 BB | 65 K | 35 XBH | 12 HR | .284 Opp BA

Aubrey Hacke, SP: 3.95 ERA | 1.57 WHIP | 7-10 | 6 CG | 1 SHO | 101 IP | 127 H | 57 ER | 32 BB | 67 K | 29 XBH | 13 HR | .311 Opp BA

OVERALL TEAM COMPARISONS:

Today’s Lineup:

Schu gets the start against SLU! pic.twitter.com/N6FIWB3qOO — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 27, 2022

FIRST INNING

T1: three-up, three-down for Schumacher to start things off, including two ground outs and a strikeout B1: Laird grounds out, and both Wilmes and Bailey fly out

SECOND INNING

T2: Schu allows a walk, but a nice double play by Laird and Bailey end the inning. B2: Wert lines out to right. Casidy is on first with a hard-hit grounder to left. Honnold and Daly both ground out.

THIRD INNING