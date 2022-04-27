Mizzou Softball vs SLU: Preview/Game Thread/Recap

Welcome! I’m making this a one stop shop for a mini SLU preview, a game thread, and a recap with some quotes afterwards. Sound good? Let’s get started.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 27 at 4pm
WHERE: Mizzou Softball Stadium, Columbia, Mo.
TV/STREAMING: SEC+
STATS: Live on StatBroadcast (just scroll down to the event)
HISTORY: Mizzou leads the series all-time 64-3.
Missouri Tigers
2021 RECORD: 42-17 (ranked #8 nationally)
2022 RECORD: 28-17 (8-9 in SEC)
PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 5th in SEC
RANKING: #25 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #26 (USA Today/NFCA), NR (D1 Softball), NR (Softball America), , #23 (current RPI)
LAST 7 GAMES: @ #9/12 Kentucky (W 9-1, 5in | W 8-7 | W 13-0, 5 in), #14/13 Georgia (L 3-1 | W 6-2 | L 4-3)
Let’s go mildly in-depth on the Bills, shall we?
Saint Louis University Billikens
2021 RECORD: 19-27 (10-12 in A10, 6th place)
2022 RECORD: 20-21 (12-5 in A10, currently 2nd place)
LAST 4 GAMES: @St. Bonaventure (W 9-1 in 6in | W 6-1 | W 3-0), Louisiana (L 19-0, 5in)
PROJECTED CONFERENCE FINISH: 7th in Atlantic 10
RANKING: #156 (current RPI)
PLAYERS TO WATCH:
- Gabbie Kowalik (no relation to Kayla from UK): .398 BA | 1.289 OPS | 35 R | 47 H | 10 HR | 36 RBI | .814 SLG%
- Kat Lane: .372 BA | .896 OPS | 41 R | 55 H | 6 RBI | 21 BB | .446 SLG% | 13-18 SB-ATT
- Sadie Wise: .358 BA | 1.035 OPS | 31 R | 53 H | 6 HR | 36 RBI | .608 SLG% | 16 BB
- Chloe Wendling, SP: 3.83 ERA | 1.44 WHIP | 9-8 | 8 CG | 2 SHO | 115 IP | 133 H | 63 ER | 33 BB | 65 K | 35 XBH | 12 HR | .284 Opp BA
- Aubrey Hacke, SP: 3.95 ERA | 1.57 WHIP | 7-10 | 6 CG | 1 SHO | 101 IP | 127 H | 57 ER | 32 BB | 67 K | 29 XBH | 13 HR | .311 Opp BA
OVERALL TEAM COMPARISONS:
Today’s Lineup:
Schu gets the start against SLU! pic.twitter.com/N6FIWB3qOO— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 27, 2022
FIRST INNING
T1: three-up, three-down for Schumacher to start things off, including two ground outs and a strikeout
B1: Laird grounds out, and both Wilmes and Bailey fly out
SECOND INNING
T2: Schu allows a walk, but a nice double play by Laird and Bailey end the inning.
B2: Wert lines out to right. Casidy is on first with a hard-hit grounder to left. Honnold and Daly both ground out.
THIRD INNING
T3: The leadoff batter is aboard after the ball appears to hit 2B Kendyll Bailey. Kara Daly makes a nice play for the first out, and two ground outs end the inning. 0-0
B3: The Emma Raabe hit spree continues, and the Tigers are on the board with a deep shot to left. It’s 1-0 Tigers. Moore grounds out, and Laird singles and Brooke Wilmes launches a 2-run shot to right. It’s 3-0 now. Brooke, as Paul tells us, is now Mizzou’s all-time XBH leader. The inning ends on a line out by Kendyll Bailey (great diving play by SLU’s Natalie Sullivan) and a ground out by Wert.
