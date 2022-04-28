 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Highlights from Mizzou Softball’s 9-3 mid-week win over SLU

Mizzou Links for Thursday, April 28

By Sammy Stava

MIZ > SLU

After their statement sweep on the road against a ranked Kentucky team to get back on track in SEC play, the no. 25 Mizzou Softball team looked to continue the momentum in a mid-week game at home against in-state opponent SLU.

Karen Steger provided a lot of the coverage yesterday, but in case if you missed it, the Tigers beat the Billikens 9-3 to improve to 29-17 overall on the season.

Reigning SEC Player of the Week Kimberly Wert added to her HR total with her 14th of the season.

Brooke Wilmes had a big day, going 2-4 with a HR and 3 RBI. Wilmes reached a milestone, and also added to the record books.

You can watch the full highlights on Mizzou Softball’s win here!

Missouri is in an unusual spot as the Tigers are currently under .500 in conference play with an 8-9 SEC record, but they have a good opportunity to improve their conference record as they host Texas A&M this weekend, who is only 5-13 in the SEC (but just took 2-3 from Alabama). Winning that series will be crucial because Mizzou closes out the regular season with an extremely tough task — on the road against a Top 10 Alabama team.

Plenty of more coverage to come from Karen on this weekend’s series, along with a full recap later today.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

RECRUTING NOTES:

  • The Adam Miller to Mizzou rumors continue. This is intriguing to follow.
  • Mizzou Hoops has officially offered Luke Northweather, the 2021-2022 Gatorade Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year from Blair Oaks High School.
  • 2023 three-star offensive tackle and younger brother of Missouri’s Zachary Lovett, Bryce Lovett, has Mizzou in his Top Four schools and will be announcing his commitment on May 16th.
  • Mizzou target Logan Reichert, a 2023 four-star offensive tackle from Rayton, Missouri will be announcing his Top 8 schools today.
  • Plenty of special congratulatory messages to Gary Pinkel on the Missouri State Capitol and Hall of Fame inductions.
  • Here’s Gary Pinkel on Eli Drinkwitz entering his third season and the state of the program.
  • A sad day around the Tiger Style program. Rest In Peace to former Mizzou Wrestling Head Coach and Missouri Hall of Famer, Hap Whitney.
  • The Carroll and Bowers Alumni Game is officially set! July 16th at Mizzou Arena.
  • Ummm....not great, Keyon Dooling. Nate Edwards had the perfect tweet about this.
  • Mizzou Wide Receiver JJ Hester has announced that he is entering the transfer portal. Good luck, JJ!
