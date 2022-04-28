Highlights from Mizzou Softball’s 9-3 mid-week win over SLU

MIZ > SLU

After their statement sweep on the road against a ranked Kentucky team to get back on track in SEC play, the no. 25 Mizzou Softball team looked to continue the momentum in a mid-week game at home against in-state opponent SLU.

Karen Steger provided a lot of the coverage yesterday, but in case if you missed it, the Tigers beat the Billikens 9-3 to improve to 29-17 overall on the season.

Tigers get the dub! pic.twitter.com/Y41wwqSaAJ — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 27, 2022

Reigning SEC Player of the Week Kimberly Wert added to her HR total with her 14th of the season.

WERT ALERT. @kimberly_wert crushes her 14th of the year! pic.twitter.com/xkIWbN9vcO — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 27, 2022

Brooke Wilmes had a big day, going 2-4 with a HR and 3 RBI. Wilmes reached a milestone, and also added to the record books.

.@WilmesBrooke rewrote the record books today:



• Broke Mizzou’s XBH record (101)

• Scored her 200th run

• Set a career high with her 14th homer

• Moved into a tie for 1st in 2Bs (56)

• Moved into 7th in HRs (41)

• Moved into 2nd in Hits (274) — Paul McCaw (@PaulMcCaw15) April 28, 2022

You can watch the full highlights on Mizzou Softball’s win here!

Missouri is in an unusual spot as the Tigers are currently under .500 in conference play with an 8-9 SEC record, but they have a good opportunity to improve their conference record as they host Texas A&M this weekend, who is only 5-13 in the SEC (but just took 2-3 from Alabama). Winning that series will be crucial because Mizzou closes out the regular season with an extremely tough task — on the road against a Top 10 Alabama team.

Plenty of more coverage to come from Karen on this weekend’s series, along with a full recap later today.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

On the latest Eye on The Tigers Podcast with Dave Matter featuring special guest Charlton Young: Why Charlton “C.Y.” Young joined Dennis Gates to revive Mizzou Basketball

RECRUTING NOTES:

The Adam Miller to Mizzou rumors continue. This is intriguing to follow.

Missouri and new head coach Dennis Gates have emerged as a serious contender to land LSU transfer Adam Miller, per sources.



Miller began his career at Illinois before transferring to LSU last summer. He missed all of the 21-22 season due to injury.



Averaged 8.3PPG in 20-21. pic.twitter.com/XOeRXZpbog — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 27, 2022

Mizzou Hoops has officially offered Luke Northweather, the 2021-2022 Gatorade Missouri Boys Basketball Player of the Year from Blair Oaks High School.

We are told Blair Oaks senior Luke Northweather picked up an offer from #Mizzou during his official visit over the last two days. Was offered by Oklahoma last weekend and will visit Wisconsin Thursday and Friday with an offer likely. @BPrzybylo @McNamaraRivals — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) April 27, 2022

2023 three-star offensive tackle and younger brother of Missouri’s Zachary Lovett, Bryce Lovett, has Mizzou in his Top Four schools and will be announcing his commitment on May 16th.

Top 4️⃣… who will it be??



I will be Announcing my commitment on my birthday may 16th make sure y’all tune in! @CoachYounger14 @Andrew_Ivins @247Sports pic.twitter.com/S4uAlyyGlY — bryce5️⃣5️⃣ (@bryceLovett55) April 28, 2022

Mizzou target Logan Reichert, a 2023 four-star offensive tackle from Rayton, Missouri will be announcing his Top 8 schools today.

I will be dropping my top 8 tomorrow at 12 PM CST stay tuned ! — Logan Reichert (@LoganReichert4) April 27, 2022

Plenty of special congratulatory messages to Gary Pinkel on the Missouri State Capitol and Hall of Fame inductions.

Happy 70th Birthday to our leader, @GaryPinkel! Congratulations on the recognition at the Missouri State Capitol today on your @NFFNetwork Hall of Fame induction!



Here's a special message from some of your favorite people.https://t.co/ZXYo0vMegm — GP M.A.D.E. Foundation (@gpmade_) April 28, 2022

Here’s Gary Pinkel on Eli Drinkwitz entering his third season and the state of the program.

WATCH:

"It's hard to win."

-Former #Mizzou Head Coach, Gary Pinkel (@GaryPinkel), shares his support for Coach Drinkwitz as well as his thoughts about the program. @KOMUsports @CoMoSports pic.twitter.com/aqfM06ebDG — Chase (@ChaseMatteson) April 27, 2022

A sad day around the Tiger Style program. Rest In Peace to former Mizzou Wrestling Head Coach and Missouri Hall of Famer, Hap Whitney.

“This morning, we lost a great man in Hap Whitney. Hap brought Mizzou Wrestling into the modern era and helped bring Mizzou to the national stage. He was a mentor, a great coach, a great supporter of the program, and special friend to me. Prayers to all the Whitney family.” pic.twitter.com/xEGmdi9Srd — Brian Smith (@mutigerstyle) April 27, 2022

ICYMI on The Big 550 KTRS, Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese to discuss the latest transfer portal rumors around Mizzou Basketball.

#ICYMI last night on @KTRS550: @Dave_Matter joined @bwiese16 to discuss the transfer portal rumors swirling around #Mizzou hoops, including the latest updates on certain players as Dennis Gates has two more scholarships to work with on the roster.



LISTEN https://t.co/Dhherh2y49 — KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) April 27, 2022

The Carroll and Bowers Alumni Game is officially set! July 16th at Mizzou Arena.

✅ Confirmed#CARROLLandBOWERS Alumni Game 2022



Mizzou Arena

⏰ July 16th, 2022 pic.twitter.com/2WOSwbJtXi — Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) April 27, 2022

Ummm....not great, Keyon Dooling. Nate Edwards had the perfect tweet about this.

Utah Jazz assistant coach Keyon Dooling has been charged with submitting fraudulent claims to the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan, and with recruiting other ex-players to do so (and supplying them with false documents) in exchange for kickbacks. https://t.co/UgVZFKOkMW — Eric Walden (@tribjazz) April 27, 2022

Mizzou Wide Receiver JJ Hester has announced that he is entering the transfer portal. Good luck, JJ!

Best of luck to my teammates . pic.twitter.com/E7zTqgPdaH — #BeGreat (@JJHester_8) April 28, 2022