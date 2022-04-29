Softball honors its seniors, Dennis Gates searches for recruits, fan support… and sleep

Planning to head to Mizzou Softball’s Senior Weekend to celebrate the accomplishments of OH SO MANY Tiger seniors but don’t have tickets? Well, you best search on third party sites because honey, they are S-O-L-D-O-U-T for Friday and Saturday, and limited tickets remain on Sunday. This will likely be your last chance to check out your favorite Tiger softballers, as they are unlikely to host a regional (calm down, they’ll be in the tourney). If the weather deters this series, as it has done so many, I will be LIVID.

Friday and Saturday’s games have been SOLD OUT!



There are still a few tickets remaining for Sunday, but they are going fast!



https://t.co/yi0CPNks6D pic.twitter.com/EDij9uNz8v — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 28, 2022

As for who will be honored, it’s a longgggggg list, including some of our most favorite-est favorites: Kendyll Bailey! Casidy Chaumont! Abby George (who opted not to play this year but stayed with the team as a supportive force)! Emma Raabe! Kim Wert! Brooke Wilmes! Hatti Moore! The list is long, and it’s a veritable Who’s Who of Mizzou Softball. Paul’s post at MUTigers.com let us know that they will be recognized at the conclusion of Sunday’s game. [wipes tears]

Moving on… The KC Star’s Vahe Gregorian caught up with Head Coach Dennis Gates, who recently did a Mizzou fan function at Overland Park’s Chicken N Pickle. Vahe’s impression? Coach is TIRED but energetic and read to keep moving. In the weeks following his hire, he was operating alone… which is both exhausting and awesome considering what he was able to get done? Not only that, but he’s been on this “Welcome Home” tour with football coach Eli Drinkwitz and DRF and (sometimes) Coach P across the state and in other recruiting/alumni hotspots. This event in kansas, Gregorian said, was just one of 16 stops scheduled between April 12 and May 19. EEK.

Aside from interacting with fans and the like, another part of HCDG’s activities was devoted to reconnecting with one Norm Stewart. You know, the guy our court is named after. And who Logboat Brewing has a beer named after (it’s not good, but besides the point). According to Vahe, in the late 1990s, Stewart recruited the Chicago guard out only to have him land at the Cal as Mizzou signed Keyon Dooling and Clarence Gilbert. After a game of telephone tag, they finally reconnected, of which Gates supposedly asked, “Coach, you must want a job; are you itching right now?” He’s also talked to other former Mizzou coaches, such as (my favorite) Cuonzo Martin, FWIW.

And one more thing about the staff… if you haven’t yet listened to both Dive Cuts with Sam and Matt (with a special guest from our SB Nation Florida State site), do that, AND listen to Coach CY on the new Eye on the Tigers pod. It is perfection, and I LOVE this man. He reminds me of how people used to describe ESPN reporter Stuart Scott, “Cool as the other side of a pillow.”

ON TO THE LINKS! BEAT THE PANTS OFF A&M, TIGERS!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Matter looked at the new landscape of NIL, asking readers to, “Imagine a world where a college football coach not only has to recruit and coach his players but also become business partners with the third-party collectives shoveling endorsement money to the athletes — all in plain sight and perfectly legal.” Yep, he said, that’s what Tennessee is doing. THIS IS WILD, Y’ALL. Also, there’s a lot more to the article than this, so please read it.

Last week, Gov. Bill Lee signed an amendment to Tennessee’s NIL state law that allows the schools to have “direct and public relationships” with the collectives that pay their athletes for their NIL, as described by the Knoxville News Sentinel. Under the revised state law, Tennessee Volunteers football coach Josh Heupel — or pick any college coach in the state — can attend and promote NIL fundraising events and host NIL reps on campus to meet with recruits and players. According to the legislative summary, the amendment removes the law’s original provision that coaches and school officials may not be involved in the “development, operation or promotion of a current or prospective intercollegiate athlete’s (NIL)” as long as they don’t “coerce, compel or interfere” in an athlete’s decision to attend their school.

Other Mizzou Sports

The Missourian’s Kenny Van Doren reported, Mizzou Track & Field signed a Missouri track and field signed long-distance runner, Alessandro Lotta, of Italy. The 23-year-old competes mainly in the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs.

Mizzou in the Pros (AKA: Utah Jazz & Phoenix Mercury Corner)

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz (49-33, first in NW division, 5th in West) took on the Dallas Mavericks (52-30, second in the SW division, 4th in the West) in Game 6 of the West 1st Round on Thursday night and - the Mavs were up 98-96.

In Jordan Clarkson’s 29 minutes off the bench, he scored 15 points on 5-15 shooting (2-6 from three, 3-4 FT) and 3-4 from the charity stripe. JC also had 6 REB, 1 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TO and 1 PF, and was -5 on the night.

Next Up: Unfortunately, it’s Game Over, and Utah has a lot of decisions to make in the offseason. Keep Gobert? Keep Mitchell? Is Quin sticking around? Who are they building around going forward?

The Merc are back in action for the preseason and Mizzou’s rebuilt roster, minus Brittany Griner, is set to go. I’m stil so, so, so, so , so worried about her.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)