Missouri Cornerback Akayleb Evans selected by Minnesota Vikings in 4th Round of the NFL Draft

Akayleb Evans is now a Minnesota Viking, becoming the first Missouri Tiger to be selected

By Sammy Stava
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 13 South Carolina at Missouri Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

SKOL!

With the 118th pick in the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings have selected Akayleb Evans in the 4th Round. Evans becomes the first Missouri Tiger to be selected in this year’s draft.

In his lone season as a grad transfer at Mizzou, Evans produced a successful campaign with a career high 25 solo tackles and two forced fumbles, along with six pass deflections. Evans also recorded his first career interception in Mizzou’s season opening win against Central Michigan.

Mizzou had gone three rounds without a player selected, and that doesn’t usually happen for this program.

With Evans getting drafted, he becomes the first Missouri cornerback to be selected since EJ Gaines in 2014, and the third CB since 1984.

With Evans officially off the board, we have now moved on to Tyler Badie watch. Stay tuned. Good luck in Minnesota, Akayleb!

MIZ!

