Tyler Badie selected by Baltimore Ravens in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft

He’s heading to Baltimore! And it’s about time.

With the 196th pick in the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Tyler Badie in the 6th Round. Badie joins Akayleb Evans (Minnesota) as the second Missouri Tiger to be drafted.

Breaking Missouri’s all-time single season rushing record with 1,604 yards on the ground and landing on First Team All-SEC, Badie was arguably one of the most valuable players in all of College Football last season and obviously a huge reason why Mizzou even made it to a bowl game. Badie also had 14 rushing touchdowns last season, which tied Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. for most in the SEC among running backs.

Considering there were eight SEC running backs selected ahead of Badie, this seems like a steal for the Ravens to pick Badie this far in.

Not only can Badie rack up a lot of yards and touchdowns, but he’s also reliable. Badie didn’t fumble once last season with 323 touches.

Tyler Badie didn't fumble a single time across 323 touches this season@MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/8bDHhuXOS6 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) December 13, 2021

Getting selected by the Ravens should be well worth the wait for Badie, who is plenty familiar with the Baltimore area.

Baltimore Ravens pick Mizzou RB Tyler Badie. Very cool for Badie. He's lived in Baltimore more than any other city. Moved there when he was six, lived there until junior year in HS. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 30, 2022

On the ESPN broadcast, Todd McShay called Badie to the Ravens “a great pick, there’s something about him.”

Good luck in Baltimore, Tyler! MIZ!