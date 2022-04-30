 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyler Badie selected by Baltimore Ravens in the 6th Round of the NFL Draft

Tyler Badie has finally heard his named called in the NFL Draft, and he’s heading to Baltimore

By Sammy Stava
Missouri v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

He’s heading to Baltimore! And it’s about time.

With the 196th pick in the NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens have selected Tyler Badie in the 6th Round. Badie joins Akayleb Evans (Minnesota) as the second Missouri Tiger to be drafted.

Breaking Missouri’s all-time single season rushing record with 1,604 yards on the ground and landing on First Team All-SEC, Badie was arguably one of the most valuable players in all of College Football last season and obviously a huge reason why Mizzou even made it to a bowl game. Badie also had 14 rushing touchdowns last season, which tied Alabama’s Brian Robinson Jr. for most in the SEC among running backs.

Considering there were eight SEC running backs selected ahead of Badie, this seems like a steal for the Ravens to pick Badie this far in.

Not only can Badie rack up a lot of yards and touchdowns, but he’s also reliable. Badie didn’t fumble once last season with 323 touches.

Getting selected by the Ravens should be well worth the wait for Badie, who is plenty familiar with the Baltimore area.

On the ESPN broadcast, Todd McShay called Badie to the Ravens “a great pick, there’s something about him.”

Good luck in Baltimore, Tyler! MIZ!

