2022 National Championship Game: How to watch Kansas vs. North Carolina on Monday

The best way to enjoy the NCAA Tournament is to have your team, the one you support win the entire thing.

The second best way to enjoy the tournament is to fill out your bracket as fast as possible, and never look at it again. My bracket was, like many of yours I’m sure, a tire fire. I jokingly called it an “unmitigated disaster” which was like a prophecy being fulfilled. I honestly don’t remember being so wrong about a tournament pick em. But here we are. And I really enjoyed the tournament because once I filled out my bracket I didn’t check it again until last night (which led to a guffaw).

There is another way to enjoy the tournament. Imagine with me for a moment... imagine your arch rival is like REALLY good at this basketball thing. Imagine the last few years of your own fandom has been rough. Like single digit win seasons, multiple coaching hires, and all that sadness. I know it’s hard to imagine but stick with me. Now imagine that the prize recruit from your home state in the last few years is leading his blue blood program and has landed his team in the National Championship game. Sure it’s a little sad that he’s playing for someone who isn’t the team you cheer for. But he is playing against your arch rival in the Championship game. Maybe one good way you can enjoy your arch rival playing in the Championship game is by watching that prized recruit dash their Championship hopes.

Also, I just wanted to utter this phrase:

FIVE MAJOR VIOLATIONS, Multiple level 2 and a level 3 violations.

No reason for that.

Go Heels.

NCAA Championship Basketball Game: Time, Location

TIME: Coverage begins at 3:00 p.m. CT, Game 1 at 5:09 p.m. CT, Game 2 at 7:49 (ish) p.m.

DATE: Monday, April 4, 2022

LOCATION: SuperDome; New Orleans, LA

NCAA Championship Basketball Game: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: TBS

STREAM: MMLive app / NCAA.com

RADIO: Westwood1 Radio

NCAA Championship Basketball Game: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, kansas is a 4-point favorite over North Carolina, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 152.

KenPom predicts...

Kansas 80, UNC 74