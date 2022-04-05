This is a space free of ku discussion, thank you

As promised...
Presented with no comment.
Also don’t forget, the five level one violations are just what they were able to prove thanks to an FBI warrant. It’s not like they just started cheating in 2017.— Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) April 5, 2022
I don’t want to talk about it anymore.
More Links:
- Dave Matter wrote about NCAA Semifinalist Mizzou Gymnastics, who have been on the rise for years before their breakout campaign in 2022.
The Tigers had been trending toward this kind of breakthrough for more than a year, finishing each of the last two seasons ranked No. 14 nationally. This season, though, with a roster of mostly freshmen and sophomores, Mizzou dazzled on the mats like never before, twice setting team records for the highest single-meet scores in Mizzou history while outscoring three SEC foes in Arkansas, LSU and Georgia. Mizzou’s fourth-place finish at the SEC Championships was its best ever at the conference meet. Welker was named SEC coach of the year for his team’s breakthrough season.
- Aidan Shaw continues to impress! Please come to Mizzou, Aidan!
See you in Memphis! @alleniverson @bobbybatesIMBE @iversonclassic pic.twitter.com/j219E5lrEt— Aidan Shaw (@Aidan_Shaw24) April 4, 2022
- Mizzou Baseball’s Fox Leum is the SEC Player of the Week after hitting .623 over the past few games. For those not in the know on baseball stuff, that’s pretty, pretty good.
- Mizzou Football signee Sam Horn continues to excel in baseball before he heads to campus later this summer.
Congratulations Sam Horn on breaking the career strikeouts record pitching today! @_sam_horn pic.twitter.com/Go7D7qFDJB— Collins Hill HS Baseball (@BASEBALL_CHHS) April 4, 2022
Congrats, Sam! You’re doing great! Just don’t do too great! Hahahahaha.... please.
- Our guy Beau Brinkley continues to cash checks in the NFL.
We have signed long snapper Beau Brinkley to a one-year contract. pic.twitter.com/Y0CYYKMrYn— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) April 4, 2022
Between Chase Daniel and Brinkley, there’s an argument that Mizzou grads have the sickest NFL careers of all time. Use that in your pitch, Drink.
- Shouts to the Swim & Dive team for doing cool stuff!
Huge shoutout to Molly Hogg for organizing CoMo Adapted Sports & Recreation’s mock swim meet— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) April 4, 2022
And thank you to all of our student-athletes who volunteered at yesterday’s event‼️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/N8psv9C4B8
