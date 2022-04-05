 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

This is a space free of ku discussion, thank you

Mizzou Links for April 5, 2022.

By Josh Matejka

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

As promised...

Presented with no comment.

I don’t want to talk about it anymore.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

The Tigers had been trending toward this kind of breakthrough for more than a year, finishing each of the last two seasons ranked No. 14 nationally. This season, though, with a roster of mostly freshmen and sophomores, Mizzou dazzled on the mats like never before, twice setting team records for the highest single-meet scores in Mizzou history while outscoring three SEC foes in Arkansas, LSU and Georgia. Mizzou’s fourth-place finish at the SEC Championships was its best ever at the conference meet. Welker was named SEC coach of the year for his team’s breakthrough season.

  • Aidan Shaw continues to impress! Please come to Mizzou, Aidan!

Congrats, Sam! You’re doing great! Just don’t do too great! Hahahahaha.... please.

  • Our guy Beau Brinkley continues to cash checks in the NFL.

Between Chase Daniel and Brinkley, there’s an argument that Mizzou grads have the sickest NFL careers of all time. Use that in your pitch, Drink.

  • Shouts to the Swim & Dive team for doing cool stuff!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...