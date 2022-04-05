This is a space free of ku discussion, thank you

Presented with no comment.

Also don’t forget, the five level one violations are just what they were able to prove thanks to an FBI warrant. It’s not like they just started cheating in 2017.

I don’t want to talk about it anymore.

The Tigers had been trending toward this kind of breakthrough for more than a year, finishing each of the last two seasons ranked No. 14 nationally. This season, though, with a roster of mostly freshmen and sophomores, Mizzou dazzled on the mats like never before, twice setting team records for the highest single-meet scores in Mizzou history while outscoring three SEC foes in Arkansas, LSU and Georgia. Mizzou’s fourth-place finish at the SEC Championships was its best ever at the conference meet. Welker was named SEC coach of the year for his team’s breakthrough season.