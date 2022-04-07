Wednesday was a good day to be a Missouri Tiger

A good day to be a Missouri Tiger.

First things first, welcome BACK, Aidan Shaw! The four-star, top-60 forward from the Overland Park, Kansas area has re-committed to Mizzou, in case if you somehow missed it.

Shaw became the third commitment for Missouri under the Dennis Gates era joining Mohamed Diarra and DeAndre Gholston, and a much needed one after losing Trevon Brazile to Arkansas. Ranked No. 52 on 247Sports and No. 58 on Rivals, Shaw is the highest rated Mizzou recruit since 2017 in, of course, Michael Porter Jr.

“Gates has been making me a priority since he got the job,” Shaw told Eric Bossi of 247Sports.

More from Shaw, via Bossi’s article on 247Sports:

“The Mizzou fans have been showing me love on my socials and I know I’m wanted there. I think everything fell in place for a reason and again the people wanted me to remember to stay. I feel great.”

More from Josh Matejka in a bit.

On the diamond, Mizzou Softball improved to 23-13 overall on the season with a relatively easy 5-1 win over the Kansas City Roos, stretching their winning streak to four games. Cassidy Chaumont had a big two-run HR in the bottom of the 3rd and Laurin Krings pitched five strong innings of one-run ball and nine strikeouts.

Tigers get the midweek dub! pic.twitter.com/bDPcbo23AC — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 6, 2022

It’s onto Starkville for a three-game series at Mississippi State Friday through Sunday. The Bulldogs have been receiving votes in some polls.

Midweek ✔



Next up: Starkville pic.twitter.com/NSS8Svvwni — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) April 7, 2022

And in a sellout crowd of 3,031 at Taylor Stadium, Mizzou Baseball got it done. That’s right, your Missouri Tigers have beaten the kansas Jayhawks! A nice rivalry win for BieserBall,

Any win over kU is certainly nice, especially after what happened on Monday night. Meanwhile, this Mizzou team is actually looking pretty dang good. The Tigers improved to 15-2 in non-conference play and have won six out of their last eight games. A 3-6 start in league play isn’t exactly great, but not disastrous by any means in the toughest conference in the country. The Tigers have bounced back nicely after getting swept at Vanderbilt.

Up next for Mizzou is a daunting task as the Tigers travel to Knoxville to play No. 1 Tennessee Friday through Sunday. Tony Vitello’s Vols are a ridiculous 28-1 and have won 20 in a row. Getting just one win at UT would be huge.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

What Aidan Shaw recommitting to Mizzou basketball, coach Dennis means for the Tigers, writes Chris Kwiecinski

Head-to-head wins so far this season. MU 1, kU 0. Let’s GO!

Let’s talk about the #Mizzou-Kansas baseball rivalry.



Mizzou leads 216-129-2



Conference titles

MU: 3

KU: 3



NCAA App.

MU: 22

KU: 5



CWS Appearances

MU: 6

KU: 1



National Titles

MU 1

KU: 0



MLB Players to come from each program

MU 40

KU: 23 — Jaden Lewis (@Jaden_Lewis29) April 5, 2022

Bellarmine transfer Dylan Penn has scheduled a visit to Mizzou this weekend, according to Dushawn London. Snelling notes that it’s a visit with Noah Carter.

Bellarmine transfer Dylan Penn will be visiting Missouri this weekend he tells @247SportsPortal



Averaged 16.6 points and 5 assists this season — Dushawn London (@DushawnLondon1) April 7, 2022

Add another transfer visitor this weekend in The Citadel’s Jason Roche.

The Citadel transfer Jason Roche tells @Stockrisers that he will take an official visit to Missouri this weekend. In addition, he talked to Kansas State’s staff yesterday and Fordham’s staff today.



Hit a freshman program-record 110 three’s and averaged 13.2 points. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 7, 2022

Man, I absolutely love this. Jarrett Sutton is ALL IN on Dennis Gates! Good to see Gates getting the support from a lot of former players.

I haven’t been this empowered and connected to the program since I left Mizzou than I am with Dennis Gates, following a former player Zoom today. He’s all in, we’re all in with him. I’m so excited for the direction @MizzouHoops is headed!



“The time is now. We win, you win.” #MIZ pic.twitter.com/kPIGQWohaE — Jarrett Sutton (@JarrettTSutton) April 6, 2022

Dennis Gates spent the day with the Mizzou students. Love to see it!

"We need your help to make Mizzou Arena the toughest place to play in the country" pic.twitter.com/zRzgpjPx9o — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) April 6, 2022

PROJECTED FIELD OF 64



D1Baseball's midseason regional field is here! Find out who made the cut and who our projected 16 hosts are



https://t.co/Xt8NM3Hf56 pic.twitter.com/j92YAlUC9n — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) April 6, 2022