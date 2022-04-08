A look at where former Mizzou Baseball Tigers have landed on MLB Opening Day Rosters

An Opening Day edition

Happy Opening Day festivities to all you Cardinals and Royals fans out there. The Royals beat the Guardians 3-1, and the Cardinals beat the Pirates 9-0 yesterday as both teams improved to 1-0 on the 162-game season.

If you’re curious about where former Mizzou Baseball Tigers are on MLB ball clubs, well, you’re in luck.

Four Tigers have landed on their MLB team’s Opening Day roster, and to no one’s surprise, all of them are pitchers. Pitcher U, indeed. That’s three starters and one reliever.

Max Scherzer is the headliner, who signed with the New York Mets this offseason. Due to a hamstring injury, Scherzer wasn’t named the Mets’ Opening Day starter, but he has been cleared to get the start tonight, against his former team, the Nationals, in DC.

Max Scherzer (right hamstring soreness) says he "was able to pass all the tests." He'll start Game 2 of the season tomorrow in DC. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 7, 2022

Kyle Gibson of the Philadelphia Phillies is scheduled to get the start on Saturday afternoon against the Oakland A’s. The Phillies acquired Gibson from the Rangers around last season’s Trade Deadline. Gibson is the Phillies’ third starter behind Aaron Nola and an injured Zack Wheeler in their rotation.

Tanner Houck will get the start for the Boston Red Sox on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball against heated rival New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, so that will be one to watch — for sure.

Unfortunately for Peter Fairbanks, he suffered a lat injury in spring training and his debut in 2022 for the Tampa Bay Rays is going to be delayed.

According to MUTigers.com, there are 12 former Tigers that are currently in the minor leagues. At the highest level (Triple-A) include Josh Lester (Tigers organization), Reggie McClain (Yankees organization), and the brother of Mizzou’s pitching coach Mitch Plassmeyer, Michael Plassmeyer (Giants organization).

Onto the links. M-I-Z! Plus, some assistant hoops coach news upcoming

A BIG congrats to Mizzou Commit Aidan Shaw, the Greater Kansas City Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Year!

Blake Lovell, who is a huge Dennis Gates guy, weighs in on the assistant hire.

Young is a huge hire for a lot of reasons, with recruiting being at the top of the list. Smithpeters would obviously be a boost for East and more. The Young one figures to be the game-changer though. — Blake Lovell (@theblakelovell) April 7, 2022

It looks like Jon Sundvold is on board with Dennis Gates’ assistant hire! If Sundvold is on board, I am as well.

On MUTigers.com, Tigers Travel to Top-Ranked Tennessee. Here are the pitching probables for this series, according to Dave Matter:

Pitching probables for Mizzou at No. 1 Tennessee

Fri – RHP Spencer Miles (2-2, 5.70 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Burns (6-0, 1.15 ERA)

Sat – LHP Tony Neubeck (2-1, 4.70 ERA) vs. RHP Chase Dollander (5-0, 2.58 ERA)

Sun – RHP Austin Marozas (1-0, 4.05 ERA) vs. RHP Drew Beam (6-0, 0.88 ERA) — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) April 7, 2022

On MUTigers.com, No. 24/25 Tigers Return to SEC Play at Mississippi State

You can nominate for Mizzou Student Athletes in part of the 50th anniversary of Title IX!

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Title IX, 5⃣0⃣ alumnae will be recognized for their achievements and contributions to their communities after their time as Mizzou student-athletes.



NOMINATE HERE https://t.co/zjeOp5GqRM#TitleIX50 x #MIZ pic.twitter.com/H50jLzqhAw — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) April 7, 2022

Here’s a look at the Mizzou Gymnastics’ Regional Award winners. The postseason run continues at the championships next week in Fort Worth, Texas!

The Mizzou Track and Field team finished the day with three top 10 finishes in Fayetteville!

Started the meet off strong with 3⃣ top-10 finishes‼️



Ready to keep rolling tomorrow #Compete4Missouri pic.twitter.com/1ImvWQjhfq — Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) April 8, 2022