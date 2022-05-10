Robin Pingeton adds rising star to coaching staff

Rising coaching star joins Mizzou staff

Last year’s Mizzou Basketball season was disappointing to say the least. Despite having Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank entering their junior seasons — and boasting a deep and talented bench of veteran contributors — the team was unable to overcome a slew of off-court stories and earn their first trip to the NCAA Tournament in several seasons. To top it off, Blackwell and a number of other important pieces exited via the transfer portal, leaving Pingeton’s roster in flux.

In response, Pingeton appears to be shaking up her staff through addition. On Tuesday, the program announced the hiring of a rising star in the coaching ranks: Georgia alum Jasmine James.

James is no stranger to SEC Basketball. She was a freshman All-American and second team All-SEC talent in four years at Georgia before going in the third round of the 2013 WNBA draft and spending the next four years playing professional ball. Since then, she served as the Director of Basketball Operations at SIUE, spent two years on Tennessee Tech’s staff and picked up some high school coaching experience as well.

“We are thrilled to bring someone with Jasmine’s playing and coaching resume into our basketball family,” Pingeton said. “She was a high-level player in the Southeastern Conference at Georgia and has been a head coach at the high-school level along with her time at Tennessee Tech who plays in an extremely competitive league. I am looking forward to seeing her impact our current and future Tigers on and off the court.”

It should be a helpful addition to the staff after an offseason of tumult in Columbia. Pingeton and her program needs a statement year after the disappointing finish to 2021-2022, and James seems primed to help them out.

It was a bit of a formality at this point, but Kobe Brown made it official yesterday: he’s coming back for another year of Mizzou Hoops under Dennis Gates.

It’s no secret that Eli Drinkwitz has been looking to add to his QB room for the coming season. But after missing out on three high-profile transfers, Ben Frederickson argues that it’s time for Drink to work with what he’s got.

Mizzou sophomore golfer Jack Lundin finished with a share of first place at the Riverside, Iowa, U.S. Open qualifiers on Monday. He’ll now move on to the final round of qualifiers, where almost 9,000 golfers will compete for 530 spots. Good luck, Mr. Lundin!

