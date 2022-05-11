Dennis Gates Fills Out Staff, Meets with Media

Welcome, new Men’s Hoop staffers!

Head Coach Dennis Gates’ staff is complete! After previously announcing his assistant coach pool — Charleton “CY” Young, David “Dickie” Nutt, and Kyle Smithpeters — Missouri announced the rest of DG’s staff on Tuesday afternoon.

Let’s meet the fellas.

It’s a who’s who of former Cleveland State staffers, according to the MUTigers.com news release:

Special Assistant to the Head Coach, Ryan Sharbaugh: 3 years at Cleveland State as DC

Chief of Staff, Matt Cline: 1 year as SAHC at Cleveland State, 4 years as AC at E. Michigan

Director of Basketball Operations, Chase Goldstein: 3 years at Cleveland State

Director of Scouting & Analytics, Michael Fly: 4 years at FGCU as HC, 7 years as AC

Director of Athletic Performance, Sean Conaty: Previous stops at Oregon St & Buffalo

Scouting Coordinator, Dalon King: 5 years at Cleveland State as Assistant DBO

Player Development Coordinator, Perin Foote: 2 years as Cleveland State as GA

Now that the entire staff — there’s a lot of them, right? — is officially official, they met with the media on Tuesday afternoon. YAY! Many of the local media members focused on the staff’s obvious connections and familiarity with their new boss, Dennis Gates, as well as his former boss, THE J. Leonard Hamilton of Florida State. (Big Leonard Hamilton fan over here)

From Matt Stahl’s article at the Trib, discussing that staff familiarity:

Young pointed out new director of basketball operations Chase Goldstein as an example of that familiarity. “See that dude right there? I love that dude, that’s my right-hand man,” Young said. “We worked together at Florida State, he and I wrote scouting reports together. He’s undefeated. The chemistry we have on our staff, it’s crazy.”

DBO Chase Goldstein, who worked at both Florida State and Cleveland State, has connections with scouting & analytics guy, Michael Fly, who was the HC at FGCU the last four seasons when he was a student manager.

“We have numerous future head coaches, obviously former head coaches who will be head coaches again at the Division I level,” Goldstein said. “Coach Gates put together a balanced staff where each one of us balances each other.”

As for how the Tigers plan to fill their remaining schollys, Goldstein wasn’t worried:

“Coach and the assistant coaches are putting their heads together and trying to find two guys who are worth our scholarships,” Goldstein said. “I know they’re very intentional in who they’re recruiting and we’re going to bring two guys in that are going to represent Mizzou basketball and coach Gates’ brand really well.”

The Missourian’s Anthony Kristensen looked into the influence of The Godfather on this new staff, and wow, there’s A LOT. One of Hamilton’s former disciples — there are EIGHT of them on this new staff — Dickey Nutt, talked about what Hamilton said about Gates when he was on staff.

“Coach Hamilton told me (in) about the third week of my job,” Nutt said. “He put his arm around me one day and said, ‘(Gates is) the smartest coach I’ve ever had.’”

New Chief of Staff Matt Cline, who served as a GA for 2 years at FSU, continued:

“(Hamilton) does a phenomenal job in building relationships with his players. The players will run through a wall for him because they know he cares. I think that’s something that you’ll see here, where every single one of our staff members is going to dive in deep into the relationships and personal lives of our student-athletes... They know that we really, truly care for them, and then that’ll translate into success on the court as well.”

And lastly, hear from new assistant coach, Kyle Smithpeters:

WATCH: @MizzouHoops assistant coach Kyle Smithpeters (@kylesmithpeters) is entering the world of NCAA basketball in a revolutionary time for college athletics. He says the transfer portal isn't too far off from his JUCO experience and that it's not a "band-aid" box. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/rPe1zOhEWT — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) May 10, 2022

TIME TO BEAT THE PANTS OFF AUBURN, TIGERS! WE WANT BAMA!

Hoops

Here’s one tiny snippet, from the new S&C guy, Sean Conaty:

“So we [he and Dennis] built up a relationship the last few years, and he’s just he’s an elite person. Anyone who’s met and spends any time with him sees that real quick. And when you got high standards, you want to be around other people that have high standards. And so last couple years, I knew eventually we would get to lock arms and get the chance to work together.”

It’s no secret that #Mizzou has seen some local talent leave not just the state but Columbia & Mid-Mo.

Gates: “Any kid in this city or in the state who wants to come out and watch a practice I encourage that” pic.twitter.com/GECR9ZSQG2 — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) May 10, 2022

From his teammate:

The amount of energy my dawg brings to an entire program is outmatched y’all gone see !! https://t.co/Elk03tDkpv — G0,000,000 (@Tre_Gomillion) May 10, 2022

Hear from Dennis Gates about Tre Gomillion:

WATCH: Tre Gomillion (@Tre_Gomillion) went largely unrecruited before @MizzouHoops head coach Dennis Gates (@coachdgates) extended him an offer in August, later becoming his first signee at Cleveland State. Here's what he said about finding more diamonds in the rough @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/7E4Fd0HMq3 — Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) May 10, 2022

The Sisters Cunningham and Mizzou coaching legend Norm Stewart are teaming up to host the Sophie Cunningham Classic high school basketball camp at the Southwell Complex on Columbia College’s campus in early December, according to The Missourian’s Conor Langs.

The L Bo—Junkyard Dog charity game this summer is getting better by the minute. They’re welcoming my favorite, SPOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON! (I met him at the last charity game, delightful guy)

Softball

Hear From Head Coach Larissa Anderson on “that play”

On "the call" from #Mizzou Softball's loss to Alabama on Sunday, HC Larissa Anderson explains why the umpires couldn't review the play.

We'll hear her hopes for the future of replay in college softball on @KOMUNews at 6 pic.twitter.com/p5N6bJLxQ0 — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) May 10, 2022

Football/Other Mizzou Sports

In case you missed it, BenFred wrote that after three strikes in transfer QB search, Drinkwitz may be best off maximizing roster he has. (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

Drew Lock’s new HC, Pete Caroll, has praised the early work of his quarterback, according to Saturday Down South’s Paul Harvey.

I don’t know if he’ll end up being at the University of Missouri, but Mizzou football coach Attiyah Ellison’s son Tyson visited the J School today. He seems like a delightful, really bright young man (just look at his twitter account), and the Associate Dean (AKA my boss) really enjoyed her conversation with him.

I just had an INCREDIBLE experience touring Neff hall and the #missourian newsroom. I was gifted so much knowledge from @KatLucchesi, @mujschool, and @xblandx. Sports media is definitely area of academic study for me. The tough part now is narrowing down my what and where. pic.twitter.com/1ByCsbMde7 — Tyson Ellison (@HalfricanThis) May 10, 2022

MU Women’s Golf has added UVA graduate transfer, Sky Sload, to the roster on Tuesday. From the release at MUTigers.com:

“After spending time at Mizzou, the program’s unwavering belief to compete with courage and commitment in life, on and off the links, resonated deeply with me,” Sload said. “I believe Mizzou will provide an incredible culture of academics and athletics that align with my goals and aspirations.”

Former Mizzou Player News/Random Mizzou News

Good luck, Anton! He will get a chance to play for a great coach (but questionable human):

Former #Mizzou guard commits to Iona. Playing for a two-time (one vacated) National Championship winning coach in Rick Pitino. @CoMoSports https://t.co/omOFsiurJu — Matt Brolley (@MattBrolley1) May 10, 2022

From Matthew J Harris, on the transfers’ whereabouts:

Here's where #Mizzou's transfers have landed.



- Trevon Brazile: Arkansas

- Anton Brookshire: Iona

- DaJuan Gordon: NM State

- Javon Pickett: Saint Louis

- Amari Davis: Wright State

- Jordan Wilmore: NW State

- Jarron Coleman: Undec.

- Sean Durugordon: Undec.

- Yaya Keita: Undec. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) May 10, 2022

Congrats to former TigerStyle wrestler, Jack Flynn, on his new position as Head Wrestling Coach at CBC.

Former University of Missouri wrestler and high school All-American Jack Flynn named head coach of the CBC wrestling program.



Welcome to CBC, @J_Flynn5



Read more: https://t.co/cfEp9qCkfx#YOTB | #BrothersforLife pic.twitter.com/yPvMSvk2qs — CBC High School (@CBCHighSchool) May 10, 2022

J-MAC!!!!

If you’re local, do go check out the Stronger than Fiction Film Festival at the Missouri Theatre on Thursday. It’s the documentary film undergraduate student showcase, and it’s FREE. (More info here)

Stronger Than Fiction Film Festival returns to @motheatre on Thurs, May 12. The films of undergrads in the Murray Center for Documentary Journalism will be shown in three blocks at 1, 4 and 7 pm. Free. Here's the lineup. #MissouriMethod #MizzouMade @Mizzou https://t.co/yOoCOZbjCD — Mizzou Journalism (@mujschool) May 10, 2022

