Mizzou Softball Advances in SEC Tournament, and Hoops Officially Announces Diarra Signing

Mizzou Softball’s postseason run got underway in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday against Auburn in Gainesville, Florida.

After a 1-0 pitchers’ duel victory, the Tigers are moving on — thanks to Jordan Weber’s eight strikeout complete game shutout.

Opening the SEC Tourney with a dub.

The only run of the game came in the bottom of the 4th with a clutch, two-out RBI double from Jenna Laird, scoring pinch runner Maddie Snider.

Though, the play of the game may have came in the Top of the 2nd as the Tigers escaped a bases loaded jam, thanks to this web gem by Alex Honnold.

From the game notes via MUTigers.com, this was Mizzou’s fifth SEC Tournament win in program history, and four of the wins have been shutouts.

With the win, Missouri has advanced to the Quarterfinals, setting up a MUCH anticipated re-match against No. 2 seed Alabama after Sunday’s controversial home run call. First pitch against the Crimson Tide today comes up at 1;30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network, or 30 minutes after the Mississippi State-Tennessee completion.

As usual, plenty of more coverage coming later today with a preview from Karen Steger.

And in men’s hoops news, the program has officially announced the signing of Mohamed Diarra.

Diarra, who was one of the nation’s top JUCO prospects — will have three years of eligibility remaining entering next season. Diarra was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Player of the Year in 2021 after averaging 17.6 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.

From Dennis Gates on Diarra, via MUTigers.com:

“Mo was one of the most versatile players in Junior College basketball this past season. He will be able to play several positions on the court for us which will cause matchup problems for opposing defenses. He comes from Garden City Community College, one of the premier Junior Colleges in the country and competed in the tough Jayhawk Conference. He’s just scratched the surface of his potential, and we are excited for him to continue growing here at Mizzou.”

And from Diarra:

“Mizzou is very renowned throughout the country and with the arrival of Coach Gates I knew I could develop here. Coach Gates has successfully coached many players with a similar style as myself and has been very successful. He knows how to develop skills and I can see we have the same winning mentality, which really tipped the scale for me.”

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Missouri Tigers softball beats Auburn, gets rematch with Alabama in SEC Tournament

Mizzou Baseball’s chances of making the SEC Tournament are slim at this point, but the Tigers will be playing for their fourth consecutive series win at home against Florida. They will desperately need it to keep their Hoover hopes alive.

One last weekend at home



Going for a 4th straight series W @ Taylor

This #Mizzou team's played its guts out all year long, & run into friction in the nation's toughest conference. It's possible they've played a Top-5 most difficult conf. schedule already.

There's still a chance for them to make noise, so come out and make noise for them.



There's still a chance for them to make noise, so come out and make noise for them. #MIZ https://t.co/1KSenUVm8L — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) May 11, 2022

On The Big 550 KTRS, Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese on The Big Sports Show to discuss the latest centered around Mizzou sports. Give it a listen!

Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese on The Big Sports Show to discuss all things #Mizzou, including the basketball coaching staff completed and two hoops scholarship spots open, plus football's latest QB situation after missing on transfers.



LISTEN at https://t.co/M5zzsyxFxr — KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) May 11, 2022

Former Mizzou wide receiver Javian Hester who recently entered the transfer portal has announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Best of luck, JJ!

Highest graded SEC CBs in single coverage since 2020



Kris Abrams-Draine: 85.8

Cam Smith: 84.8

Eli Ricks: 84.1 pic.twitter.com/B1jBBOLsM5 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 11, 2022