Katlyn Gilbert Announces Commitment To Missouri Women’s Basketball

On Friday night, Coach Robin Pingeton tweeted out a brand new bat signal. All of the assistant coaches tagged along with quote tweets that seemed to indicate a new Tiger was coming to town.

This morning, the prophecy came true with Notre Dame grad transfer Katlyn Gilbert, a 5’10” point guard from Indianapolis, announcing her commitment to Mizzou via instagram.

BREAKING: Notre Dame grad transfer Katlyn Gilbert has announced her commitment to Mizzou. The Indianapolis native appeared in 5 games last season due to injury. 2020 ACC all-freshman team. @RockMNation — Lauren Rosenberg says Free Brittney Griner ️‍ ✡️ (@lrosenberg101) May 14, 2022

Gilbert comes to Mizzou as a highly decorated athlete who unfortunately had two seasons cut short by injury. She was ranked 27th in the nation and seventh at the point guard position in the Class of 2018 per ESPN Hoop Gurlz. For reference, this class produced nine current WNBA players including Charli Collier, Rhyne Howard and Nalyssa Smith.

After her true freshman campaign was cut short due to a shoulder injury, she was awarded a medical redshirt and bounced back the next season. She showed why she was one of the best point guards in her class. She played in 31 games and started 29 of them. She averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game earning 2020 All-ACC freshman team honors.

What does she bring to the Tigers? Although she is a point guard, she is versatile in her ability to play combo guard as well. Gilbert isn’t a three point threat but with the way Mizzou’s been able to develop shooters, she could add that to her arsenal as well. She is a proven driver and rebounder at the off ball position that will work to the Tigers’ advantage in backdoor cuts. Mizzou gets a rebounder who can help make up for the void left by this past season’s SEC leading rebounder, Aijha Blackwell.

Although it’s been a while since Katlyn has played a full, extensive season, Mizzou fans should be very optimistic to what she’ll bring to the court in the black and gold.