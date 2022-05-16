 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou completes late-season turnaround, will host Regional as No. 15 seed

Mizzou Links for May 16, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Mizzou earns Regional host gig with strong SEC showing

This never seemed possible just one month ago.

On April 16, Mizzou dropped the rubber match of a three-game set against Georgia. They fell to 25-17, and things seemed bleak for a season that began with expectations for at least a Super Regional trip. In fact, Larissa Anderson was wondering if a postseason was even in the cards.

Luckily, Mizzou’s experience won the day (and enough games to make the postseason!) The Tigers barreled to an 11-3 end-of-season run (including a trip to the SEC Tournament Final) and earned the trust of the NCAA Tournament committee once again. After a helter-skelter finish, the Tigers will be hosting a regional.

This is certainly a team built for deep postseason runs, so earning home field advantage through the first set of games is great news. As James Madison proved last season, anything can happen once you get to the Super Regionals. All Mizzou can worry about is getting there. Part of that, as Larissa Anderson told Karen yesterday, is making their home field a difficult place to play.

“And it doesn’t matter who we’re gonna play, we have to focus on what we can control… We want to make sure our stadium is one of the toughest places to play in the country and make it really uncomfortable for our opponents.”

Mizzou will host a few regional rivals in Missouri State and Illinois, with Arizona rounding out the foursome. Need some tickets to help make the regional a tough one for the visitors? You can get them here.

