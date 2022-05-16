Mizzou completes late-season turnaround, will host Regional as No. 15 seed

Mizzou earns Regional host gig with strong SEC showing

This never seemed possible just one month ago.

On April 16, Mizzou dropped the rubber match of a three-game set against Georgia. They fell to 25-17, and things seemed bleak for a season that began with expectations for at least a Super Regional trip. In fact, Larissa Anderson was wondering if a postseason was even in the cards.

Story has been updated with reaction from the team. When I asked Larissa Anderson if she ever thought hosting was off the table, she said she held a team meeting in late March to count the number of wins the Tigers needed just to be eligible to make the tournament. https://t.co/AlCGji1rtn — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) May 16, 2022

Luckily, Mizzou’s experience won the day (and enough games to make the postseason!) The Tigers barreled to an 11-3 end-of-season run (including a trip to the SEC Tournament Final) and earned the trust of the NCAA Tournament committee once again. After a helter-skelter finish, the Tigers will be hosting a regional.

This is certainly a team built for deep postseason runs, so earning home field advantage through the first set of games is great news. As James Madison proved last season, anything can happen once you get to the Super Regionals. All Mizzou can worry about is getting there. Part of that, as Larissa Anderson told Karen yesterday, is making their home field a difficult place to play.

“And it doesn’t matter who we’re gonna play, we have to focus on what we can control… We want to make sure our stadium is one of the toughest places to play in the country and make it really uncomfortable for our opponents.”

Mizzou will host a few regional rivals in Missouri State and Illinois, with Arizona rounding out the foursome. Need some tickets to help make the regional a tough one for the visitors? You can get them here.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

In his Sunday story, Dave Matter chronicled the beginnings of NIL Collective business Horns Down Mizzou and how the super fan is helping Mizzou athletes capitalize on NIL deals.

Rock Bridge’s defensive line is about to be nasty.

It’s the second time this weekend a former Mizzou DL was announced as the DL coach for a local high school.

Are you a CoMo resident who’s been looking for a local fast-casual seafood restaurant that also offers the opportunity to support a former Mizzou Football player? Then have I got some news for you!

Hey Columbia, this is something my family and I have been excited about for awhile. We are delighted to bring a fast-casual, seafood restaurant back to my college town. If you can, please come out and support our Grand Opening this weekend! Hope to see you there. #TrueSon pic.twitter.com/GJ0on1uDMa — Marcus Lucas (@MarcusJLucas) May 15, 2022

It’s graduation weekend at Mizzou, so congrats to all the newly #MizzouMade athletes who are getting their degrees!

Guess who’s coming to play in the Carroll and Bowers alumni game? Friend of Rock M Nation, Jarrett Sutton!

✅ Confirmed#CARROLLandBOWERS Alumni Game 2022



Mizzou Arena

⏰ July 16th, 2022 | Doors Open at 11:30am for Autographs | Game Starts at 1pm

Donations at the Door



@JarrettTSutton pic.twitter.com/yP9CbCG4Re — Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) May 15, 2022

He’s not the only one Bowers confirmed yesterday, either. Joining him will be local Seafood restaurant owner Marcus Lucas!

✅ Confirmed#CARROLLandBOWERS Alumni Game 2022



Mizzou Arena

⏰ July 16th, 2022 | Doors Open at 11:30am for Autographs | Game Starts at 1pm

Donations at the Door



MARCUS LUCAS pic.twitter.com/emFkkabMnW — Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) May 15, 2022