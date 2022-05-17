Mizzou’s QB room grows... but who will start?

Jack Abraham commits, further complicating the QB situation

The plot thickens!

After swinging and missing on several high profile QB transfers over the course of the past few months, Eli Drinkwitz finally landed his guy on Monday when former Southern Miss and Mississippi State signal caller Jack Abraham publicly committed to Mizzou.

Abraham is something of an unknown given the fact that he hasn’t played since 2020 and sat out all of 2021 after transferring to Starkville. Some cursory research suggests Abraham was in close competition with Will Rogers for the Bulldogs’ 2021 starting gig before he sustained a head injury and some post-concussion symptoms that kept him out throughout the season. Not that Will Rogers would have ceded the job, but I digress.

Abraham committed to Mizzou over FCS program Austin Peay, though he tells SI’s Crissy Froyd that Ole Miss showed considerable interest as well. He explains that he brings steadiness to the QB position, steadiness that only comes with a lot of experience.

“Purely as a quarterback, I consider myself to be someone who is very accurate. I have really good timing and think I’m a good decision-maker — no second-guessing,” Abraham said. “I go into a game knowing what I’m getting. I spend a lot of time in the film room so I know what I’m facing each week. In terms of mobility, I can run a little bit if I need to, but that’s not something I try to do a lot. I try to get that ball out my hands and into the hands of more athletic players.”

Perhaps the most eye-opening aspect of the commitment is that Abraham is coming into Columbia without a guaranteed scholarship.

“Whether or not (a scholarship) works out, that’s not what I’m coming for,” Abraham said. “I’m coming for the opportunity to compete and play at the next level. So that’s the opportunity I was given. I think it’s the best decision that I’ve made up to this point. I’m fired up.” A Missouri staff that struck out three times with established transfer quarterbacks this offseason delivered a simple message to Abraham: “They’re looking for a guy to come in with experience,” he said.

The idea is that Abraham will earn a scholarship should he win the starting QB job.

In all likelihood, Mizzou’s staff expects Abraham to have a better-than-average chance at winning the job. There’s no way he commits without at least some idea that he could start at the SEC level... not when he just left another SEC school where he wasn’t going to get a puncher’s chance.

For what it’s worth, Abraham doesn’t sound like he expects to sit... not that he would say otherwise.

“I’m so excited and honestly relieved just to finally have the chance,” Abraham told the Tribune on Monday. “Now that I’ve been able to get another opportunity to play at the highest level of football, you can’t really beat it.”

I suppose there’s still a chance that Cook or Macon will be seeing QB-1 reps this fall. But does that feel likely to anyone? Anyone? Bueller?

Some fun facts about Mizzou’s new QB...

BK will have more later this week, but he was studying film well ahead of time. You can find some of his initial observations on this thread.

More Links:

Rejoice! Noah Carter is officially a Tiger!

Mizzou Baseball picked up a big baseball transfer yesterday by way of Oklahoma.

Daniels committed to the Sooners after a prep career at Vianney High School, where he was the second-ranked player in the state for his class. He was also the state’s top shortstop that year.

Some more folks confirmed for the Carroll x Bowers Alumni Game, both from Mizzou’s football and basketball past.

