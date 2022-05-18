Tiger Style Heads to World Team Trials

The 2022 World Team Trials are set to take place May 21-22 in Coralville, Iowa. This year Tiger Style wrestling will be represented by two competitors, Kendric Maple and Dominique Bradley. Both are current assistant wrestling coaches at the University of Missouri and looking to make a push toward the final US Wrestling Team roster by getting their bid to the Final X.

Kendric Maple will open the trials challenge at the 65kg weight class and was awarded the No. 1 seed. Maple took the wrestling world by storm after he dominated his way through the US Open only giving up two points through five matches on his way o a first place finish!

One thing's obvious, if Kendric Maple goes to World Team Trials he'll be a problem for everyone. pic.twitter.com/Nn4qPdGE26 — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) May 12, 2022

Maple walks into a wide open weight class that will see the two finalists move on to compete in the Final X. The competition within his bracket is full of impressive wrestlers who have become very accomplished at all levels of wrestling. Setting inside the 65kg bracket is: (Via USA Wrestling)

Kendric Maple Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club Yianni Diakomihalis Spartan Combat RTC/TMWC Joseph McKenna Pennsylvania RTC/TMWC Nick Lee Nittany Lion WC/TMWC Matthew Kolodzik New York Athletic Club Ian Parker Cyclone Regional Training Center C-RTC Luke Pletcher Pittsburgh WC/TMWC Evan Henderson Ohio RTC/TMWC Patricio Lugo Hawkeye WC/TMWC Dean Heil Oklahoma RTC/TMWC Beau Bartlett Nittany Lion WC/TMWC Carter Young Cowboy RTC/TMWC Joshua Saunders Spartan Combat RTC/TMWC

Assistant Coach Dominique Bradley, like all weights, also steps into another heavily contested bracket. Coach Bradley has been known around the state of Missouri for years being that he is from Blue Springs and spent many years on the mats within the state borders. He was awarded the No. 4 seed in this year’s team trials. Bradley returns to the trials for another year after being knocked out in last year’s quarterfinals. (Via USA Wrestling)

Hayden Zillmer Gopher Wrestling Club - RTC Nick Gwiazdowski Spartan Combat WC/TMWC Anthony Cassioppi Hawkeye WC/TMWC Dominique Bradley Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club Ty Walz Southeast RTC/TMWC Kyven Gadson Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club Demetrius Thomas Pittsburgh Wrestling Club Lucas Davison Wildcat WC/TMWC Jordan Wood Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club Christian Lance Sunkist Kids Wrestling Club Derek White Cliff Keen WC?TMWC Ceron Francisco Nittany Lion WC/TMWC

Both Maple and Bradley will need to make the finals matchup to advance to the Final X where both will have the opportunity to wrestle in a best 2 of 3 match to decide who will represent Team USA. Both are in a weight division “in which no athlete earned an automatic berth in Final X, the winners of the semifinals at the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament both advance to Final X.” (Via FloWrestling) The 65kg and 125kg Final X bouts will be wrestled in New York on June 8th.