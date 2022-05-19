The Mizzou Men’s Golf Season Comes to a Close in the Norman Regional

Golf comes to a close in Norman.
After a successful 2021-2022 campaign, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, the Mizzou Men’s Golf team’s season came to an end on Wednesday in the Norman Regional.
As a team, the Tigers finished 10th at the three-day event — not enough to make the Top 5 cut to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Overall, the Tigers shot 21-over par with a score of 294-296-295 in the three days. Auburn and Ole Miss advanced, while future SEC members Oklahoma and Texas did as well in the Norman Regional.
Individually, here’s how the Tigers finished, with Yuta Tsai leading the way — his eighth top-20 finish of the season.
What a year it’s been.— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) May 18, 2022
YuTa claimed his 8th top-20 finish of the year! #MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/uTOhjZC5mI
Mizzou’s 2021-2022 season comes to an end with four total team wins and two individual titles on the year. For more, check it out on MUTigers.com.
And in MLB, former Mizzou Tiger great Max Scherzer (now of the NY Met) got the win over the St. Louis Cardinals after going 5.2 innings with one earned run and four strikeouts, but left the game early with an injury after throwing 87 pitches.
Max Scherzer motions to the dugout and leaves the game in the middle of the 6th: pic.twitter.com/EG5DkMTBN2— SNY (@SNYtv) May 19, 2022
The official injury report was described as left side discomfort, and he will undergo more tests — according to Anthony DiComo from MLB.com.
UPDATE: The Mets are saying Max Scherzer left tonight's game due to left side discomfort. He'll have tests done tomorrow.— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 19, 2022
Here’s hoping for the best for Max. I always enjoy watching him pitch.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
Yesterday at Rock M
- 2022 Football Opponent Previews: Georgia Bulldogs, from Nate Edwards
- From Matthew Smith: Tiger Style Heads to World Team Trials
- Rock M Roundtable with (me), Josh Matejka, and Nate Edwards: Has the portal been a plus or minus for Mizzou Football?
- From Lauren Rosenberg: Head Coach Robin Pingeton announces addition of Coach Deon Thomas
More Links:
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Calum McAndrew: MU men’s golf finishes 10th at regionals, ending season
- From Anthony Kristensen: Former MU strength coach Edwards joins Vandy staff
(Columbia Daily Tribune)
- What to know about No. 15 Missouri softball’s NCAA regional opponents?, writes Matt Strahl
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- To no one’s surprise, All-Session passes for the Columbia Regional this weekend are pretty dang popular.
We have fewer than 350 All-Session passes remaining and they are going fast!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 18, 2022
https://t.co/FzfDDBZmtZ https://t.co/Fg7NOjGKI3
- On MUTigers.com, Tigers Close Regular Season at Georgia. Spencer Miles gets the start tonight, TBA on Friday, and Carter Rustad for Saturday.
- On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago visit with new Mizzou Women’s Basketball assistant coach, Jasmine James. Give it a listen!
(AUDIO) @MattAndAMic and @BradTregnago catch up with newly-named @MizzouWBB assistant Jasmine James @CoachJJ_ on her days as an SEC and pro hooper, when she knew she'd want to get into coaching, and whether the Memphis native has embraced sauce on BBQ yet: https://t.co/eHzfueZARp— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) May 18, 2022
- Former Mizzou strength and conditioning coach Marcus Edwards has landed at Vanderbilt for the same position. Congrats to Marcus!
— Vanderbilt Men's Basketball (@VandyMBB) May 18, 2022
Help us welcome Marcus Edwards to the staff‼️
⚓️ Edwards - who will serve as our strength and conditioning coach - joins us after working at Missouri.
➡️ https://t.co/VtwMkK6vBa#AnchorDown pic.twitter.com/fHHet1VYEr
- In former Mizzou Basketball player news, Boogie Coleman is back at Ball State (his first school) — and Xavier Pinson is New Mexico State bound, where he will be joined by another former Mizzou Tiger, DaJuan Gordon.
Former Missouri guard Boogie Coleman has a new school - his old school. He committed to Ball State per his Instagram pic.twitter.com/M7kOasimUh— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 18, 2022
LSU transfer Xavier Pinson has committed to New Mexico State, he tells @On3sports.— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 18, 2022
Began his career at Missouri.
Story: https://t.co/HowORraFGl pic.twitter.com/It02wM27Hl
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...