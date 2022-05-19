 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mizzou Men’s Golf Season Comes to a Close in the Norman Regional

Mizzou Links for Thursday, May 19

By Sammy Stava
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Golf comes to a close in Norman.

After a successful 2021-2022 campaign, making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, the Mizzou Men’s Golf team’s season came to an end on Wednesday in the Norman Regional.

As a team, the Tigers finished 10th at the three-day event — not enough to make the Top 5 cut to qualify for the NCAA Championships. Overall, the Tigers shot 21-over par with a score of 294-296-295 in the three days. Auburn and Ole Miss advanced, while future SEC members Oklahoma and Texas did as well in the Norman Regional.

Individually, here’s how the Tigers finished, with Yuta Tsai leading the way — his eighth top-20 finish of the season.

Mizzou’s 2021-2022 season comes to an end with four total team wins and two individual titles on the year. For more, check it out on MUTigers.com.

And in MLB, former Mizzou Tiger great Max Scherzer (now of the NY Met) got the win over the St. Louis Cardinals after going 5.2 innings with one earned run and four strikeouts, but left the game early with an injury after throwing 87 pitches.

The official injury report was described as left side discomfort, and he will undergo more tests — according to Anthony DiComo from MLB.com.

Here’s hoping for the best for Max. I always enjoy watching him pitch.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • To no one’s surprise, All-Session passes for the Columbia Regional this weekend are pretty dang popular.
  • On MUTigers.com, Tigers Close Regular Season at Georgia. Spencer Miles gets the start tonight, TBA on Friday, and Carter Rustad for Saturday.
  • On the latest Inside Mizzou Athletics Podcast, Matt Michaels and Brad Trenago visit with new Mizzou Women’s Basketball assistant coach, Jasmine James. Give it a listen!
  • Former Mizzou strength and conditioning coach Marcus Edwards has landed at Vanderbilt for the same position. Congrats to Marcus!
  • In former Mizzou Basketball player news, Boogie Coleman is back at Ball State (his first school) — and Xavier Pinson is New Mexico State bound, where he will be joined by another former Mizzou Tiger, DaJuan Gordon.
  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
  • If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...