Mizzou Baseball walks off Mississippi State for series win

Another series win for the Tigers!

After a rough few weeks for the diamond sports, things are starting to heat up with the weather. Karen will take care of updating us on the softball team later today, but let’s at least acknowledge the baseball team this morning.

Mississippi State came to Columbia this weekend a little worse for wear. After winning last year’s College World Series, the Bulldogs have fallen back to earth a bit in 2022. They took game one of the series in decisive fashion, but things turned dramatically on Saturday when the Tigers exploded for 19 runs in the final innings of the game.

There wasn’t quite an explosion of the same magnitude on Sunday, but Josh Day assured the fireworks still went off.

“A heck of a game - both clubs, all series, back and forth battling[, Head Coach Steve Bieser said.] This is the way it should have come down. They outscored us on night one, we were able to outscore them on night two. Then we had a really tough one here today, but proud of the way the guys responded, stuck to it and were able to battle through.”

The homer assured the Tigers took away another home series win with only 11 games left to play before the SEC Tournament. It’s a crucial series win as well considering two of the Tigers last three series are on the road, including next week’s set against Ole Miss.

Both the Rebels and the Florida Gators, who come to Columbia in mid-May, are jostling for similar positioning within the conference. Keeping pace with the two teams will be key as Missouri makes a bid for the NCAA Tournament, one that could decide how much longer Steve Bieser will be allowed to stick around in Columbia.

Mizzou Softball completed their sweep of Texas A&M yesterday, stretching their win streak to seven games. Karen will have more later today in her regular recap!

Outside of the diamond news, the big piece of news to drop yesterday was another transfer QB visiting town.

Former Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon is reportedly visiting #Mizzou this afternoon. I went back & re-watched his games against Oklahoma State, K-State & Iowa State from last season. I came away impressed.



Video breakdown incoming... — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) May 1, 2022

It would appear that Eli Drinkwitz is still looking to upgrade the talent level in the QB room. Whether that has something to say about the current options or the way things are trending with Sam Horn and the MLB... only time will tell.

Only Tyler Badie and Akayleb Evans were taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, but there appears to be plenty of UDFA interest in the Mizzou contingent. Keke Chism, Akial Byers, Michael Maietti and Allie Green have all signed free agent contracts with various teams following the draft.

Dennis Gates has once again added to his staff at Mizzou.

The new Mizzou men’s basketball strength coach is going to be Sean Conaty, most recently at Oregon State. Previously worked at Buffalo, Eastern Michigan — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 1, 2022