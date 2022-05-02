USMC US Open Tiger Style Wrestling Results

The 2022 USMC US Open has come to a conclusion and it was an exciting event for Tiger Style wrestling followers!
The Tigers were represented by a total of 5 wrestlers including two coaches, one alumnus, one active wrestler, and one future Tiger. It was a successful trip for the program with the two coaches advancing to the next stage. Along with advancement, Assistant Coach Maple also walked away with most outstanding wrestlers for the tournament.
Kendric Maple is your 2022 US Open Outstanding Wrestler‼️#TigerStyle— Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) May 1, 2022
All wrestlers competed within the freestyle division and results are as followed:
Ryan Boersma: U20 Men’s Freestyle (kg) Finish: 2nd
- R64: Bye
- R32: VSU (0:39, 10-0) over J. Garcia (CA)
- R16: VSU1 (1:49, 11-1) over B. Moore II (WY)
- QF: VSU1 (4:08, 11-1) over C. Horne (STWC)
- SF: VPO1 (8-4) over H. Katka (SERT)
- Finals: N. Feldman VSU (10-0) over Boersma
Brock Mauller: Senior Men’s Freestyle (70kg) Finish: 8th
- R64: Bye
- R32: M. Blockhus (GWC) VPO1 (7-4) over Mauller
- Cons R32: VSU (10-0, 1:38) over R. Fillingame (CA)
- Cons R16: VSU (11-0, 0:28) over J. Hanenberg (WCO)
- Cons R16 (2): VSU (11-0, 0:34) over D.Hayes (IOWA)
- Cons R8: VPO1 (8-4) over E. Perkin (TMWC)
- Cons R8 (2): VFA (4:46) over E.Scott (TMWC)
- Cons R4: M. Blockhus VPO1 (8-5) over B. Mauller
- 7th Place Match: D. Morton (WWC) VPO (3-3) over B. Mauller
Joey Lavallee: Senior Men's Freestyle (74kg) Finish: Injury Default
- R64: Bye
- R32: A. Cerniglia (PA) VSU over Lavallee
- R16: N. Demison (ALL NAVY) VIN over Lavallee
Kendric Maple: Senior Men's Freestyle (65kg) Finish: 1st
- R64: Bye
- R32: VSU (1:28) over K. Shoop (BULL)
- R16: VSU (2:48) over T. Smith (BRNS)
- QF: VFA (2:42, 6-0) over #3 L. Pletcher (TMWC)
- SF: VPO1 (3-2) over #2 P. Lugo (HWC)
- Finals: VFA over #5 M. Kolodzik (NYAC)
Dominique Bradley: Senior Men's Freestyle (125kg) Finish: 2nd
- R32: Bye
- R16: VSU (2:17, 11-0) over L. Fernandes (SPAR)
- QF: VSU (5-0) over #7 L. Davison (TMWC)
- SF: VPO1 (5-3) over T. Walz (SPAR)
- Finals: H. Zilmer VPO1 (2-2) over Bradley
Maple wins Outstanding Wrestler in comeback to U.S. Freestyle Open; eight win first career U.S. Open titles#USOpen2022— USA Wrestling (@USAWrestling) May 1, 2022
