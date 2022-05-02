USMC US Open Tiger Style Wrestling Results

The 2022 USMC US Open has come to a conclusion and it was an exciting event for Tiger Style wrestling followers!

The Tigers were represented by a total of 5 wrestlers including two coaches, one alumnus, one active wrestler, and one future Tiger. It was a successful trip for the program with the two coaches advancing to the next stage. Along with advancement, Assistant Coach Maple also walked away with most outstanding wrestlers for the tournament.

Kendric Maple is your 2022 US Open Outstanding Wrestler‼️#TigerStyle — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) May 1, 2022

All wrestlers competed within the freestyle division and results are as followed:

Ryan Boersma: U20 Men’s Freestyle (kg) Finish: 2nd

R64: Bye

R32: VSU (0:39, 10-0) over J. Garcia (CA)

R16: VSU1 (1:49, 11-1) over B. Moore II (WY)

QF: VSU1 (4:08, 11-1) over C. Horne (STWC)

SF: VPO1 (8-4) over H. Katka (SERT)

Finals: N. Feldman VSU (10-0) over Boersma

Brock Mauller: Senior Men’s Freestyle (70kg) Finish: 8th

R64: Bye

R32: M. Blockhus (GWC) VPO1 (7-4) over Mauller

Cons R32: VSU (10-0, 1:38) over R. Fillingame (CA)

Cons R16: VSU (11-0, 0:28) over J. Hanenberg (WCO)

Cons R16 (2): VSU (11-0, 0:34) over D.Hayes (IOWA)

Cons R8: VPO1 (8-4) over E. Perkin (TMWC)

Cons R8 (2): VFA (4:46) over E.Scott (TMWC)

Cons R4: M. Blockhus VPO1 (8-5) over B. Mauller

7th Place Match: D. Morton (WWC) VPO (3-3) over B. Mauller

Joey Lavallee: Senior Men's Freestyle (74kg) Finish: Injury Default

R64: Bye

R32: A. Cerniglia (PA) VSU over Lavallee

R16: N. Demison (ALL NAVY) VIN over Lavallee

Kendric Maple: Senior Men's Freestyle (65kg) Finish: 1st

R64: Bye

R32: VSU (1:28) over K. Shoop (BULL)

R16: VSU (2:48) over T. Smith (BRNS)

QF: VFA (2:42, 6-0) over #3 L. Pletcher (TMWC)

SF: VPO1 (3-2) over #2 P. Lugo (HWC)

Finals: VFA over #5 M. Kolodzik (NYAC)

Dominique Bradley: Senior Men's Freestyle (125kg) Finish: 2nd

R32: Bye

R16: VSU (2:17, 11-0) over L. Fernandes (SPAR)

QF: VSU (5-0) over #7 L. Davison (TMWC)

SF: VPO1 (5-3) over T. Walz (SPAR)

Finals: H. Zilmer VPO1 (2-2) over Bradley