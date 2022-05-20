HAPPY REGIONALS! Missouri Softball is ready and preparing like it’s any other game

It’s here! REGIONAL TIME!!!
Tomorrow.#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/cVkw60ZUUy— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 20, 2022
I know I’m pumped. You’re pumped. Larissa Anderson’s squad is surely hyped up. But smartly, they are taking it game by game. Who cares if a matchup with the historically great (but having a down year) Arizona Wildcats looms this weekend? Not our Tigers.
“Everything is relaxed for us,” Brooke Wilmes said to the media on Thursday (thanks to Chris Blake for recording; I was at work). “We (as seniors) don’t want to think that this could be our last weekend because if we do, we’re gonna play tight. So we’re just going to go out and do what we’ve been doing this entire year.”
She continued. “We know it’s gonna be a grind each day. So we have to take it one pitch at a time. They’re gonna attack us, especially with how our offense has been doing recently. So we do those ‘little jobs’ to get runners on, runners over, and runners in.”
Here’s more from Thursday’s practice and media session, courtesy of ABC17 Sports Director, Nathalie Jones. You can also watch extensive videos here.
Watch: The #Mizzou softball team will host its second-straight NCAA Regional this weekend.— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) May 19, 2022
One season ago, MU fell just short of the WCWS, but now, with another shot, it's unfinished business: "We've really shown everyone what we can do and that they should be scared of us." pic.twitter.com/aeS46knuui
And in case you’ve forgotten, THERE SHE IS. Our stellar, bionic-armed left fielder, Casidy Chaumont.
Pretty sure we already knew this...but Casidy Chaumont has a CANNON ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LTgn1R7XyV— Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) May 19, 2022
On to the links!
Cross your fingers for good weather, everyone. Friday’s forecast looks fine now, but Saturday’s is looking real iffy right now. To be clear, this is about the WEATHER only. I have more faith in our Tigers than crossing fingers.
Yesterday at Rock M
- I gathered my closest press box friends to chat about everything Mizzou Softball: fave moments, predictions, walk up songs, interviews, and so much more. I can’t thank Chris, Cole, Brandon, Kayler, and Rock M’s very own Lauren for the assist with this massive but super fun project.
- Kortay previewed Mizzou Baseball’s final regular season preview against Georgia, which runs Thursday-Saturday.
- IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Some of the football guys — Nate, Sammy and Josh did a roundtable. Lauren shared the WBB hiring news!
- COMING UP: I’ll preview the Missouri State matchup and be on softball duty ALL WEEKEND LONG. Sam says it’s “my weekend”, so I hope you enjoy and we see some greattttttt softball.
More Links:
Diamond Sports (most important time of year = top billing)
- The Tribune’s Matt Stahl wrote three keys to victory for Mizzou softball in its 2022 NCAA softball tournament regional.
- The Missourian’s Chris Blake says Pitching is taking center stage as MU softball begins Columbia Regional.
- Max Baker, in a special to the Kansas City Star wrote, ‘We’re all clicking’: Mizzou Tigers confident ahead of NCAA softball regional at home.
- The St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter wrote about Hatti Moore finding her swing just in time for the Columbia Regional.
- Three Tigers were awarded NFCA All-Region honors on Tuesday afternoon. We really LOVE to see it. You can read more about what they did to deserve it at MUTigers.com.
Four Tigers earned a spot on the NFCA Southeast All-Region team!— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 19, 2022
Jordan Weber - Second Team
Jenna Laird - Third Team
Brooke Wilmes - Third Team
Kimberly Wert - Third Team
https://t.co/MlLYpcZwRe#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/4prNz9GVtz
- Larissa went on KTRS Sports’ Big Show on Thursday evening. Do have a listen.
- Practice day!
Practice day ✅#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/zDDiuCW6Xo— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 19, 2022
- Woah, Mizzou Baseball. Now THAT is how you start a series.
That's a fun Thursday night #MIZ | #C2E ⚾ pic.twitter.com/EKSLXSAdr4— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 20, 2022
- Holy kansas, Luke Mann. That sucker was LAUNCHED. The tweet thread is pretty funny here. Mizzou socials guy Shawn Davis asked for a measurement of how far it went. “Well, it landed about there in the tree so our esteemed press box brain trust says ~ 475’,” they said.
WOOOOAAAHHHH @super_MANN11 goes grand with a massive #MIZ | #C2E ⚾ pic.twitter.com/C26R7iueeA— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 19, 2022
- Read the Missourian staff’s recap of the big W, as Mann propels MU baseball to its first SEC road win.
Hoops
- In a new Tiger Extra ($$), Matt Stahl wrote about the new Mizzou basketball staffers, who shared why they followed Dennis Gates.
- Fast-rising guard Gehrig Normand talks Mizzou offer, recruitment, per PowerMizzou’s Mitchell Forde.
- Tiger transfer Sean Durugordon has announced his commitment to Austin Peay. Best of luck, Sean!
Let’s Work @RealNateJames @GovsMBB ! pic.twitter.com/OfbGwBIvBU— Sean Durugordon (@durugordon) May 19, 2022
- Read THIS about Nafis Ricks, former Mizzou Hoops GA and mental health advocate.
Athletes Taking Control of Mental Health Business - Global Sport Matters
Football/NIL/SEC
- The KC Star’s Blair Kerkhoff wrote, Former Mizzou football offensive lineman, Kurtis Gregory, who is keeping the Tigers on pace in NIL world through legislation.
- Matter’s new chat at STLToday covers an assortment of topics (subscribers only).
- Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer shared 7 way-too-early predictions about Mizzou’s defense in 2022.
- If you’re in the mood for some childish BS, read Ralph Russo’s take on the fight between Jimbo and Saban. As someone said on twitter, CFB coaches feuding is the original Real Housewives franchise show, haha.
Other Mizzou Sports
- According to the Missourian staff, 22 members of Mizzou Track & Field will head to the NCAA West Prelims next week. The four-day meet will be held Wednesday through May 28 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. GO TIGERS! Read more at MUTigers.com.
- OH HEY, BK!!! WE KNOW YOU!
It was fun to talk with @Tyler_McComas about how I ended up in STL, why I fell in love with the city & a little more about my sports radio journey. Appreciate him taking the time. https://t.co/u0IlPLS42C— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) May 19, 2022
Additions to the Bowers-Carroll Charity Basketball Game
- We have a roster!
Team Carroll ⚪️ or Team Bowers ⚫️?— Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) May 19, 2022
What's your prediction?
Team @DeMarreCarroll1 is 1-0 so far (2017).
M-I-Z #PLEASESHARE @DeMarreCarroll1 pic.twitter.com/Y9OMEZnANF
- And a few more announcements! Welcome, Brad Smith! He’s my fave Mizzou QB ever!
✅ Confirmed#CARROLLandBOWERS Alumni Game 2022— Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) May 18, 2022
Mizzou Arena
⏰ July 16th, 2022 | Doors Open at 11:30am for Autographs | Game Starts at 1pm
Donations at the Door
@realbradsmith pic.twitter.com/xeVVmtUTvz
- Thanks for playing, Mike Anderson Jr!
✅ Confirmed#CARROLLandBOWERS Alumni Game 2022— Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) May 19, 2022
Mizzou Arena
⏰ July 16th, 2022 | Doors Open at 11:30am for Autographs | Game Starts at 1pm
Donations at the Door
@Mike_AndersonJr pic.twitter.com/UGflRhNJHq
- Hello, current Jacksonville Jaguar, Tre’Vour Wallace Sims!
✅ Confirmed#CARROLLandBOWERS Alumni Game 2022— Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) May 19, 2022
Mizzou Arena
⏰ July 16th, 2022 | Doors Open at 11:30am for Autographs | Game Starts at 1pm
Donations at the Door
TREVOUR WALLACE-SIMMS pic.twitter.com/jrPoOo7Nhi
Mizzou in the Pros
It was fun to talk with @Tyler_McComas about how I ended up in STL, why I fell in love with the city & a little more about my sports radio journey. Appreciate him taking the time. https://t.co/u0IlPLS42C— Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) May 19, 2022
- Well, this is truly unfortunate for my favorite heterochromatic-eyed MLBer, Mighty Max Scherzer.
Max Scherzer has been diagnosed with a "moderate to high grade internal oblique strain." The #NYMets are saying he'll have a six- to eight-week recovery time. This is similar to the description of Jack Flaherty's oblique injury in May 2021. #stlcards #MLB— Derrick Goold (@dgoold) May 19, 2022
- CHASE!!!!! He linked to the whole interview here.
Chase Daniel is the King of Backup QBs. And he embraces it…— trey wingo (@wingoz) May 19, 2022
My friend @ChaseDaniel talks about his amazing football & business life on the latest Half-Forgotten History.
to the full show: https://t.co/SFxYlHd0HU pic.twitter.com/kNXvmfSW8m
— — — — — — — — — — — — —
If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...