HAPPY REGIONALS! Missouri Softball is ready and preparing like it’s any other game

Mizzou Links for Friday, May 20

By Karen Steger
new

It’s here! REGIONAL TIME!!!

I know I’m pumped. You’re pumped. Larissa Anderson’s squad is surely hyped up. But smartly, they are taking it game by game. Who cares if a matchup with the historically great (but having a down year) Arizona Wildcats looms this weekend? Not our Tigers.

“Everything is relaxed for us,” Brooke Wilmes said to the media on Thursday (thanks to Chris Blake for recording; I was at work). “We (as seniors) don’t want to think that this could be our last weekend because if we do, we’re gonna play tight. So we’re just going to go out and do what we’ve been doing this entire year.”

She continued. “We know it’s gonna be a grind each day. So we have to take it one pitch at a time. They’re gonna attack us, especially with how our offense has been doing recently. So we do those ‘little jobs’ to get runners on, runners over, and runners in.”

Here’s more from Thursday’s practice and media session, courtesy of ABC17 Sports Director, Nathalie Jones. You can also watch extensive videos here.

And in case you’ve forgotten, THERE SHE IS. Our stellar, bionic-armed left fielder, Casidy Chaumont.

On to the links!

Cross your fingers for good weather, everyone. Friday’s forecast looks fine now, but Saturday’s is looking real iffy right now. To be clear, this is about the WEATHER only. I have more faith in our Tigers than crossing fingers.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Diamond Sports (most important time of year = top billing)

  • Larissa went on KTRS Sports’ Big Show on Thursday evening. Do have a listen.
  • Practice day!
  • Woah, Mizzou Baseball. Now THAT is how you start a series.
  • Holy kansas, Luke Mann. That sucker was LAUNCHED. The tweet thread is pretty funny here. Mizzou socials guy Shawn Davis asked for a measurement of how far it went. “Well, it landed about there in the tree so our esteemed press box brain trust says ~ 475’,” they said.

Hoops

  • Read THIS about Nafis Ricks, former Mizzou Hoops GA and mental health advocate.

Athletes Taking Control of Mental Health Business - Global Sport Matters

Football/NIL/SEC

Other Mizzou Sports

Additions to the Bowers-Carroll Charity Basketball Game

  • We have a roster!
  • And a few more announcements! Welcome, Brad Smith! He’s my fave Mizzou QB ever!
  • Thanks for playing, Mike Anderson Jr!
  • Hello, current Jacksonville Jaguar, Tre’Vour Wallace Sims!

Mizzou in the Pros

  • Well, this is truly unfortunate for my favorite heterochromatic-eyed MLBer, Mighty Max Scherzer.

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

