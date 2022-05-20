HAPPY REGIONALS! Missouri Softball is ready and preparing like it’s any other game

It’s here! REGIONAL TIME!!!

I know I’m pumped. You’re pumped. Larissa Anderson’s squad is surely hyped up. But smartly, they are taking it game by game. Who cares if a matchup with the historically great (but having a down year) Arizona Wildcats looms this weekend? Not our Tigers.

“Everything is relaxed for us,” Brooke Wilmes said to the media on Thursday (thanks to Chris Blake for recording; I was at work). “We (as seniors) don’t want to think that this could be our last weekend because if we do, we’re gonna play tight. So we’re just going to go out and do what we’ve been doing this entire year.”

She continued. “We know it’s gonna be a grind each day. So we have to take it one pitch at a time. They’re gonna attack us, especially with how our offense has been doing recently. So we do those ‘little jobs’ to get runners on, runners over, and runners in.”

Here’s more from Thursday’s practice and media session, courtesy of ABC17 Sports Director, Nathalie Jones. You can also watch extensive videos here.

Watch: The #Mizzou softball team will host its second-straight NCAA Regional this weekend.



One season ago, MU fell just short of the WCWS, but now, with another shot, it's unfinished business: "We've really shown everyone what we can do and that they should be scared of us." pic.twitter.com/aeS46knuui — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) May 19, 2022

And in case you’ve forgotten, THERE SHE IS. Our stellar, bionic-armed left fielder, Casidy Chaumont.

Pretty sure we already knew this...but Casidy Chaumont has a CANNON ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/LTgn1R7XyV — Nathalie Jones (@NathalieABC17) May 19, 2022

On to the links!

Cross your fingers for good weather, everyone. Friday’s forecast looks fine now, but Saturday’s is looking real iffy right now. To be clear, this is about the WEATHER only. I have more faith in our Tigers than crossing fingers.

More Links:

Diamond Sports (most important time of year = top billing)

Four Tigers earned a spot on the NFCA Southeast All-Region team!



Jordan Weber - Second Team

Jenna Laird - Third Team

Brooke Wilmes - Third Team

Kimberly Wert - Third Team



https://t.co/MlLYpcZwRe#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/4prNz9GVtz — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 19, 2022

Larissa went on KTRS Sports’ Big Show on Thursday evening. Do have a listen.

Practice day!

Woah, Mizzou Baseball. Now THAT is how you start a series.

Holy kansas, Luke Mann. That sucker was LAUNCHED. The tweet thread is pretty funny here. Mizzou socials guy Shawn Davis asked for a measurement of how far it went. “Well, it landed about there in the tree so our esteemed press box brain trust says ~ 475’,” they said.

Hoops

Read THIS about Nafis Ricks, former Mizzou Hoops GA and mental health advocate.

Athletes Taking Control of Mental Health Business - Global Sport Matters

Football/NIL/SEC

Other Mizzou Sports

It was fun to talk with @Tyler_McComas about how I ended up in STL, why I fell in love with the city & a little more about my sports radio journey. Appreciate him taking the time. https://t.co/u0IlPLS42C — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) May 19, 2022

Additions to the Bowers-Carroll Charity Basketball Game

We have a roster!

And a few more announcements! Welcome, Brad Smith! He’s my fave Mizzou QB ever!

✅ Confirmed#CARROLLandBOWERS Alumni Game 2022



Mizzou Arena

⏰ July 16th, 2022 | Doors Open at 11:30am for Autographs | Game Starts at 1pm

Donations at the Door



@realbradsmith pic.twitter.com/xeVVmtUTvz — Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) May 18, 2022

Thanks for playing, Mike Anderson Jr!

✅ Confirmed#CARROLLandBOWERS Alumni Game 2022



Mizzou Arena

⏰ July 16th, 2022 | Doors Open at 11:30am for Autographs | Game Starts at 1pm

Donations at the Door



@Mike_AndersonJr pic.twitter.com/UGflRhNJHq — Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) May 19, 2022

Hello, current Jacksonville Jaguar, Tre’Vour Wallace Sims!

✅ Confirmed#CARROLLandBOWERS Alumni Game 2022



Mizzou Arena

⏰ July 16th, 2022 | Doors Open at 11:30am for Autographs | Game Starts at 1pm

Donations at the Door



TREVOUR WALLACE-SIMMS pic.twitter.com/jrPoOo7Nhi — Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) May 19, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

Well, this is truly unfortunate for my favorite heterochromatic-eyed MLBer, Mighty Max Scherzer.

Max Scherzer has been diagnosed with a "moderate to high grade internal oblique strain." The #NYMets are saying he'll have a six- to eight-week recovery time. This is similar to the description of Jack Flaherty's oblique injury in May 2021. #stlcards #MLB — Derrick Goold (@dgoold) May 19, 2022

CHASE!!!!! He linked to the whole interview here.

Chase Daniel is the King of Backup QBs. And he embraces it…



My friend @ChaseDaniel talks about his amazing football & business life on the latest Half-Forgotten History.



to the full show: https://t.co/SFxYlHd0HU pic.twitter.com/kNXvmfSW8m — trey wingo (@wingoz) May 19, 2022

