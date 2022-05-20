PODCAST: INCOMING! Roster Additions and Recruiting Wins.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. In this episode the guys discuss some of the current additions to the roster as well as commitments that will impact Mizzou’s future on the field. It’s time to let the youngins play, coach! The guys also discuss the transformation of college football over the last couple of years. This is a good one, folks!

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:28: It’s time to talk some Mizzou football with Nate and BK! Welcome to Before The Box Score! This episode will be a lot about recrutiing.

01:28 - 17:15: We will start by talking about two transfers into Mizzou, DJ Coleman and Josh Landry.

17:15 - 28:53: Let’s talk about the quarterback position. Eli got his transfer in Jack Abraham, so let’s talk about him and what this addition means for the QB room.

28:53 - 37:14: Looking ahead to the future! Demariyon Houston and Gabarri Johnson are the topics of this discussion.

37:14 - 58:30: College football has been transforming a lot over the past couple of years. Nate and BK discuss this and what some of the changes might mean for Mizzou.

58:30 - END: Wrapping it up! Excited to see where this roster formation takes itself this coming season. MIZ!

