NCAA REGIONAL PREVIEW: Missouri State Rematch in Late Night Softball

I’ve been writing way too much and been at the ballpark since 12:45pm, so here’s some helpful links. Game time is 8:30pm on ESPN+.

It’s do or die for the Tigers, y’all. The pitching has done its job. The offense largely hasn’t. Get it together or go home. (Was that harsh?)

M-I-Z!

2021 RECORD: 42-17 (ranked #8 nationally)

2022 RECORD: 37-21 (12-11 in SEC)

RANKING: #16 (ESPN.com/USA Softball), #20 (USA Today/NFCA) , #15 (Softball America) , #18 (RPI)

2022 TOP PERFORMERS (as of May 21, prior to Arizona game):

NOTES:

Steps to winning: 1) Get on base. 2) Get on base one right after another. 3) Score some runs. Simple enough, right?

Get Kim Wert going. She’s something like 5-of-23 recently.

2021 RECORD: 26-17 (16-6 in MVC)

2022 RECORD: 27-18 (18-7 in MVC), 8-8 away

RECORD VS RANKED TEAMS: 1-5 (W: #21 Arizona State | L: #12 Arizona State, #4 OK State, #10 Arkansas)

RANKING: #87 (current RPI)

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Daphne Plummer: .368 BA | .852 OPS | 32 R | 56 H | 9 XBH | 8 RBI | .447 SLG% | 12 K | .406 OB% | 28-32 SB

Alex Boze: .345 BA | 1.194 OPS | 18 R | 38 H | 20 XBH | 11 HR | 31 RBI | .727 SLG% | 21 BB | .467 OB%

Madison Hunsaker: .331 BA | .909 OPS | 14 R | 43 H | 15 XBH | 4 HR | 24 RBI | .508 SLG% | .401 OB%

Olivia Krehbiel: .282 BA | 1.047 OPS | 30 R | 33 H | 21 XBH | 10 HR | 29 RBI | .650 SLG% | 21 BB | .397 OB%

Steffany Dickerson, SP: 1.66 ERA | 21-7 | 15 CG | 6 SHO | 181 IP | 149 H | 54 R | 43 ER | 169 SO (career-high) | 39 XBH | 10 HR | .221 Opp BA

Madison Hunsaker, SP: 4.00 ERA | 1.63 WHIP | 5-4 | 3 CG | 70 IP | 71 H | 46 R | 40 ER | 43 BB | 57 SO | 17 XBH | 5 HR | .260 Opp BA

NOTES/ACCOLADES:

The Bears had six hits on Friday against Missouri starter Laurin Krings, who we assume is starting this game. However, they also struck out 12 times, including three by Alex Boze , and two each by Annie Mueller and Skyler Shaw .

, and two each by and . Leadoff hitter Daphne Plummer was particularly successful, going 2-for-3. Olivia Krehbiel , Annie Mueller , Ellie McCoy , and Steffany Dickerson also had hits.

was particularly successful, going 2-for-3. , , , and also had hits. Steffany Dickerson threw only 82 pitches about an hour ago, and threw a lot last night as well. Does she go again? (UPDATE: yes) She was pretty much flawless, throwing a 7 inning complete game while striking out 5 and allowing a SINGLE hit.

In her start last night, she threw 5.2 innings, allowing 9 hits, 2 doubles, 3 runs (2 earned), a walk and a strikeout. She threw 117 pitches.

Missouri State had only three hits in the game, but beat Illinois because of a two-run homer by Olivia Krehbiel. Madison Hunsaker was 1-for-2 with a walk, and Steffany Dickerson (really just a do-everything player, huh?) was 1-for-2 as well.

OVERALL TEAM COMPARISONS:

As I mentioned in the preview on Friday AM, Mizzou’s offensive firepower should put this one away pretty handily, if they can get those bats cracking.

