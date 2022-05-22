Back, back, back again, at Mizzou Softball Stadium where it all began.

It’s here. The last game at Mizzou Softball Stadium of the season. Regardless of if Mizzou can pull off two victories today over Arizona, they won’t be playing in the friendly confines of CoMo after today.

WHEN: Sunday, May 22 @ 3pm WHERE: Mizzou Softball Stadium | Columbia, Mo. TV/STREAMING: ESPN 2 | WatchESPN (UPDATE: starting on ESPN News) STATS: Live on StatBroadcast (just scroll down to the event) HISTORY: As far as Mizzou’s softball history takes me, the Tigers are 3-12 against the historical blue blood, going back to Feb. 2001. Before the 2-0 loss yesterday afternoon, the two teams last last met in February 2020, where they lost 0-2 in the Mary Nutter Classic.

M-I-Z!

LINEUP TODAY:

Starters in game one.



Our game has been flexed to ESPN2.#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/Tb55X456vi — Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) May 22, 2022

STATS FROM YESTERDAY’S GAME:

STATS FOR BOTH TEAM’S STARTING LINEUPS

Interesting that Arizona is going with Devyn Netz on the mound.

From my preview:

Pitching: In the Wildcats’ last series against Stanford, they combined for 24 H and 16 R (13 ER). Devyn Netz’s last outing, in particular on 5/13 was ghastly: 10 hits and 7 ER in just 4.1 IP. This is clearly the way to beat the Wildcats, because wow— they struggle on the mound.

