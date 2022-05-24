Mizzou Baseball to see some coaching turnover, but Steve Bieser appears to be safe

Mizzou Baseball loses a coach, but it ain’t Bieser

The Mizzou Baseball season is over after the Tigers failed to qualify for the SEC Tournament this past weekend. Ending the year with a 28-23 record dropped Head Coach Steve Bieser’s overall record at Mizzou to 158-131-1, a respectable (if mediocre) .545 winning percentage. In his six seasons in Columbia, the Tigers have never finished above 4th in the SEC East or gone to the postseason. There was widespread speculation that Bieser might be gone after the season. But according to a report from D1 Baseball...

.@MizzouBaseball certainly needs to be better, but it’s also imperative that the administration at Missouri gives Bieser and his staff more support. Missouri needs to make significant investments in its facility, among other items. https://t.co/4n7J9cv8zA — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 24, 2022

Rogers isn’t wrong. Mizzou’s support for its baseball program is paltry compared to the rest of the SEC, and Bieser’s staff mostly has to rely on recruiting local talents and squeezing every ounce of talent out of its roster year in and year out. They also have to stay on the cutting edge of baseball analytics, which Bieser is more than willing to do.

Still, it doesn’t seem like Bieser is working on a cool seat by any means. If Mizzou can’t show some tangible progress soon, the Tigers will likely be looking elsewhere for a head coach.

Speaking of looking elsewhere, they’ll have to find a new pitching coach this offseason.

Excited to share I’ll be joining the @Orioles as an MiLB Pitching Coordinator. Can’t wait to get started up with the incredible group in @OsPlayerDev! Go O’s! #BirdLand pic.twitter.com/Uf9U2JRV6d — Mitch Plassmeyer (@Mitch_Plazz40) May 23, 2022

Plassmeyer didn’t spend a ton of time with Mizzou, which isn’t all that surprising considering he’s a young guy on his way up in the baseball world. Best of luck to him in the future!

To end this baseball talk with some good news, Mizzou finally has an All-SEC selection for the first time since 2019!

[Senior Josh Day] batted .331 in SEC games with five doubles, a triple and three home runs. He produced 17 of his RBI against conference opponents. Four of Day’s five three-hit games this season came against SEC foes, including a pair of three-hit performances at Georgia to close the season. Day was an integral part of the Tigers lineup which posted a .284 batting average and scored nearly seven runs per game, both program-bests since joining the SEC. He led the club with 50 runs scored, the third-most in the SEC era, and 67 base hits.

Day is a Second Team selection and the first to be named to an All Conference team since TJ Sikkema.

Yesterday at Rock M

Is Godfather Bill gracing us from above with some #content?

Updated college football returning production rankings. Teams in green have risen by 15+ spots since Feb, teams in red have fallen by 15+, teams in bold have done so by 30+. pic.twitter.com/hZZ77DhJ47 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) May 23, 2022

Missouri ticks up a spot or two of the SP+ projections into the high 50’s which puts them... sixth in the SEC East.

The Southeastern Conference is no joke, y’all.

Coach Gates is out here shouting out the jewel of his first high school recruiting class, as good recruiters do! Congrats on graduating, Aidan Shaw!

Katlyn Gilbert is officially a Tiger! Welcome to Columbia, Katlyn!

Seems like Gary Pinkel had a pleasant Monday!

Jalani Williams out here making Mizzou look good!

Watch: @MizzouFootball player Jalani Williams (@jalaniw9) walked out with our STL Area athletes in our #StateSummerGames Parade of Athletes at OC on Friday. He was representing our statewide partners @Mizzou @muhealth and @umsystem! Jalani is also interning for us this summer! pic.twitter.com/uAFYIbcgTE — Special Olympics MO (@SOMissouri) May 23, 2022

Looks like TigerStyle’s Dominique Bradley is still kicking and grinding even at his “old” age.

Made my 7th national team today. Not too bad for the oldest guy at the tournament. Thank you for the endless love & support. #DomSquad pic.twitter.com/Q40iVg68iT — Dominique Bradley (@DomBradley) May 23, 2022