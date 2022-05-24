 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Baseball to see some coaching turnover, but Steve Bieser appears to be safe

Mizzou Links for May 24, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Mizzou Baseball loses a coach, but it ain’t Bieser

The Mizzou Baseball season is over after the Tigers failed to qualify for the SEC Tournament this past weekend. Ending the year with a 28-23 record dropped Head Coach Steve Bieser’s overall record at Mizzou to 158-131-1, a respectable (if mediocre) .545 winning percentage. In his six seasons in Columbia, the Tigers have never finished above 4th in the SEC East or gone to the postseason. There was widespread speculation that Bieser might be gone after the season. But according to a report from D1 Baseball...

Rogers isn’t wrong. Mizzou’s support for its baseball program is paltry compared to the rest of the SEC, and Bieser’s staff mostly has to rely on recruiting local talents and squeezing every ounce of talent out of its roster year in and year out. They also have to stay on the cutting edge of baseball analytics, which Bieser is more than willing to do.

Still, it doesn’t seem like Bieser is working on a cool seat by any means. If Mizzou can’t show some tangible progress soon, the Tigers will likely be looking elsewhere for a head coach.

Speaking of looking elsewhere, they’ll have to find a new pitching coach this offseason.

Plassmeyer didn’t spend a ton of time with Mizzou, which isn’t all that surprising considering he’s a young guy on his way up in the baseball world. Best of luck to him in the future!

To end this baseball talk with some good news, Mizzou finally has an All-SEC selection for the first time since 2019!

[Senior Josh Day] batted .331 in SEC games with five doubles, a triple and three home runs. He produced 17 of his RBI against conference opponents. Four of Day’s five three-hit games this season came against SEC foes, including a pair of three-hit performances at Georgia to close the season.

Day was an integral part of the Tigers lineup which posted a .284 batting average and scored nearly seven runs per game, both program-bests since joining the SEC. He led the club with 50 runs scored, the third-most in the SEC era, and 67 base hits.

Day is a Second Team selection and the first to be named to an All Conference team since TJ Sikkema.

  • Is Godfather Bill gracing us from above with some #content?

Missouri ticks up a spot or two of the SP+ projections into the high 50’s which puts them... sixth in the SEC East.

The Southeastern Conference is no joke, y’all.

  • Jalani Williams out here making Mizzou look good!
  • Looks like TigerStyle’s Dominique Bradley is still kicking and grinding even at his “old” age.
