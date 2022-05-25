Some Mizzou News happened Tuesday.

And I’ll link to it.

But I’m not writing anything else. If I did, in the off-chance, write actual words about something that didn’t just spell out a story title, I did it much earlier on Tuesday. I have nothing else to give.

I have no words for what is happening in this country. I have an 8-year-old niece. It could have been her.

Hug your loved ones a little tighter. Do something.

Here’s your links.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Softball

Other Mizzou Sports

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)