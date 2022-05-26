Mizzou-Arkansas Black Friday Football Game Gets a 2:30 p.m. Kick-Off on CBS

2:30 CBS Black Friday Game for Tigers-Hogs

It’s been made official — and to no one’s surprise, the Mizzou-Arkansas football game in Columbia this upcoming season has been officially set for their usual Black Friday date. The game will be a 2:30 p.m. CT kick-off on CBS.

Here’s a look at the SEC Football on CBS’ early schedule.

CBS Sports Announces 2022 College Football Broadcast Schedule, Highlighted by @SEConCBS

Full Release: https://t.co/v7iUH3qdFB pic.twitter.com/46Psm63T16 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) May 25, 2022

According to Dave Matter, we should be getting some early season kick-off times here pretty soon — so start planning ahead.

Arkansas at Missouri on Nov. 25, Black Friday, officially gets a 2:30 PM CT kickoff on CBS. Expect some early-season game times to roll out relatively soon. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 25, 2022

Dave Matter also joined Brendan Wiese on KTRS’ “The Big Sports Show” to discuss the latest on Mizzou, including softball, the addition of Jack Abraham, and among other things.

On softball, Matter described the season as “a bit of a disappointment” considering the expectations and a lot of the starters that were returning. On the expectations for next season, Matter added “I think it’s a team and a program that has reached a point to where they expect to host a regional every year, contend for the SEC Championship, and try to get to the Women’s College World Series. They don’t have to rebuild, they just kind of reload — and I expect them to be a contender again next year.”

You can listen to the full segment here as they dive into a variety of Mizzou topics.

ICYMI last night on @KTRS550: @Dave_Matter joined @bwiese16 to discuss the latest on #Mizzou, including softball’s elimination from the NCAA Tournament and their expectations for next season, the addition of QB transfer Jack Abraham, and much more!



LISTEN https://t.co/WpQGBaWKJY — KTRS Sports (@BigSportsShow) May 25, 2022

And in some football recruiting news, huge Mizzou target Cayden Green has set his commitment date for July 8th.

Green is a 2023 four-star offensive tackle and a Top 30 prospect nationally from Lee’s Summit North High School. The 247Sports’ Crystal Ball and Rivals’ FutureCast indicate that Oklahoma is currently the leader, but it looks like we’ll find out on July 8th! Stay tuned.

Also, Miles McVay, the 2023 four-star offensive tackle from East St. Louis has set a date of visits among eight schools, and Mizzou is listed as October 22nd or December 2nd. That would be either Missouri’s Homecoming Game against Vanderbilt or the weekend of the SEC Championship Game. Interestingly enough, it is set up to be the last visit among the eight schools.

OV and Visit Schedule✈️ I don’t want to move Quickly, I want to move Correctly pic.twitter.com/H36XfHytZa — Miles FaMous McVay #58 (@McVayMiles) May 25, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columba Missourian)

Missouri baseball’s up and down season ends in disappointment, writes Tanner Ludwig

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

From Chris Kwiecinski: How Battle alum and Mizzou Baseball fixture Tre Morris leaves MU having earned his coach’s trust

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Former Mizzou committed walk-on Jelani Davis from Ladue High School is heading to Jacksonville State

From the Track and Field Championships, Mizzou juniors Martin Prodanov and Christopher Conrad have advanced to Friday’s Quarterfinals in their heats at the NCAA West Preliminary Round.