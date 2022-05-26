PODCAST: Roster & Recruiting!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. It’s been a quiet two weeks since the last episode of Dive Cuts. With the market practically dry, where might Coach Dennis Gates turn to fill out this roster? After that, the guys talk about who Mizzou is targeting in the upcoming recruiting classes.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:00 - Matt and Sam are back this week to talk about YOUR Missouri Tigers and the men’s basketball team.

02:00 - 16:25 - Mizzou hasn’t thrown out many offers since last episode, so where might they turn to round out the roster?

16:25 - 37:28 - So what IS the staff currently doing in the recruiting world? And is there going to be more of a push to high school recruiting?

37:28 - END - MIZ!

