Mizzou Football announces more start times for upcoming season

Well, you can certainly tell it’s the offseason.

For the second day in a row, really all we’ve got to talk about is the release of some more schedule updates for the upcoming Mizzou Football season and the upcoming SEC meetings. Much to my dismay, it’s more games with my least favorite start time….

The Tigers’ second game of the year, vs. K State on September 10 in Manhattan, KS will be at ….[dramatic music]… 11am. The good news. It’ll air on ESPN2!

The Tigers’ home September 17 game - Family Weekend - against Abilene Christian, will kick off at — you guess it — 11am. This game will be shown on SECN+.

So, we now have the details for the first three games of the season, with the kickoff Thursday, September 1 at 7pm against LA Tech (ESPNU), along with the Black Friday game against Arkansas in CoMo at 2:30pm (on CBS). You can read more about the schedule at MUTigers.com.

Keeping on with scheduling stuff, next week is the first in-person SEC meetings since 2019, where a hot topic will be the football schedule! Dave Matter pointed out in his story that those in attendance will be markedly different than the last time they met, as 12 of the 14 SEC schools have hired someone new in one or more of their three most visible positions: AD, football coach, or men’s hoops. Furthermore, one school — Missouri — has hired someone new in all three! Now, about the football scheduling:

Before figuring out who plays whom, the league must decide whether to stay at eight conference games or move to nine. (The Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 play nine league games.) A move to nine conference games is good for fan interest, ticket sales and TV ratings but could dilute the SEC’s pool of contenders for the College Football Playoff, especially if Sankey can’t convince his fellow conference commissioners to expand the current four-team playoff field. From there, the SEC needs a scheduling format, preferably one that creates more variety from year to year. Under the current East-West division model, teams go 12 years between hosting teams from the other division. Mizzou, about to start its 11th season in the SEC, makes its first ever trip to Auburn this fall.

Sounds like they’ll have a lot to talk about, huh? And they also have to think about what they’ll do when Oklahoma and Texas arrives. FUN!

On to the links. Have a restful Memorial Day weekend, everyone. It’ll be my first weekend since mid-Feb not completely consumed with softball.

The USA Today Network’s Blake Toppmeyer wrote, if SEC football is hell-bent on nixing divisions, I have two schedule ideas.

