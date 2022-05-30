Happy Memorial Day, Tigers!

Happy Memorial Day!

No big Mizzou news yesterday, folks. There’s a few bits and pieces below, but nothing that felt worthy of throwing up top.

Two quick things before I shoot you to the comments.

Thanks to all Rock M commentariat (and non-Rock M folks too!) who have served in any one of the military branches. I know Memorial Day can drum up unpleasant or complicated emotions, and you should know that you’re in our thoughts today. What’s going on the grill today, folks? I might try a new burger recipe, but nothing too complicated. Most original grilled item gets a shoutout!

Thanks, folks! Enjoy the (federally mandated) day off work!

A former Mizzou Baseball staffer (under Tim Jamieson) is onto new things in the world of college baseball.

Former Mizzou assistant named HC at Memphis https://t.co/A1jsYVHJ4d — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 29, 2022

Best of luck, Coach Jackson!

Happy belated birthday to... which Linthacum sister is it again?

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to @sarahlinthacum !! We hope you have an amazing day pic.twitter.com/2DKrq4boWr — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) May 29, 2022

There are just so many of them!