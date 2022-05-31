 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Marching Mizzou offers tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Mizzou Links for May 31, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Marching Mizzou plays “Taps Across America”

In their own special tribute to America’s fallen soldiers, Marching Mizzou offered a special tribute on social media yesterday.

Several trumpet players from the band posted videos of themselves playing taps around the country, specifically in front of memorials or flags.

On a day when there wasn’t really any Mizzou news, this was a cool thing to see come across the feed.

More Links:

  • Matt Brolley of the Missourian was on ABC 17 with Chanel Porter to discuss Mizzou Baseball’s confidence (or lack thereof) in 2022, as well as Dennis Gates’ first recruiting class and how it’s shaping up headed into the summer.
  • More belated birthdays to celebrate!
