Marching Mizzou offers tribute to fallen soldiers on Memorial Day

Marching Mizzou plays “Taps Across America”

In their own special tribute to America’s fallen soldiers, Marching Mizzou offered a special tribute on social media yesterday.

Several trumpet players from the band posted videos of themselves playing taps around the country, specifically in front of memorials or flags.

The @MarchingMizzou trumpets are proud to play #TapsAcrossAmerica this Memorial Day. At 3pm, I played taps in honor of my great grandparents and great uncles, as well as living veterans— my grandfathers Michael Shaw and Phil Butler, and my aunt and uncle, Lisa and Robert Shaw. pic.twitter.com/Np2N7d7QW7 — Audrey (@AudjShaw) May 30, 2022

On a day when there wasn’t really any Mizzou news, this was a cool thing to see come across the feed.

Matt Brolley of the Missourian was on ABC 17 with Chanel Porter to discuss Mizzou Baseball's confidence (or lack thereof) in 2022, as well as Dennis Gates' first recruiting class and how it's shaping up headed into the summer.

