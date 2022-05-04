Fox Trot Leads Mizzou to Win

Hehehehe… get it?

For you youths out there, “The foxtrot is a smooth, progressive dance characterized by long, continuous flowing movements across the dance floor.” (Wikipedia)

And on the basepaths on Tuesday night, Mizzou’s Fox Leum “trotted” around on two separate occasions, as his two home runs — a solo shot in the 6th and a 3-run shot in the 8th — helped lead the Tigers in a convincing win over the SEMO, 9-3.

Four Tigers pitchers contributed in the Tigers’ final mid-week contest of the week, with Wall getting the start, going four innings and allowing a hit, two earned runs, and three walks, while striking out six.

The Tigers got two on the board in the second on consecutive hit-by-pitches with the bases loaded, and then added another in the third on a wild pitch. Weird way to start the game, huh?

The Red Hawks got two back in the top of the fourth on a two-run home run, making it 3-2, but the Tigers answered back in the bottom of the inning, with Trevor Austin’s solo shot, making it 4-2 Mizzou.

Kush took over in the fifth and went two innings, allowing a hit, an earned run, and two walks, while striking out three.

In the sixth, Kush gave up a solo homer, tightening the score up before Tre Mann’s RBI single made it 5-3.

Landry came in to pitch the seventh and struck out the side before Foxy’s first homer of the night put more distance between Mizzou and SEMO.

And Cheeley came in to shut it down, pitching the final two innings, allowing two hits, a walk and striking out one.

Fox wasn’t done offensively though, as he punctuated the win with a three-run shot in the bottom of the eight, making it 9-3.

Other Tiger performances to note offensively:

Tre Mann was 1-4 with a run scored, an RBI, and a walk Trevor Austin was 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI While Torin Montgomery was 0-3, he scored 2 runs and had a walk Everyone but Montgomery and DeSedas had a hit, though we already established Torin contributed in other ways, and everyone but Colon and DeSedas scored runs. The Tigers scored two in the second, one in the third & fourth, one in the 6th & 7th, and three in the eighth.

Football/NIL

PowerMizzou’s Mitchell Forde asked, Where could Mizzou football add to the roster?

Here’s where Mizzou’s players are headed, according to Jack Soble:

University administrators, part of a task force to review NIL, are finalizing additional guidelines that are expected to clarify that boosters and booster-led collectives are prohibited from involvement in recruiting, multiple sources tell Sports Illustrated. The guidelines will provide more guidance to member schools on what many administrators say are NIL-disguised “pay for play” deals orchestrated by donors to induce prospects, recruit players off other college teams and retain their own athletes.

Diamond Sports

In honor of Coach DeLunas’ birthday, his dad threw out the first pitch.

On coach DeLunas' birthday, his father, Les, and family joined us to throw out the first pitch.



Naturally, it was a strike ⚾#C2E | #4BD pic.twitter.com/0KUrGlbrle — Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 3, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports/Hoops

The National Wrestling Coaching Association announced its 2021-22 Scholar All-Americans on Tuesday, and five Missouri Wrestlers were named NWCA Division I Scholar All-Americans! Huge congrats to RS-fr Noah Surtin (Health Science), RS-jr Allan Hart (Master of Education), jr Jarrett Jacques (Communications), fr Keegan O’Toole (Personal Financial Planning) and RS-soph Peyton Mocco (Industrial Engineering)!

According to MUTigers.com, to qualify, a wrestler must meet one of the following criteria:

Must have a 3.0 cumulative GPA and earned All American honors in the same academic year. Must have a 3.2 cumulative GPA and have been a NCAA National tournament qualifier in the same academic year. Must have a 3.5 cumulative GPA and Must have won 60% of their total matches in at least 60% of the team’s schedule. Must have a 3.5 cumulative GPA and been a participant at the conference qualifying tournament.

LOVE THIS #gymnasticsschool

Congrats, TILLY!!! Jeremiah has signed a contract with the Canadian Elite Basketball team. According to their release, Hamilton opens training camp for the 2022 season Tuesday, May 17 in Mississauga. Their season kicks off Wednesday, May 25.

