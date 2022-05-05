Mizzou Men’s Golf makes NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed in the Norman Regional

Golf school!

The Mizzou Men’s Golf team has punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Announced on the Golf Channel during their selection show on Wednesday afternoon, the Tigers have been rewarded the No. 7 seed in the Norman Regional, where Oklahoma is the No. 1 overall seed in the entire tournament.

.@OU_MGolf earns the No. 1 seed for the NCAA Regional at home in Norman! #NCAAGolf



Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/VxG7yv1zm9 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 4, 2022

According to MUTigers.com, this is Missouri’s 15th appearance all-time in the NCAA Tournament and sixth under their current head coach Mark Leroux. Mizzou is in the field for the first time since 2018.

Mizzou was one of 13 SEC teams to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament, and one of four league members in the Norman Regional along with Auburn, South Carolina, and Ole Miss.

The Norman Regional will take place from May 16-18 at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

We’re in‼️



No. 7 in the NCAA Norman Regional at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla. #MIZ ⛳️ pic.twitter.com/B8hSY8wVRP — Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) May 4, 2022

For Missouri to advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 27-June 1, the Tigers will at least need to make the top-five cut.

And we’ll end links with......a Drinkwitz bat signal for the 2023 class? It’s been a while that we’ve had one of these, at least for football. We’re officially on commitment watch, so stay tuned!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

Kim Wert’s midseason power surge reignites Mizzou’s softball season, writes Max Baker

(KCStar)

From Blair Kerkhoff: Mizzou Tigers and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Boo Smith heads to Chiefs rookie minicamp

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

ICYMI: Here’s Brandon Kiley’s piece on Mizzou transfer QB target Gerry Bohanon. Check it out!

ICYMI: I wrote for @RockMNation about why former Baylor QB Gerry Bohanon fits in #Mizzou's offense & how he compares to the last high-profile QB transfer the Tigers landed in Kelly Bryant: https://t.co/cgVZdxuuhD — Brandon Kiley (@BKSportsTalk) May 4, 2022

A new player has been added to the DeMarre Carroll and Laurence Bowers alumni game....how about Corby Jones?

✅ Confirmed#CARROLLandBOWERS Alumni Game 2022



Mizzou Arena

⏰ July 16th, 2022 | Doors Open at 11:30am for Autographs | Game Starts at 1pm

Donations at the Door



CORBY pic.twitter.com/OjJQT5X0SJ — Laurence Bowers (@LBowers_21) May 4, 2022

A HUGE congrats to Helen Hu making some well-deserved postseason honors.

Yeah she did that....@hu_dat_gymnast earned post season All-American Honors for her finish on beam at NCAA's!#RiseUp | #MIZ pic.twitter.com/BdkV0Fnndn — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) May 4, 2022

Boo Smith has landed an opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs. Max Baker tells us that it’s a tryout invitation.

Boo Smith received a tryout invitation with the Kansas City Chiefs, he tells me. The speedy wide receiver was a big play threat for Mizzou last season and began his career as a walk-on. — Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) May 4, 2022

Here’s hoping Drink had a good May The 4th!

If Mizzou Baseball wants to keep their at-large regional hopes alive, getting to 13 or 14 wins might be the magic number. There’s little room for error the rest of the way, but the path is still there for this team.

Food for thought...



If #Mizzou gets hot and finishes with 13 or 14 league wins they will likely have a better RPI than South Carolina, a better overall record, 5 or more SEC series wins (including at least one road series win), etc. https://t.co/UD7KyD4NT2 — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) May 4, 2022

On the latest episode of Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast, former Mizzou wrestler Matt Manley speaks with Dom Bradley and Kendric Maple about Missouri’s success at the U.S. Open in Las Vegas and what’s next. Give it a listen!