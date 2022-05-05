 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Men’s Golf makes NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed in the Norman Regional

Mizzou Links for Thursday, May 5

By Sammy Stava
Golf school!

The Mizzou Men’s Golf team has punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Announced on the Golf Channel during their selection show on Wednesday afternoon, the Tigers have been rewarded the No. 7 seed in the Norman Regional, where Oklahoma is the No. 1 overall seed in the entire tournament.

According to MUTigers.com, this is Missouri’s 15th appearance all-time in the NCAA Tournament and sixth under their current head coach Mark Leroux. Mizzou is in the field for the first time since 2018.

Mizzou was one of 13 SEC teams to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament, and one of four league members in the Norman Regional along with Auburn, South Carolina, and Ole Miss.

The Norman Regional will take place from May 16-18 at the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

For Missouri to advance to the NCAA Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona from May 27-June 1, the Tigers will at least need to make the top-five cut.

And we’ll end links with......a Drinkwitz bat signal for the 2023 class? It’s been a while that we’ve had one of these, at least for football. We’re officially on commitment watch, so stay tuned!

  • ICYMI: Here’s Brandon Kiley’s piece on Mizzou transfer QB target Gerry Bohanon. Check it out!
  • A new player has been added to the DeMarre Carroll and Laurence Bowers alumni game....how about Corby Jones?
  • A HUGE congrats to Helen Hu making some well-deserved postseason honors.
  • Boo Smith has landed an opportunity with the Kansas City Chiefs. Max Baker tells us that it’s a tryout invitation.
  • Here’s hoping Drink had a good May The 4th!
  • If Mizzou Baseball wants to keep their at-large regional hopes alive, getting to 13 or 14 wins might be the magic number. There’s little room for error the rest of the way, but the path is still there for this team.
  • On the latest episode of Inside Mizzou Athletics podcast, former Mizzou wrestler Matt Manley speaks with Dom Bradley and Kendric Maple about Missouri’s success at the U.S. Open in Las Vegas and what’s next. Give it a listen!

