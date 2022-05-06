Mizzou lands commitment from JUCO receiver Demariyon Houston

Apparently recruiting isn’t exclusively a Dennis Gates responsibility anymore!

It’s been about five months since Mizzou logged a commitment for their 2023 recruiting class, but that may be changing with the summer months coming up. After landing a late addition to the 2022 defensive line on Thursday, Eli Drinkwitz landed a commitment from JUCO wide receiver Demariyon Houston.

let’s run it back ⚫️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/CpgwEKXruj — h o l l y w o o d ️ (@demariyon5) May 6, 2022

Drinkwitz first tweeted out the bat signal on the evening of Cinco de Cuatro May 4, and it took some time to confirm who the commitment would be. But with Houston’s announcement, Mizzou officially has its second offensive player of 2023 on the board.

Get to know: Demariyon Houston

Hometown: Oklahoma City, Ok.

Former School: Hutchinson Community College / University of Nebraska

Position: WR

Ht/Wt: 6’0”, 180 lbs.

Rivals Ranking (High School): 3-star, 5.7

247Composite Ranking (High School): 3-star, 0.8884

Total announced offers (High School): 22

Offers to note (High School): Alabama, Minnesota,Texas

We’ll take these highlights with a heavy pinch of salt considering they come from 2019. But a few things stand out about his natural ability. He’s obviously pretty quick and has some length that he can use to his advantage, even if he’s not the tallest or biggest receiver on the field. He could be a good slot guy, but that would be an odd take considering the amount of slot receivers on the team at this moment. Maybe Drink and his staff see the potential here for him to be a field stretcher? Either way, his interest list was long coming out of high school, so the raw tools are there.

What they’re saying:

Demariyon Houston commits to Mizzou. The 6’0” WR has taken stops at Nebraska and Hutchinson CC, averaging 14.7 yards per catch last year for the Blue Dragons.



Houston was a three-star out of high school. https://t.co/iPObyAx7UH — Kenny Van Doren (@thevandalorian) May 6, 2022