Sweeping Changes in Mizzou Athletics Continue

With all the changes going on in the Athletic Department, I can’t help but have that Boyz II Men song, “It’s So Hard to Say Good Bye to Yesterday” going through my mind, so let’s dive in.

Surprised face.

Mizzou women's golf Stephanie Priesmeyer is moving into a development role with the athletics department. She's been HC since 2000-01. National search for a new golf coach is under way. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 5, 2022

First up, in a move I didn’t see this coming, head women’s golf coach, Stephanie Priesmeyer, is apparently leaving the team to move into a development role within the university, according to MUTigers.com, Priesmeyer, who took over as head coach prior to the 2000-01 season, led the Tigers to 19 tourney wins, and was named the 2004 Big XII Coach of the Year and 2005 Regional Coach of the Year. The Tigers made nine regional appearances with Priesmeyer, including six consecutive from 2003 until 2008.

Sad face.

I came in as a little bobcat and will be leaving as a proud TIGER. Thank you for it all Mizzou! I am excited to initiate the next chapter. #MizzouMade #GoingForIt pic.twitter.com/gVqBtdfJws — Dr. Scotta Morton (@Scotta_Lyn) May 5, 2022

This one HURT, you guys. Assistant AD Mental Performance & Psychological Services, Dr. Scotta Morton, is leaving her post at the Mizzou. While I do not know her personally, I admire Scotta so, so much and have learned a lot from her as a result of her MIZ-Zoom event during Covid and through her active social media, which always provides great resources and thoughts for those working in the coaching field.

Happy face.

Dennis has hired his video coordinator, who will serve as a director of scouting/analytics, too. https://t.co/tVSrkW7grn — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) May 5, 2022

ON TO THE LINKS! TIME TO BEAT THE PANTS OFF BAMA (AND OLE MISS), TIGERS!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football/NIL

Dean's List ✔️

SEC Honor Roll ✔️

SAAC representatives ✔️



Kudos to the examples set by Dawson and Ellie!



https://t.co/u2i178iuzZ#MIZ pic.twitter.com/rrnphc7cxm — Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) May 5, 2022

The St Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter wrote, Here comes NCAA — maybe Congress, too — to save NIL from itself.

More from SI.com’s Ross Dellenger on the “Battle on NIL”:

Per new NIL guidelines, “A booster can’t communicate with an athlete or others affiliated w/ an athlete to encourage them to remain enrolled or attend a school,” says Colorado AD Rick George.



NCAA should “100%” pursue violations from this year, he says.https://t.co/b0jUB8UPF0 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 6, 2022

Diamond Sports

Mizzou Baseball (25-17, 7-14 SEC) heads to Oxford this weekend to take on Ole Miss (24-19, 7-14 SEC). The Tigers and Rebels are currently part of a three-way tie for the 12th and final spot in the SEC Tournament. Game one is set for 6:30pm today and airs on SEC Network +. (MUTigers.com)

Missouri heads into a do or die series against Ole Miss, according to the Missourian’s Tanner Ludwig.

Other Mizzou Sports

Per the Missourian’s Kenny Van Doren, track & field announced the addition of long-distance runner Daniel Brookling on Thursday.

OOOH, we’ve got some more people on board for the charity game this summer!

Rickey Paulding, who at 39 just retired from professional hoops, also now playing. Former QBs Corby Jones & James Franklin, too. https://t.co/hRsnNuTVCI — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) May 5, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

Way to go, Tyler!

Soph and the Phoenix Mercury’s season kicks off tonight against the Las Vegas Aces at 7pm CST on NBA TV.

Also, I hope you make it home safely soon, BG. She’s my fave.

Well…. This sucks.

Patriots cut Terez Hall with failed physical designation — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 5, 2022

Tee hee

Your QB Drew Lock? — Tom Orf (@MU4124) May 5, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)