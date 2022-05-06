 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sweeping Changes in Mizzou Athletics Continue

Mizzou Links for Friday, May 6

By Karen Steger
With all the changes going on in the Athletic Department, I can’t help but have that Boyz II Men song, “It’s So Hard to Say Good Bye to Yesterday” going through my mind, so let’s dive in.

Surprised face.

First up, in a move I didn’t see this coming, head women’s golf coach, Stephanie Priesmeyer, is apparently leaving the team to move into a development role within the university, according to MUTigers.com, Priesmeyer, who took over as head coach prior to the 2000-01 season, led the Tigers to 19 tourney wins, and was named the 2004 Big XII Coach of the Year and 2005 Regional Coach of the Year. The Tigers made nine regional appearances with Priesmeyer, including six consecutive from 2003 until 2008.

Sad face.

This one HURT, you guys. Assistant AD Mental Performance & Psychological Services, Dr. Scotta Morton, is leaving her post at the Mizzou. While I do not know her personally, I admire Scotta so, so much and have learned a lot from her as a result of her MIZ-Zoom event during Covid and through her active social media, which always provides great resources and thoughts for those working in the coaching field.

Happy face.

ON TO THE LINKS! TIME TO BEAT THE PANTS OFF BAMA (AND OLE MISS), TIGERS!

  • Way to go, Tyler!
  • Soph and the Phoenix Mercury’s season kicks off tonight against the Las Vegas Aces at 7pm CST on NBA TV.

Also, I hope you make it home safely soon, BG. She’s my fave.

  • Well…. This sucks.
  • Tee hee

