Former Mizzou Wrestler Michael Chandler Set to Fight in UFC274

Former Mizzou wrestler and former All-American Michael Chandler is set to fight in UFC274. The fight is set to take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Bouts starting as early as 4:30 PM CDT. You can watch live on ESPN+ PPV. (Click Here)

Chandler is a “True Son” of the state of Missouri and Mizzou, coming out of High Ridge where he continued his wrestling career with Head Coach Brian Smith. He is a well-respected name in the Mizzou wrestling community and has a number of supporters standing in his corner waiting to celebrate a victory.

Chandler finished his Mizzou wrestling career with a 100-40 record. He had an overall NCAA Championship record of 10-8, going 5-2 his senior season capping it off with a 5th place finish. During his NCAA Championship victories, Chandler recorded 7 decisions, 2 major decisions, and 1 fall. He was part of the 2006-07 team that gave Coach Smith his best NCAA Tournament team finish (3rd).

Per Mizzou Wrestling History “Michael Chandler wrapped up his college wrestling career by earning win No. 100 as well as All-America honors at the 2009 NCAA Championships. The 157-pound starter was a four-time NCAA qualifier and earned his first top-eight finish at the National Tournament after defeating Matt Moley of Bloomsburg, 2-1, in the fifth place match. Chandler was a two-time team captain and was awarded both the 2006 Most Improved Wrestler and Hap Whitney Coaches award.”

Chandler expects to see the best of Ferguson at #UFC274



(via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ZNc1qT3735 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 5, 2022

Michael “Iron” Chandler will be entering the thirtieth fight of his professional MMA career. Chandler currently holds a 22-7 overall record and will be coming off of a fight verse Justin Gaethje that holds grounds for one of the gutsiest fights in UFC history. Chandler is a fierce striker with a very good wrestling background.

Michael Chandler Fighting Characteristics and Statistics:

Age: 36

Height: 5’ 8”

Weight: 155 lbs.

KO/TKO: 10

Submission: 7

Decisions: 5

This will be Mike Chandler’s fourth fight inside the UFC with a 1-2 record. He currently fights in the lightweight division and will be going up against Tony ”El Cucuy” Ferguson who holds a 25-6 overall record.

Tony Ferguson Fighting Characteristics and Statistics:

Age: 38

Height: 6’ 0”

Weight: 155 lbs.

KO/TKO: 12

Submission: 8

Decision: 5

Win, lose, or draw, we all need to take a page out of the Michael Chandler playbook. Not only is he a great wrestler on the mat and fighter inside the octagon, he is an exceptional leader, person, and role model to those around him!