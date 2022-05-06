PODCAST: NFL Draft recap. Roster movement. Quarterback rumblings. And more!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. The NFL Draft is over, so the guys talk about those drafted and signed on with teams. There has been some roster movement on the team. Then we get into discussing the quarterbacks, from visitors to Sam Horn. Lastly, the guys get into a little bit of a discussion on the upcoming season.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:12: Welcome to another episode of Before the Box Score! Lots to cover, so let’s get to it.

01:12 - 07:55: The 2022 NFL Draft is over and Mizzou had two guys drafted: Akayleb Evans and Tyler Badie. Let’s talk about them and the teams they’re on.

07:55 - 11:35: Let’s talk a little about Mizzou’s undrafted signings.

11:35 - 17:23: There has been some roster movement since last episode. Let’s talk about the departures.

17:23 - 31:51: Another QB visited CoMo recently. The guys discuss Gerry Bohanon.

31:51 - 34:25: What are the chances Sam Horn goes the MLB route?

34:25 - 47:40: Time to preview Kansas State.

47:40 - 57:37: Let’s finish by talking about how dumb the NCAA is.

57:37 - END: Thanks for listening! Be sure to follow us on all of our social platforms and subscribe to this podcast. MIZ!

