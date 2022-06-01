Drinkwitz tries not to say anything ridiculously stupid

…And succeeds!
The SEC Meetings are, as I shared (via Dave Matter) on Friday, are back in person this year for the first time since 2019, and things look a lot different. The athletic departments looks different, the coaching staffs…. Really, all of it. I’m not sure there’s an SEC school that’s experienced virtually no changes in the last three years.
Mizzou Football coach Eliah Drinkwitz did a lot of talking on Tuesday — it was his turn, after all — and as expected, knew the right things to say and not, as he said, “Say anything ridiculously stupid” so as not to get yelled at in the coaches’ meeting.
The Athletic’s ($$) Andy Staples wrote about the difference in the SEC coaches’ stances on NIL and the transfer portal, which reveal a generational divide.
Someone tried to ask Drinkwitz on Tuesday about the grind of re-recruiting a roster because players can transfer so easily.“We’re pretty blessed to have these jobs, man,” Drinkwitz said. “I coached high school football. I painted lines. In the summer, I opened weight rooms. I got to fly down here on a private jet. I’m sitting at the beach. Is it hard? Absolutely. Do we have the greatest jobs in the world? Absolutely. There’s no way that I’m going to turn this into a ‘Poor me’ deal.”
Drink gets it. He does. Other coaches — whether they are more vocal like the Dabo Swinneys of colleges football (despise that dude), or keep it to themselves because they aren’t idiots, like the Kirby Smarts of the SEC.
But really, it’s NOT ABOUT YOU, COACHES!
- As Mental Health Awareness Month wraps up, please give Cannon York’s story a read on MUTigers.com.
- Saturday Down South’s Adam Spencer wrote about addition of Jack Abraham and Mizzou’s QB battle, based on Eli Drinkwitz’s comments at the SEC spring meetings.
- USA Today Network’s Blake Toppmeyer (via the Trib) wrote, while it’s not done yet, SEC football nears big changes to its schedule and alignment.
- Matt Stahl (Columbia Tribune) told subscribers what to know about all 5 of Mizzou’s quarterbacks entering the 2022 season.
- The KC Star’s Blair Kerkhoff wrote, for Mizzou’s Eli Drinkwitz, NIL discussions needed. Just not in the Saban-Fisher form.
- PowerMizzou shared the entirety of the audio from Drink’s convo Tuesday. Some funny stuff in there about his experience at Disney with his children and how he failed as a parent.
- Cool, but the Thiccer Kicker is clearly no. 1 in our hearts and minds.
Two #Mizzou players on here. Kris Abrams-Draine is CB8 and Harrison Mevis is K2.— Jack Soble (@jacksoble56) May 31, 2022
Also of note for Missouri fans: three of Kiper’s top 10 QBs are SEC East opponents. Richardson (UF), Levis (UK) and Hooker (UT). https://t.co/kNRg5BsQm1
- The Missourian’s Chris Blake wrote about the new era for Mizzou Softball, as a large senior class departs.
- Mizzou Softball hitting coach Michaela Transue stepped down on Tuesday afternoon, according to Max Baker/Columbia Missourian Staff reports.
My own thoughts on this, as the Rock M softball writer: Before anyone starts to cheer at the departure of a coach, remember Coach Anderson was left in a lurch by the sudden departure of Chris Malveaux to Tennessee in the offseason. Instead of trying to find another coach outside of CoMo quickly, she likely turned to another staff member and former player who she’d known for years. Transue, who began with the team in 2019 as a GA, is only 26 years old, and her last year playing at Hofstra overlapped with that of… Kim Wert. She’ll land on her feet wherever she goes, and I wish her the best. Throughout the season, Kara Daly talked about “Coach Mich” often, and how much she helped her with her swing.
- Well, I LOVE this. The Tribune’s Chris Kwiecinski wrote more about Dennis Gates’ desire to build a top-rated walk on program. Gates called the walk-ons, “an engine that pushed our program to another level.”
- According to PowerMizzou’s Mitchell Forde, Mizzou is recruiting a trio of Brad Beal Elite forwards in Dallas Thomas, Jordan McCullum and Caden Miller.
- Matt Stahl of the Columbia Tribune wrote a really cool story about Missouri high jumper Roberto Vilches, who will take on TWO meets in TWO countries. First, he’ll suit up for his home country’s National High Jump competition in Mexico City before he heads to Eugene, Ore. for the NCAA Championship final. Super cool story; give it a read.
- Go TIgers!
Just a hop, skip and a jump to Eugene. #MIZ x #NCAATF pic.twitter.com/Lz9MRxzy9l— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) May 29, 2022
- Way to go, Karissa! The former Tiger won the 10K title at the USATF Prefontaine Classic over the weekend, according to Missourian reports.
- In Sophie’s first game back with PHX since entering health & safety protocols last week, she played 27 minutes in the 73-70 loss to the Chicago Sky and scored 4 points on 1-4 shooting (0-2 from three) and 2-3 from the charity stripe. She also had 5 rebounds (4 DEF), 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover and 4 fouls. She was -4 on the night.
- Former Tiger Leketor Member-Meneh — she transferred last year — has signed a pro VB contract! (Could’ve used her last year, huh?)
