Drinkwitz tries not to say anything ridiculously stupid

The SEC Meetings are, as I shared (via Dave Matter) on Friday, are back in person this year for the first time since 2019, and things look a lot different. The athletic departments looks different, the coaching staffs…. Really, all of it. I’m not sure there’s an SEC school that’s experienced virtually no changes in the last three years.

Mizzou Football coach Eliah Drinkwitz did a lot of talking on Tuesday — it was his turn, after all — and as expected, knew the right things to say and not, as he said, “Say anything ridiculously stupid” so as not to get yelled at in the coaches’ meeting.

The Athletic’s ($$) Andy Staples wrote about the difference in the SEC coaches’ stances on NIL and the transfer portal, which reveal a generational divide.

Someone tried to ask Drinkwitz on Tuesday about the grind of re-recruiting a roster because players can transfer so easily.“We’re pretty blessed to have these jobs, man,” Drinkwitz said. “I coached high school football. I painted lines. In the summer, I opened weight rooms. I got to fly down here on a private jet. I’m sitting at the beach. Is it hard? Absolutely. Do we have the greatest jobs in the world? Absolutely. There’s no way that I’m going to turn this into a ‘Poor me’ deal.”

Drink gets it. He does. Other coaches — whether they are more vocal like the Dabo Swinneys of colleges football (despise that dude), or keep it to themselves because they aren’t idiots, like the Kirby Smarts of the SEC.

“What are we trying to do here?” Drinkwitz said. “If it’s for student-athlete health and welfare and protecting the student-athletes, then we’ve got to make decisions in the best interest of them and not necessarily in the best interest of us.”

But really, it’s NOT ABOUT YOU, COACHES!

On to the Links! Much more from the local writers about what Drink had to say below…

Softball

My own thoughts on this, as the Rock M softball writer: Before anyone starts to cheer at the departure of a coach, remember Coach Anderson was left in a lurch by the sudden departure of Chris Malveaux to Tennessee in the offseason. Instead of trying to find another coach outside of CoMo quickly, she likely turned to another staff member and former player who she’d known for years. Transue, who began with the team in 2019 as a GA, is only 26 years old, and her last year playing at Hofstra overlapped with that of… Kim Wert. She’ll land on her feet wherever she goes, and I wish her the best. Throughout the season, Kara Daly talked about “Coach Mich” often, and how much she helped her with her swing.

Other Mizzou Sports

Mizzou in the Pros

Way to go, Karissa ! The former Tiger won the 10K title at the USATF Prefontaine Classic over the weekend, according to Missourian reports.

! The former Tiger won the 10K title at the USATF Prefontaine Classic over the weekend, according to Missourian reports. In Sophie ’s first game back with PHX since entering health & safety protocols last week, she played 27 minutes in the 73-70 loss to the Chicago Sky and scored 4 points on 1-4 shooting (0-2 from three) and 2-3 from the charity stripe. She also had 5 rebounds (4 DEF), 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover and 4 fouls. She was -4 on the night.

’s first game back with PHX since entering health & safety protocols last week, she played 27 minutes in the 73-70 loss to the Chicago Sky and scored 4 points on 1-4 shooting (0-2 from three) and 2-3 from the charity stripe. She also had 5 rebounds (4 DEF), 1 assist, 1 block, 1 turnover and 4 fouls. She was -4 on the night. Former Tiger Leketor Member-Meneh — she transferred last year — has signed a pro VB contract! (Could’ve used her last year, huh?)

