Noah Carter reveals an inside look at Dennis Gates’ recruiting tactics

“I gotta go put out my bat signal”

It’s slow season for us Mizzou fans, but sometimes the slow seasons are the most revealing.

Speaking on an independent podcast yesterday, new Tiger Noah Carter discussed his commitment to Mizzou Hoops with a specific eye on how Dennis Gates reacted when he found out Carter was committing. I’ll let you watch the clip for yourself.

It’s sort of refreshing to get an inside look at the process, be it ever so small. Carter has been one of the Tigers’ most celebrated commits this year, so it makes sense that Gates would be extra excited to have him on board. We also have confirmation that Gates does, in fact, refer to his tweets as a bat signal. I can only imagine that means Drinkwitz does the same and that the two are trading notes.

We also saw the staff extend another offer this weekend: A five-star recruit in the class of 2025. Matt Harris explained why that’s important, even with players so far out.

This is #Mizzou's 10th offer in the 2025 class. The prior staff never offered this many rising sophomores.



Another reason it matters: By 2024, all players with extra COVID years will have cycled out. That means more room for prep talent.



Establish relationships now. https://t.co/Hhmsc7NTgw — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) June 12, 2022

It’s hard to imagine, but eventually this COVID-19 eligibility stuff will be a thing of the past and rosters will be opening up left and right. Get in with the top guys early on and you’ve got a better shot of landing them later on.

More Links:

Eli Drinkwitz wants more conference games moving forward, citing the need for in-conference rivalries. At least that’s what he’s telling high schoolers who come to his camps.

One-time Mizzou forward Yaya Keita is the last of Cuonzo Martin’s former players to find a new home, and he’s settled on a former sparring partner of the Tigers.

Big appreciation to all the coaches who showed me love and interest in the process now I’m excited to announce that I’m blessed to be part of the OU FAMILY. Can’t wait to get work #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/NXRrmCv8k9 — Yaya keita (@Yayakei26625378) June 12, 2022

Best of luck, Yaya! We’ll be rooting for you!

Kelly Bryant, I SEE YOU OUT HERE!

TALK YOUR TALK KELLY BRYANT @FCFZappers QB1 struts into the endzone, putting his team up 14 to start the second half.



3⃣0⃣ - 1⃣6⃣ lead over @fcfbafc pic.twitter.com/JvgTahLE8T — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022

Mizzou’s former QB1 is out here having fun, and I’m all for it.