Noah Carter reveals an inside look at Dennis Gates’ recruiting tactics

Mizzou Links for June 13, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
/ new

“I gotta go put out my bat signal”

It’s slow season for us Mizzou fans, but sometimes the slow seasons are the most revealing.

Speaking on an independent podcast yesterday, new Tiger Noah Carter discussed his commitment to Mizzou Hoops with a specific eye on how Dennis Gates reacted when he found out Carter was committing. I’ll let you watch the clip for yourself.

It’s sort of refreshing to get an inside look at the process, be it ever so small. Carter has been one of the Tigers’ most celebrated commits this year, so it makes sense that Gates would be extra excited to have him on board. We also have confirmation that Gates does, in fact, refer to his tweets as a bat signal. I can only imagine that means Drinkwitz does the same and that the two are trading notes.

We also saw the staff extend another offer this weekend: A five-star recruit in the class of 2025. Matt Harris explained why that’s important, even with players so far out.

It’s hard to imagine, but eventually this COVID-19 eligibility stuff will be a thing of the past and rosters will be opening up left and right. Get in with the top guys early on and you’ve got a better shot of landing them later on.

More Links:

  • Eli Drinkwitz wants more conference games moving forward, citing the need for in-conference rivalries. At least that’s what he’s telling high schoolers who come to his camps.
  • One-time Mizzou forward Yaya Keita is the last of Cuonzo Martin’s former players to find a new home, and he’s settled on a former sparring partner of the Tigers.

Best of luck, Yaya! We’ll be rooting for you!

  • Kelly Bryant, I SEE YOU OUT HERE!

Mizzou’s former QB1 is out here having fun, and I’m all for it.

