Five-star football recruit in Columbia (again)

He’s back! Why not stay this time?

A real short intro to links today, but one that should intrigue everyone.

The saga of Samuel M’Pemba — one of the consensus top recruits in the 2023 football recruiting class — continues on Tuesday as M’Pemba plans to make yet another visit to Columbia, Mo.

Going back to Mizzou tomorrow — Samuel M’Pemba (@SMPEMBA5) June 13, 2022

M’Pemba has already been to Mizzou several times and has picked up teasing Tiger fans as one of his favorite past times. No doubt the staff is doing good work with him, and there’s an OK chance he ends up as a Tiger. But doesn’t all the playful hinting seem unnecessary at this point? You seem to like Columbia. Why not stick around, Samuel? Put your feet up, enjoy a slice of Shakespeares and bask in the fact that you’re automatically a legend in Columbia just for signing up!

Here’s to hoping Drinkwitz and the staff can lock M’Pemba in at some point. What a boon that would be to this upcoming class.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Need some supporting information on Marquis Johnson, Mizzou’s newest 2023 recruit? Dave Matter has you covered.

How fast is new Mizzou WR commit Marquis Johnson? He ran a 10.37 in the 100 meters this spring. It was wind-aided, but he also posted three more times at 10.6 or faster.

Missouri Class 5 state record was set this year, 10.46 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 13, 2022

Kim Wert, Mizzou’s resident slugger extraordinaire, explained in depth how training with Vizual Edge helped her have a massive senior campaign.

Wonder how Luther Burden manages his NIL deals with Mizzou? Enter True Son Demetrious Johnson.

In a very short amount of time, Nick Bolton has turned himself from a promising, if unsure NFL prospect to the de facto leader of the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense. The Kansas City Star explains how he’s adjusting.

First look at the new Mizzou Hoops roster in their fresh new duds? Yes, please.

lookin' fresh in the black and gold #MIZ pic.twitter.com/gMsyBMqmJH — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 13, 2022