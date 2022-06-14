Mizzou Lands Oregon Defensive Lineman Transfer Kristian Williams

In a surprise commitment on this Tuesday evening without even a bat signal alert from Drinkwitz, Missouri has added some experience and depth from the Power Five level on the defensive line – which of course is always a plus.
Oregon defensive tackle transfer Kristian Williams, who was recently on an official visit to Missouri last weekend, has announced his commitment to Mizzou via Twitter.
Show me, don’t tell me. #Committed #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/0XdyhqIuO8— Kristian Williams (@lKristian__) June 15, 2022
Williams, a Memphis, Tennessee native — was a former three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class and ranked as the No. 27 defensive tackle in the country.
In three seasons at Oregon, Williams didn’t rack up a whole lot of stats, but he by far had his most productive year last season with 16 total tackles, including two tackles in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.
Williams becomes the 13th transfer portal addition for Mizzou, and sixth on the defensive line.
Welcome to Mizzou, Kristian! M-I-Z!
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
High School: Southwind High School
Position: Defensive Tackle
Ht/Wt: 6’3, 297
Rivals Ranking: Three-star, 5.7
247Composite Ranking: Three-star, 0.8897
Total announced offers: 16
Offers to note: Oregon, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Memphis
What they’re saying:
Mizzou adds Oregon DL Kristian Williams.— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) June 15, 2022
He had 25 tackles in 3 years as a Duck. https://t.co/3XGjpCmYXG
Mizzou 2023 Commitment List
|TE
|Brett Norfleet
|St. Charles, MO
|11/21/2021
|4-star
|5.8
|3-star
|0.9234
|6'7
|225
|DE
|Jahkai Lang
|Troy, MO
|12/17/2021
|3-star
|5.7
|3-star
|0.8789
|6'4
|240
|QB
|Gabarri Johnson
|Tacoma, WA
|5/8/2022
|4-star
|5.8
|4-star
|0.9045
|6'0
|200
|WR
|Marquis Johnson
|Dickinson, TX
|6/13/2022
|N/A
|N/A
|3-star
|0.8600
|6'0
|176
|5.77
|0.8917
