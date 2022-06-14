Mizzou Lands Oregon Defensive Lineman Transfer Kristian Williams

In a surprise commitment on this Tuesday evening without even a bat signal alert from Drinkwitz, Missouri has added some experience and depth from the Power Five level on the defensive line – which of course is always a plus.

Oregon defensive tackle transfer Kristian Williams, who was recently on an official visit to Missouri last weekend, has announced his commitment to Mizzou via Twitter.

Williams, a Memphis, Tennessee native — was a former three-star recruit in the 2019 recruiting class and ranked as the No. 27 defensive tackle in the country.

In three seasons at Oregon, Williams didn’t rack up a whole lot of stats, but he by far had his most productive year last season with 16 total tackles, including two tackles in the Alamo Bowl against Oklahoma.

Williams becomes the 13th transfer portal addition for Mizzou, and sixth on the defensive line.

Welcome to Mizzou, Kristian! M-I-Z!

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

High School: Southwind High School

Position: Defensive Tackle

Ht/Wt: 6’3, 297

Rivals Ranking: Three-star, 5.7

247Composite Ranking: Three-star, 0.8897

Total announced offers: 16

Offers to note: Oregon, Indiana, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Memphis

What they’re saying:

