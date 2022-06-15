Mizzou Softball adds impact transfer via portal

Much Needed Offense Arriving

The Mizzou Softball team was slated to come into the new season down A LOT of offense.

Here’s just how much. I made a chart! The pink indicated a career high, by the way.

In case you were wondering about the offensive impact of these seven on the Tigers’ team this season, they accounted for — I’m about to wow you with my math calculator skills: 921 AB | 138 Runs | 249 Hits | 39 Doubles | 3 Triples | 58 Home Runs | 166 RBI | 108 Walks | 468 Total Bases.

That’s 47.8% of runs, 57.2% of hits, 61.9% of doubles, 30% of triples, 67.4% of homers, 64.6% of RBI, 61% of walks overall this season.

Obviously, having that much offensive production leaves the Tigers looking elsewhere for places to find it...

Enter Texas Tech leadoff hitter Payton Jackson, who’d been the portal for almost a month.

.@TexasTechSB leading hitter Payton Jackson has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed on Tuesday. Jackson batted .336 with 11 doubles, 3 triples, 5 home runs, and 21 RBIs this season with the Red Raiders. She led TTU in seven offensive categories. pic.twitter.com/uRgOej5mv9 — Justin McLeod (@justfactsmaam) May 17, 2022

The left-handed Missouri City, TX native — sounds meant to be, right? — led the Texas Tech Red Raiders (whom we played in the MNC early on in the season; she batted fifth and walked twice) in, as the tweet references, many offensive categories this past season: first in BA (.336) | OPS (1.032) | R (32) | 3B (3) | TB (73) and SLG% (.598), and 2nd in H (41) | 2B (11) | HR (5) | OB% (.434). She was awarded the “Red & Black” award at the athletic department’s annual awards gala in early May, as well as Academic All-Big XII. She’s majoring in Sports Management.

It looks like her freshman & sophomore year she was used mainly as a DP or PR, and in her first year of consistent at-bats, she did well. I like to see how her batting average has held up, even with almost 6x as many ABs.

With the Covid year, she likely has two years of eligibility remaining.

MY NEW HOME!!!! So excited for this opportunity to continue my education and softball career at Mizzou and be apart of this amazing program. SEC here I come!! @MizzouSoftball pic.twitter.com/q8Hi99lsRB — payton jackson (@paytonannej) June 14, 2022

Here’s some highlights!

Against that team. We could’ve used her, sad lol.

PJ doin’ PJ things ‍♀️



Kansas

.600 BA (6-for-10)

9 total bases, 4 runs

.900 SLG%, .692 OBP%@paytonannej | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/aC8YDoWgf8 — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) April 5, 2022

Here’s a few plays that are very Chaumont-esque.

E4 | A spectacular diving catch from @paytonannej ends the inning and keeps the Bears for putting any more runs on the board



TTU 0, BU 1@NFCAorg x @RawlingsSB | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/9pmUZaBcmL — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) April 23, 2022

Welcome, Payton (or is it PJ?)! And here I was worried I wouldn’t have anything to write about!

On to the Links!

We could get used to this.. but you know, in black & gold. You can listen to her mic’d up here (scroll to very bottom).

Look at that smile pic.twitter.com/XKxebsF3Qs — Texas Tech Softball (@TexasTechSB) April 29, 2022

Football

Other Mizzou Sports

It’s APR time, friends! Time to see how Mizzou’s teams stack up against others in terms of Academic Progress Rates. Forget what that is? Let’s visit this MUTigers.com article:

Each academic year, every Division I sports team across the country calculates its APR using a simple and consistent formula. Each term, scholarship student-athletes can earn 1 point for remaining eligible and 1 point for staying in school or graduating. Mizzou’s 18 programs combined to average a score of 990 – above the national four-year average of 984. 15 teams matched or improved their APR over the last public release in 2018-19. Football produced its highest APR in the 18-year history of the metric while 12 Mizzou teams scored 990 or better.

The current APR includes data from the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21 academic years. The data was not made public during the pandemic (2019-20), so this is the first time we’ve seen the data since the 2018-19 season.

The four year rolling average must be at 930 or higher (which indicates a roughly 50% grad rate) in order to not receive sanctions.

Another note (and thanks to Matt Harris for confirming my thoughts): There’s also something in here about how you don’t lose any points for athletes transferring as long as it’s to a D-1 institution and that they’re in good financial standing.

Mizzou football’s 983 tied for fourth in SEC. Men’s hoops’ 963 ranked 11th in SEC. Baseball’s 981 was sixth. Softball’s 992 tied for sixth. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 14, 2022

In news I really don’t want to report about, a member of the men’s golf team - YuTa Tasi - has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested for invasion of privacy. If you’d like to know what he did, read the article in the Missourian, as shared by KOMU Digital Editor Stephanie Southey. It’s disturbing as hell.

Opendorse, the company that Mizzou (and many, many other schools) works with for NIL purposes, has revamped their system, for more than 75 partner schools, at least.

Working with existing and new collegiate partners, these new school-specific marketplaces will facilitate fans, brands, donors and sponsors to directly support student athletes. School specific marketplaces will empower athletic departments to maximize NIL success for student-athletes by mobilizing fan bases and local organizations. Supporters will have a single, streamlined platform to easily find their favorite athletes, offer deals, and complete payments. “Schools that mobilize their alumni and local markets to support student-athletes will become leaders in year-two of NIL,” said Blake Lawrence Opendorse CEO. “Fans, donors and local brands badly want to support NIL initiatives – but most don’t know where to even start. A school marketplace solves that. They will give every supporter one place to maximize NIL opportunities for their favorite student-athletes.”

Introducing 75+ new school-specific marketplaces to better connect brands, fans, sponsors, and donors to the 75,000+ athletes using Opendorse ‼️



Read more ➡️ https://t.co/1p1lHGlVOC pic.twitter.com/XEqINsKzsR — Opendorse (@opendorse) June 14, 2022

Mizzou in the Pros

Casidy Chaumont’s pro career kicked off on Tuesday, as the inaugural game of the WPF was played in Shawnee Mission, KS. How’d our girls do? Don’t forget, another former Mizzou Softball player, Sami Fagan, is on the roster as well.

I know they lost 9-5, but I’m having trouble finding stats (may update later if I can locate them).

The stage is set and we are ready to go 15 minutes until game time!



Watch the action LIVE for FREE!! https://t.co/PLUEYYA91r#goPride pic.twitter.com/ithMUP6Teu — USSSA Pride (@USSSAPride) June 14, 2022

See y’all in Shawnee Kansas ‼️‼️ https://t.co/IceIFyL89w — casidy chaumont (@casidychaumont) June 14, 2022

Sophie Cunningham is expected to miss the next couple weeks after suffering an elbow ligament sprain after the team’s June 5 win against the Sparks. Get well soon, Soph.

is expected to miss the next couple weeks after suffering an elbow ligament sprain after the team’s June 5 win against the Sparks. Get well soon, Soph. Congrats, Damon Hazelton!

The #Chiefs hosted two tryout wide receivers: Damon Hazelton (Missouri) and Aaron Parker (Rhode Island). Of the two, Parker looked a little better in this look. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) June 14, 2022

