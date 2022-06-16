Mizzou Baseball Reportedly Hires Ricky Meinhold as Their Next Pitching Coach

Meinhold to Mizzou
After the departure of Mitch Plassmeyer, who left for the Baltimore Orioles organization, the Mizzou Baseball program and Steve Bieser were searching for a new pitching coach this offseason.
That hire has reportedly been made, as Ricky Meinhold has become the next Mizzou Baseball pitching coach, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.
ASSISTANT SCOOP: @MizzouBaseball has hired Ricky Meinhold as its new pitching coach, sources tell @d1baseball. Meinhold was a scout for the @Cardinals, MiLB pitching coordinator for the @Mets, and most recently ran pitching for the Lotte Giants of the KBLhttps://t.co/zElYPlAYGZ— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 15, 2022
Meinhold, 36, is a St. Louis native who played his college ball at Drury University in Springfield. Meinhold has plenty of professional baseball experience under his belt, including being a scout for the Cardinals, an MiLB pitching coordinator for the Mets, and a pitching coach for the Lotto Giants in the Korean Baseball Organization. That looks like an impressive background for Meinhold as Mizzou looks to get back to their “Pitcher U” identity they once had.
You can listen to a couple of podcasts for a little more insight on Meinhold: One on Apple Podcast called “The Professional Failure” and one on SoundCloud from “The Sports Report.”
"I don't want easy all the time. I want something that makes me better as a human being." - Ricky Meinhold @rickymeinhold— Justin Skinner (@JustinCSkinner) May 18, 2022
Listen to Ricky's full episode here: https://t.co/MGqex1H2x2 pic.twitter.com/pZsfoCImZK
Missed @ernestdove last week on Sportzwire radio? Catch him here below with former Mets pitching guru and KBO pitching coach Ricky Meinhold! https://t.co/efq6G1v7n7— Thomas Brice (@ThomasBrice2017) May 1, 2022
And here are some Twitter reactions to Mizzou’s hiring of Meinhold:
From Aaron Fitt at D1Baseball:
Had a great afternoon talking baseball with Ricky Meinhold on the golf course about a dozen years back - I recall that he was very sharp, with a great baseball mind. I do not recall much about his golf swing. Neat hire here with a cool background. https://t.co/02aZ1nRb2J— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 15, 2022
From Phillies MiLB Pitching Coach Tyler Anderson:
Pumped for @rickymeinhold Mizzou could not have made a better hire! Perfect guy for the job, he’s a good friend/mentor to me and can’t wait to see the success he has. https://t.co/xlU3qqMyLm— Tyler Anderson (@tanderson1331) June 15, 2022
No official announcement has been made by Mizzou Baseball yet, but you can follow Meinhold on Twitter (@rickymeinhold).
Isiaih Mosley is official, however — Mizzou Basketball announced on Wednesday. “He’s Home”, indeed.
He’s Home.— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 15, 2022
https://t.co/n7K5oGuehJ pic.twitter.com/QsClNIPR1k
From Dennis Gates, via MUTigers.com.
“I am ecstatic to have Isiaih back home in Columbia. It is a priority for us to make Mizzou THE destination for our in-state kids. I believe Isiaih will have an impact in all areas that are important to our program — in the classroom as he works toward his degree, on the court as he excels with his teammates and in the country as he gives back to the same city that raised him.”
And from Mosley himself:
“Mizzou is home. I’m excited about what is building here and want to help bring a winning culture to Mizzou. Committing here was an easy choice because it’s back home, but it was made even easier after talking with Gates and the rest of the staff.”
Feels good to be home baby https://t.co/u5Mz5TrBm6— Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) June 16, 2022
Here’s an impressive stat on Mosley, from our own Matt Watkins at DataMizzou:
Mosley used 18.9 possessions per game on offense a year ago. That ranked 52nd most among all D-I players.— Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) June 15, 2022
Of the players that used that many possessions, 4 averaged more points/poss.
McGhee (Liberty)
Kountz (No. Col)
Murray (Iowa)
Cockburn (Ill)
That's the whole list.
Scorer https://t.co/CXvwWCg0HM
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
(Columbia Missourian)
- MU baseball hires Meinhold as new pitching coach, writes John Belfonte
- From Kenny Van Doren: Former MU first basemen Zimmermann searching for another professional start
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Missouri’s NIL bill is set to be approved today. Stay tuned for Karen Steger’s post on NIL coming up today!
INBOX: Missouri Governor Mike Parson signing SB 718 Thursday, which includes #NIL provision allowing school personnel to be involved. @KurtisGregory51— Gregg Palermo (@GreggPalermo) June 15, 2022
- From On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz: Mizzou linebacker coach D.J. Smith makes the list of 65 rising star assistants you need to know for the 2022 season.
65 rising star assistant coaches you need to know heading into the 2022 season.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 15, 2022
For more on each coach and for a rundown of honorable mentions: https://t.co/Ruq5FT44KZ pic.twitter.com/BgLahPisOX
- On MUTigers.com, MSHAA Basketball Championships Return To Mizzou Arena in 2024
- On MUTigers.com, Antonio Safa Captures Mexican Amateur
- A huge congrats to Mizzou Softball’s Kim Wert on being named a 2022 All-American by the Sports Information Directors of America!
Success on the field and in the classroom.— Mizzou (@Mizzou) June 15, 2022
In his most recent blog post, President Choi congratulates @MizzouSoftball's Kim Wert, who was named a 2022 Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America last week.
Read: https://t.co/HzCgtU52Wp pic.twitter.com/vMFC4EYN4Z
- According to Recruits Zone, Top-25 2024 recruit Carter Bryant has heard from Mizzou, along with UCLA, Duke, Xavier Gonzaga, Arizona, and Longwood.
Top-25 2024 prospect Carter Bryant tells me that he has heard from these schools since the live contact period began last night: UCLA, Duke, Xavier, Gonzaga, Missouri, Arizona, and Longwood. pic.twitter.com/lnvmQKjud6— Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 15, 2022
Matt Harris also tells us there’s a Mizzou connection:
Again, this is Travon Bryant's nephew. So, at least some pre-existing #Mizzou ties. https://t.co/fW6rEqhWvs— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) June 15, 2022
- How about a 3.92 GPA for Ennis Rakestraw this semester? Love to see it!
June 14, 2022
- On Instagram, here are some pictures from Gehrig Normand’s visit to Mizzou. Normand is a 2023 four-star small forward from Texas.
- Also on Instagram, Michael Porter Jr. is a part of NBA Players Association’s One Court Milan Class of 2022.
- In the final poll of USA Today’s NFCA, Mizzou Softball finished in the rankings at No. 23. (The Tigers ended the season at No. 21 in Softball America’s poll)
@OU_Softball wire-to-wire No. 1⃣ in 2022 @USATODAY DI Top 2⃣5⃣ Coaches Poll!— NFCA (@NFCAorg) June 14, 2022
https://t.co/UHo3hCr3lX pic.twitter.com/avg4g6zktk
- Fun stuff from Mizzou Gymnastics
Waking up knowing it is June 15th....— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) June 15, 2022
Time to start calling our future #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Qy7pERsRsX
