Mizzou Baseball Reportedly Hires Ricky Meinhold as Their Next Pitching Coach

Mizzou Links for Thursday, June 16

By Sammy Stava
Meinhold to Mizzou

After the departure of Mitch Plassmeyer, who left for the Baltimore Orioles organization, the Mizzou Baseball program and Steve Bieser were searching for a new pitching coach this offseason.

That hire has reportedly been made, as Ricky Meinhold has become the next Mizzou Baseball pitching coach, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.

Meinhold, 36, is a St. Louis native who played his college ball at Drury University in Springfield. Meinhold has plenty of professional baseball experience under his belt, including being a scout for the Cardinals, an MiLB pitching coordinator for the Mets, and a pitching coach for the Lotto Giants in the Korean Baseball Organization. That looks like an impressive background for Meinhold as Mizzou looks to get back to their “Pitcher U” identity they once had.

You can listen to a couple of podcasts for a little more insight on Meinhold: One on Apple Podcast called “The Professional Failure” and one on SoundCloud from “The Sports Report.”

And here are some Twitter reactions to Mizzou’s hiring of Meinhold:

From Aaron Fitt at D1Baseball:

From Phillies MiLB Pitching Coach Tyler Anderson:

No official announcement has been made by Mizzou Baseball yet, but you can follow Meinhold on Twitter (@rickymeinhold).

Isiaih Mosley is official, however — Mizzou Basketball announced on Wednesday. “He’s Home”, indeed.

From Dennis Gates, via MUTigers.com.

“I am ecstatic to have Isiaih back home in Columbia. It is a priority for us to make Mizzou THE destination for our in-state kids. I believe Isiaih will have an impact in all areas that are important to our program — in the classroom as he works toward his degree, on the court as he excels with his teammates and in the country as he gives back to the same city that raised him.”

And from Mosley himself:

“Mizzou is home. I’m excited about what is building here and want to help bring a winning culture to Mizzou. Committing here was an easy choice because it’s back home, but it was made even easier after talking with Gates and the rest of the staff.”

Here’s an impressive stat on Mosley, from our own Matt Watkins at DataMizzou:

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Missouri’s NIL bill is set to be approved today. Stay tuned for Karen Steger’s post on NIL coming up today!
  • From On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz: Mizzou linebacker coach D.J. Smith makes the list of 65 rising star assistants you need to know for the 2022 season.
  • According to Recruits Zone, Top-25 2024 recruit Carter Bryant has heard from Mizzou, along with UCLA, Duke, Xavier Gonzaga, Arizona, and Longwood.

Matt Harris also tells us there’s a Mizzou connection:

  • How about a 3.92 GPA for Ennis Rakestraw this semester? Love to see it!
  • Fun stuff from Mizzou Gymnastics
