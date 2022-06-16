Mizzou Baseball Reportedly Hires Ricky Meinhold as Their Next Pitching Coach

Meinhold to Mizzou

After the departure of Mitch Plassmeyer, who left for the Baltimore Orioles organization, the Mizzou Baseball program and Steve Bieser were searching for a new pitching coach this offseason.

That hire has reportedly been made, as Ricky Meinhold has become the next Mizzou Baseball pitching coach, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.

ASSISTANT SCOOP: @MizzouBaseball has hired Ricky Meinhold as its new pitching coach, sources tell @d1baseball. Meinhold was a scout for the @Cardinals, MiLB pitching coordinator for the @Mets, and most recently ran pitching for the Lotte Giants of the KBLhttps://t.co/zElYPlAYGZ — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) June 15, 2022

Meinhold, 36, is a St. Louis native who played his college ball at Drury University in Springfield. Meinhold has plenty of professional baseball experience under his belt, including being a scout for the Cardinals, an MiLB pitching coordinator for the Mets, and a pitching coach for the Lotto Giants in the Korean Baseball Organization. That looks like an impressive background for Meinhold as Mizzou looks to get back to their “Pitcher U” identity they once had.

You can listen to a couple of podcasts for a little more insight on Meinhold: One on Apple Podcast called “The Professional Failure” and one on SoundCloud from “The Sports Report.”

"I don't want easy all the time. I want something that makes me better as a human being." - Ricky Meinhold @rickymeinhold



Listen to Ricky's full episode here: https://t.co/MGqex1H2x2 pic.twitter.com/pZsfoCImZK — Justin Skinner (@JustinCSkinner) May 18, 2022

Missed @ernestdove last week on Sportzwire radio? Catch him here below with former Mets pitching guru and KBO pitching coach Ricky Meinhold! https://t.co/efq6G1v7n7 — Thomas Brice (@ThomasBrice2017) May 1, 2022

And here are some Twitter reactions to Mizzou’s hiring of Meinhold:

From Aaron Fitt at D1Baseball:

Had a great afternoon talking baseball with Ricky Meinhold on the golf course about a dozen years back - I recall that he was very sharp, with a great baseball mind. I do not recall much about his golf swing. Neat hire here with a cool background. https://t.co/02aZ1nRb2J — Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) June 15, 2022

From Phillies MiLB Pitching Coach Tyler Anderson:

Pumped for @rickymeinhold Mizzou could not have made a better hire! Perfect guy for the job, he’s a good friend/mentor to me and can’t wait to see the success he has. https://t.co/xlU3qqMyLm — Tyler Anderson (@tanderson1331) June 15, 2022

No official announcement has been made by Mizzou Baseball yet, but you can follow Meinhold on Twitter (@rickymeinhold).

Isiaih Mosley is official, however — Mizzou Basketball announced on Wednesday. “He’s Home”, indeed.

From Dennis Gates, via MUTigers.com.

“I am ecstatic to have Isiaih back home in Columbia. It is a priority for us to make Mizzou THE destination for our in-state kids. I believe Isiaih will have an impact in all areas that are important to our program — in the classroom as he works toward his degree, on the court as he excels with his teammates and in the country as he gives back to the same city that raised him.”

And from Mosley himself:

“Mizzou is home. I’m excited about what is building here and want to help bring a winning culture to Mizzou. Committing here was an easy choice because it’s back home, but it was made even easier after talking with Gates and the rest of the staff.”

Feels good to be home baby https://t.co/u5Mz5TrBm6 — Isiaih mosley (@Isiaihletrellm1) June 16, 2022

Here’s an impressive stat on Mosley, from our own Matt Watkins at DataMizzou:

Mosley used 18.9 possessions per game on offense a year ago. That ranked 52nd most among all D-I players.



Of the players that used that many possessions, 4 averaged more points/poss.



McGhee (Liberty)

Kountz (No. Col)

Murray (Iowa)

Cockburn (Ill)



That's the whole list.



Scorer https://t.co/CXvwWCg0HM — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) June 15, 2022

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

Missouri’s NIL bill is set to be approved today. Stay tuned for Karen Steger’s post on NIL coming up today!

INBOX: Missouri Governor Mike Parson signing SB 718 Thursday, which includes #NIL provision allowing school personnel to be involved. @KurtisGregory51 — Gregg Palermo (@GreggPalermo) June 15, 2022

From On3Sports’ Matt Zenitz: Mizzou linebacker coach D.J. Smith makes the list of 65 rising star assistants you need to know for the 2022 season.

65 rising star assistant coaches you need to know heading into the 2022 season.



For more on each coach and for a rundown of honorable mentions: https://t.co/Ruq5FT44KZ pic.twitter.com/BgLahPisOX — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) June 15, 2022

Success on the field and in the classroom.



In his most recent blog post, President Choi congratulates @MizzouSoftball's Kim Wert, who was named a 2022 Academic All-American by the College Sports Information Directors of America last week.



Read: https://t.co/HzCgtU52Wp pic.twitter.com/vMFC4EYN4Z — Mizzou (@Mizzou) June 15, 2022

According to Recruits Zone, Top-25 2024 recruit Carter Bryant has heard from Mizzou, along with UCLA, Duke, Xavier Gonzaga, Arizona, and Longwood.

Top-25 2024 prospect Carter Bryant tells me that he has heard from these schools since the live contact period began last night: UCLA, Duke, Xavier, Gonzaga, Missouri, Arizona, and Longwood. pic.twitter.com/lnvmQKjud6 — Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 15, 2022

Matt Harris also tells us there’s a Mizzou connection:

Again, this is Travon Bryant's nephew. So, at least some pre-existing #Mizzou ties. https://t.co/fW6rEqhWvs — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) June 15, 2022

How about a 3.92 GPA for Ennis Rakestraw this semester? Love to see it!

Fun stuff from Mizzou Gymnastics

Waking up knowing it is June 15th....



Time to start calling our future #MIZ pic.twitter.com/Qy7pERsRsX — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) June 15, 2022