PODCAST: ELI. DRINK. WHAT ARE YOU DOING, MAN?

Welcome back, Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. There were some additions lately to the team. And with that, the guys are wondering what the heck Eli Drinkwitz is doing with this roster? After that discussion, the guys talk about Kentucky as well as some swing games for Mizzou this coming season.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:12: The show is BTBS and the hosts are Nate and BK and they are here to talk MIZZOU FOOTBALL!

01:12 - 11:30: Let’s kick it off by talking about some additions to Mizzou!

11:30 - 16:00: What the heck is the plan here with the offensive and defensive line?

16:00 - 26:20: What might playing time look like for the line?

26:20 - 33:05: What’s going on with Kentucky?

33:05 - 36:05: There are a couple of swing games for Mizzou this season.

36:05 - END: Wrapping up! Thanks for listening and let’s go Tigers! MIZ!

