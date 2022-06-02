 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Softball picks up two Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

Mizzou Links for June 2, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Mizzou nabs two Gold Gloves, topping NCAA

Did you know they were giving out Gold Glove Awards in college softball? Neither did I!

In the inaugural season where Gold Gloves are handed out (i.e. awarded by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association), Mizzou is following in the steps of their diamond brothers in St. Louis and leading the way. Senior Casidy Chaumont took home the award in left field and sophomore Jenna Laird grabbed the award at shortstop. With two selections and only one coming at each position, Mizzou is the only school in the country with multiple Gold Gloves.

From the Athletic Department’s release:

Sophomore shortstop Jenna Laird has started all 119 games since arriving on campus. She finished the year with a .975 fielding percentage while turning 10 double plays. Laird did not make an error during SEC play.

Chaumont is known for making spectacular plays in left field. The All-SEC Defensive Team selection has appeared on SportsCenter’s Top Ten Plays four times over her career at Mizzou. After beginning her career as an infielder at Louisiana, she converted to the outfield at the start of the 2021 season and finished with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. In addition to her spectacular diving catches, Chaumont also is known to have a dangerous arm. She has thrown out five runners on the basepaths from left field over her two seasons.

You may recall seeing some of Chaumont’s theatrics in the outfield. This little highlight reel encapsulates them well.

  • A very cool story courtesy of MU Admissions: that of Amelia Wilson, who works as a Student Assistant Coach on Mizzou’s Football staff. In this brief article, Wilson tells her story and how Mizzou is working to make her goals a reality.
  • Marching Mizzou is months away from gracing our televisions at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! How are they preparing? I’ll let them tell you.
