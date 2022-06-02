Mizzou Softball picks up two Rawlings Gold Glove Awards

Mizzou nabs two Gold Gloves, topping NCAA

Did you know they were giving out Gold Glove Awards in college softball? Neither did I!

In the inaugural season where Gold Gloves are handed out (i.e. awarded by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association), Mizzou is following in the steps of their diamond brothers in St. Louis and leading the way. Senior Casidy Chaumont took home the award in left field and sophomore Jenna Laird grabbed the award at shortstop. With two selections and only one coming at each position, Mizzou is the only school in the country with multiple Gold Gloves.

From the Athletic Department’s release:

Sophomore shortstop Jenna Laird has started all 119 games since arriving on campus. She finished the year with a .975 fielding percentage while turning 10 double plays. Laird did not make an error during SEC play. Chaumont is known for making spectacular plays in left field. The All-SEC Defensive Team selection has appeared on SportsCenter’s Top Ten Plays four times over her career at Mizzou. After beginning her career as an infielder at Louisiana, she converted to the outfield at the start of the 2021 season and finished with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. In addition to her spectacular diving catches, Chaumont also is known to have a dangerous arm. She has thrown out five runners on the basepaths from left field over her two seasons.

You may recall seeing some of Chaumont’s theatrics in the outfield. This little highlight reel encapsulates them well.

Sam Houston alum @casidychaumont is the first-ever Rawlings Gold Glove winner for left field.



The @MizzouSoftball defensive standout said she was not expecting it.



"It means so much to me and is so incredible."https://t.co/z4a61nDHXR#SWLApreps #Mizzou pic.twitter.com/vJxWotOxQL — Brady Renard KPLC (@RenardSports) June 2, 2022

In which Nate compares the successful outcomes of both JUCO and High School/Transfer recruits and gets a shout out from Markus Golden in the process!

Nice read! The JUCO days brings back good and bad memories ! #JucoProduct https://t.co/Z4xAU2JSr2 — Markus Golden (@markusgolden) June 1, 2022

Does anyone think that another freshman wide receiver is putting up more numbers than Luther Burden this year?

@AggieFootball has 2 5-star WRs coming in this season



Which of these guys will have the best Freshman year? pic.twitter.com/QzVbxRMJZP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) June 1, 2022

Please.

A very cool story courtesy of MU Admissions: that of Amelia Wilson, who works as a Student Assistant Coach on Mizzou’s Football staff. In this brief article, Wilson tells her story and how Mizzou is working to make her goals a reality.

Marching Mizzou is months away from gracing our televisions at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! How are they preparing? I’ll let them tell you.

In less than 200 days, @marchingmizzou will step off on the streets of #NYC for the 2022 #Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade. Learn more about the four drum majors who are training to lead the parade’s only entry from #Missouri this fall.➡️https://t.co/jWJ3lU1JwO pic.twitter.com/uBxmLvdwiB — Mizzou News (@MizzouNews) June 1, 2022