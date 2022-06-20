Mizzou athletes celebrate Juneteenth at Columbia block party

Mizzou celebrates Juneteenth with CoMo

To mark the second federally-recognized Juneteenth holiday, Mizzou (which will be closed today to mark the holiday) took part in a city-wide celebration. A number of school officials joined together with members of the Mizzou Football and Hoops programs at Douglass Park for the city’s block party.

On Saturday, @mizzoudiversity's Vice Chancellor Maurice Gipson, @MizzouHoops and others from #Mizzou joined the Columbia community's Juneteenth Block Party at Douglass Park. Mizzou's campus will be closed tomorrow (Monday, June 20) to recognize and celebrate the holiday. pic.twitter.com/8yQDoFgXW5 — Mizzou (@Mizzou) June 19, 2022

A day to celebrate, educate and reflect.



Spent yesterday with the @CityofColumbia celebrating #Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/4mFPQADX4X — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 19, 2022

Columbia community’s Juneteenth Block Party at Douglass Park pic.twitter.com/4NROuczt4l — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) June 19, 2022

Nothing else to see here. Just a bunch of folks celebrating independence!

