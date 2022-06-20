 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou athletes celebrate Juneteenth at Columbia block party

Mizzou Links for June 20, 2022.

By Josh Matejka
Mizzou celebrates Juneteenth with CoMo

To mark the second federally-recognized Juneteenth holiday, Mizzou (which will be closed today to mark the holiday) took part in a city-wide celebration. A number of school officials joined together with members of the Mizzou Football and Hoops programs at Douglass Park for the city’s block party.

Nothing else to see here. Just a bunch of folks celebrating independence!

  • Happy belated dads day to all the dads in our commentariat! You are much appreciated for all the work you do in your families and communities.
