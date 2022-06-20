Mizzou athletes celebrate Juneteenth at Columbia block party

Mizzou celebrates Juneteenth with CoMo
To mark the second federally-recognized Juneteenth holiday, Mizzou (which will be closed today to mark the holiday) took part in a city-wide celebration. A number of school officials joined together with members of the Mizzou Football and Hoops programs at Douglass Park for the city’s block party.
On Saturday, @mizzoudiversity's Vice Chancellor Maurice Gipson, @MizzouHoops and others from #Mizzou joined the Columbia community's Juneteenth Block Party at Douglass Park. Mizzou's campus will be closed tomorrow (Monday, June 20) to recognize and celebrate the holiday. pic.twitter.com/8yQDoFgXW5— Mizzou (@Mizzou) June 19, 2022
Today, we reflect, educate, & celebrate. Happy Juneteenth!!! pic.twitter.com/Mx6Mcg4cVD— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) June 19, 2022
A day to celebrate, educate and reflect.— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) June 19, 2022
Spent yesterday with the @CityofColumbia celebrating #Juneteenth. pic.twitter.com/4mFPQADX4X
Columbia community’s Juneteenth Block Party at Douglass Park pic.twitter.com/4NROuczt4l— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) June 19, 2022
Nothing else to see here. Just a bunch of folks celebrating independence!
Yesterday at Rock M
- In which Matthew Smith analyzes a 2017 US Wrestling trials match between J’Den Cox and David Taylor and parses what it tells us about the sport
More Links:
- With the 50th Anniversary of Title IX coming up this week, Mizzou Athletics’ website put out a timeline of women’s sports at the university to commemorate.
- Another day, another offer out for Mizzou Hoops. As Sam covered on Saturday morning, the new staff has been incredibly proactive as of late.
- #MizzouMade Hayden Buckley ended up tied for 14th at the U.S. Open after starting the weekend climbing as high as first.
- Props this dad. Loving the vibes.
Bought a riding mower and put Mizzou stickers on it pic.twitter.com/dKog0IUpFo— Jon Oetting (@BricksnColumns) June 19, 2022
- Happy belated dads day to all the dads in our commentariat! You are much appreciated for all the work you do in your families and communities.
