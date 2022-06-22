 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dave Matter talks Mizzou on KTRS

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, June 22

By Sammy Stava
Some Mizzou radio listening.

Well, there was basically no significant Mizzou news to break down that happened on Tuesday. Welcome to the Mizzou sports offseason. In some cases, however — no news is good news.

But how about a radio segment to listen to for some #content?

STLToday’s Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS last night to discuss Missouri’s NIL bill approved and how it affects Mizzou, his expectations for Isiaih Mosley next season, and even some Big 12 conversation when Texas and Oklahoma leave the conference.

On the NIL collective impacting in-state recruiting for Mizzou in the future:

“That should really be part of the focus here if you’re Eli Drinkwitz because those players, those recruits like a Luther Burden, like an Isaac Thompson from Saint Louis U High, their name recognition resonates far greater in the state of Missouri and in the St. Louis market than it does any of these national programs. That has to be an advantage for Missouri, they have to make it an advantage.”

On Isiaih Mosley transition to the SEC:

“I still think there’s a little bit you got to prove you can do it night in, night out against Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee. He’s shown the ability to be a really, really good mid-major player and now he’s got to kick it up a gear against better caliber of athletes, a little more depth and star power that you’ll see in the SEC. But, the things that he can do I think can translate better than maybe some other transfers in other programs can do. He can just shoot, he’s a natural scorer, natural shooter and that tends to translate a little bit more than just athleticism.”

Always a good listen when Matter talks Mizzou on St. Louis radio, and you can listen to the full segment here.

And in some really tragic news, former Purdue Basketball star Caleb Swanigan passed away yesterday at the age of 25.

Matter mentioned somewhat of a Mizzou connection, as Swanigan was high school teammates with former Missouri point guard Jordan Geist.

Rest In Peace, Caleb.

Onto the links. MIZ.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Bat signal from Larissa Anderson.....but the commitment is still to be determined. Stay tuned!
  • Two former Mizzou quarterbacks (Connor Bazelak and Taylor Powell) will be participating in the Manning Passing Challenge
  • DRF making calls to former Mizzou Football season ticket holders. Love to see it! (But a flip phone?)
  • Pics from practice!
  • Check out Tyler Badie!
  • Mizzou Softball SS Jenna Laird comes in at No. 81 here on D1Softball’s D150 Player Rankings for next season.
  • Here’s a look at Mizzou’s non-conference schedule so far. Not a lot of games yet, but what do you want to see?
  • Good to see Dennis Gates with Ben Arnet. Tune into KOMU for the full interview on Sunday!

