Dave Matter talks Mizzou on KTRS

Well, there was basically no significant Mizzou news to break down that happened on Tuesday. Welcome to the Mizzou sports offseason. In some cases, however — no news is good news.

But how about a radio segment to listen to for some #content?

STLToday’s Dave Matter joined Brendan Wiese on The Big 550 KTRS last night to discuss Missouri’s NIL bill approved and how it affects Mizzou, his expectations for Isiaih Mosley next season, and even some Big 12 conversation when Texas and Oklahoma leave the conference.

On the NIL collective impacting in-state recruiting for Mizzou in the future:

“That should really be part of the focus here if you’re Eli Drinkwitz because those players, those recruits like a Luther Burden, like an Isaac Thompson from Saint Louis U High, their name recognition resonates far greater in the state of Missouri and in the St. Louis market than it does any of these national programs. That has to be an advantage for Missouri, they have to make it an advantage.”

On Isiaih Mosley transition to the SEC:

“I still think there’s a little bit you got to prove you can do it night in, night out against Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee. He’s shown the ability to be a really, really good mid-major player and now he’s got to kick it up a gear against better caliber of athletes, a little more depth and star power that you’ll see in the SEC. But, the things that he can do I think can translate better than maybe some other transfers in other programs can do. He can just shoot, he’s a natural scorer, natural shooter and that tends to translate a little bit more than just athleticism.”

Always a good listen when Matter talks Mizzou on St. Louis radio, and you can listen to the full segment here.

And in some really tragic news, former Purdue Basketball star Caleb Swanigan passed away yesterday at the age of 25.

Matter mentioned somewhat of a Mizzou connection, as Swanigan was high school teammates with former Missouri point guard Jordan Geist.

Caleb Swanigan's name came up once early in Cuonzo Martin's time at Missouri. (Both played at Purdue). Caleb played with former MU guard Jordan Geist in HS, and when Martin took the job, Caleb texted him, "You’ve got a killer in Geist."

Swanigan just 25 years old. RIP — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) June 21, 2022

Fly high 50. Thanks for always believing in me ❤️ https://t.co/WdsKazpgIq — jordan geist (@jordangeist12) June 21, 2022

Rest In Peace, Caleb.

Onto the links. MIZ.

Bat signal from Larissa Anderson.....but the commitment is still to be determined. Stay tuned!

Two former Mizzou quarterbacks (Connor Bazelak and Taylor Powell) will be participating in the Manning Passing Challenge

Here are the college quarterbacks participating in the Manning Passing Challenge this year



Some good prospects among them pic.twitter.com/T3W2GDD9P9 — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) June 21, 2022

DRF making calls to former Mizzou Football season ticket holders. Love to see it! (But a flip phone?)

Lunchtime calls to former season ticket holders. #ComeHomeTigers! It’s going to be a fun time w @MizzouFootball this Fall! : 573-882-0704 pic.twitter.com/7W0ZhiGT1q — DR_Francois (@DRFrancois1) June 21, 2022

Pics from practice!

Check out Tyler Badie!

This route from Tyler Badie pic.twitter.com/Ma8qCrMP86 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) June 20, 2022

Mizzou Softball SS Jenna Laird comes in at No. 81 here on D1Softball’s D150 Player Rankings for next season.

: 90-76



The countdown of the best softball players in the country continues, led by @AuburnSoftball pitcher Maddie Penta and two @TexasSoftball players.



https://t.co/ULyDaxFfhD pic.twitter.com/gk9bCk99RL — D1Softball (@D1Softball) June 20, 2022

Here’s a look at Mizzou’s non-conference schedule so far. Not a lot of games yet, but what do you want to see?

Last week I discussed the potential Non-Con slate. Currently have games with:



Liberty

Kansas

Illinois (N)

Iowa State



What other teams would you like to see round it out? — Order On The Court (@DataMizzou) June 21, 2022

Good to see Dennis Gates with Ben Arnet. Tune into KOMU for the full interview on Sunday!

Thanks to @coachdgates for stopping by the @KOMUnews studios. Catch our full sit-down interview Sunday on Sports Xtra! pic.twitter.com/O8OoeN118G — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) June 21, 2022