The Latest Mizzou Recruiting News and Notes

Crootin’ updates:

There’s a couple of recruiting updates for today’s edition of links, which include notable offers and commitment dates listed — so let’s get to them.

Starting with basketball — Carter Bryant has received an offer from Mizzou, he announced on Twitter.

I am very excited to announce I have received an offer from Coach Gates and the rest of the staff at University Of Missouri!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/1oSdryyjzz — carter bryant (@carterdbryant) June 22, 2022

Bryant is a 2024 small forward from Forward Valley, CA and is rated as a four-star — ranked as the 24th best prospect in the country.

And yes, there is a Mizzou family connection here as Carter is the nephew of former Missouri Tiger Travon Bryant — so we’ll see if this plays a role in the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, Desmond White — a 2023 point guard from Helias has announced that he is transferring to Atlanta for his senior year to play for TheSkillsFactory.

MO➡️ATL .

I will be playing my senior year at TheSkillsFactory! Let’s go @TSFPrepHS pic.twitter.com/dSkQYYeM74 — Desmond White (@Dez2White) June 22, 2022

White held a Mizzou offer from the last staff and isn’t ranked on Rivals and 247Sports, but has an offer list that is rapidly growing.

Onto football — Mizzou target Paris Patterson Jr. has announced his commitment date for the Fourth of July.

I will be committing July 4th — Paris Patterson jr (@p_pattersonjr) June 20, 2022

Patterson visited Mizzou back in March:

Patterson is a 2023 four-star offensive guard from East St. Louis. We’ll see if Mizzou can continue their East St. Louis pipeline momentum. However, it’s unclear what the interest level from Mizzou is because they actually haven’t offered him yet, according to this from Rivals.

Will four-star OL Paris Patterson land at Mizzou, even though the Tigers have yet to extend an offer?



Our analysts think so.



They explain their picks and make more predictions here: https://t.co/3j7XP7nFG8 pic.twitter.com/YAVIDCM61d — Rivals (@Rivals) May 1, 2022

But, landing Patterson perhaps wouldn’t exactly hurt Missouri’s chances of landing his teammate Miles McVay.

Meanwhile, Mizzou target Amir Herring has announced his commitment date for July 7th.

Herring is a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from West Bloomfield, Michigan, but it looks like Michigan is the leader to land him at this point.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

(Columbia Missourian)

From the staff: Schweizer headlines seven Tigers competing in USA Track and Field Championships

(Columba Daily Tribune)

SEC summer size-up from Matt Stahl: What to know about Florida, Missouri’s third 2022 conference opponent

Let Brady Cook!

From Columbia’s own Nathaniel Peat, it’s a big-time recruiting weekend in COMO!

The Mizzou Basketball staff helped get Faurot Field ready for the big recruiting weekend. Love to see it.

Mizzou’s Javon Foster makes this impressive list here:

EARLY TOP 10 2023 OT LIST pic.twitter.com/fKeuHERG4b — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 22, 2022

Speaking of Javon Foster, he has the highest run blocking grade among returning SEC tackles

Javon Foster had the highest Run Blocking Grade (82.8) among returning SEC Tackles last season @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/IdnT7rIIwO — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 22, 2022

Off-season workouts in progress. Aidan Shaw loves it!

Here’s a look at the Mizzou Basketball roster new player numbers

Based on video and photo evidence:



Kobe Brown: No. 24

Kaleb Brown: No. 31

Noah Carter: No. 35

Ronnie DeGray: No. 13

Mo Diarra: No. 45

Sean East: No. 55

DeAndre Gholston: No. 4

Tre Gomillion: No. 2

D'Moi Hodge: No. 5

Nick Honor: No. 10

Aidan Shaw: No. 23 https://t.co/ZqsnJmbwn3 — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) June 22, 2022

From Mizzou to Chicago. Good luck in ChiTown, Allie!

Second Team All-SEC performer Joshua Day putting in work in the batting cage.