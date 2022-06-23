The Latest Mizzou Recruiting News and Notes

Crootin’ updates:
There’s a couple of recruiting updates for today’s edition of links, which include notable offers and commitment dates listed — so let’s get to them.
Starting with basketball — Carter Bryant has received an offer from Mizzou, he announced on Twitter.
I am very excited to announce I have received an offer from Coach Gates and the rest of the staff at University Of Missouri!! #MIZ pic.twitter.com/1oSdryyjzz— carter bryant (@carterdbryant) June 22, 2022
Bryant is a 2024 small forward from Forward Valley, CA and is rated as a four-star — ranked as the 24th best prospect in the country.
And yes, there is a Mizzou family connection here as Carter is the nephew of former Missouri Tiger Travon Bryant — so we’ll see if this plays a role in the recruitment process.
Meanwhile, Desmond White — a 2023 point guard from Helias has announced that he is transferring to Atlanta for his senior year to play for TheSkillsFactory.
MO➡️ATL .— Desmond White (@Dez2White) June 22, 2022
I will be playing my senior year at TheSkillsFactory! Let’s go @TSFPrepHS pic.twitter.com/dSkQYYeM74
White held a Mizzou offer from the last staff and isn’t ranked on Rivals and 247Sports, but has an offer list that is rapidly growing.
Onto football — Mizzou target Paris Patterson Jr. has announced his commitment date for the Fourth of July.
I will be committing July 4th— Paris Patterson jr (@p_pattersonjr) June 20, 2022
Patterson visited Mizzou back in March:
Had a great time at #Mizzou this past weekend can’t wait to be back ‼️@MizzouFootball #Miz #ZOU23 @Football_Flyers @mjohnson7672 pic.twitter.com/v4oaiGz2Ct— Paris Patterson jr (@p_pattersonjr) March 16, 2022
Patterson is a 2023 four-star offensive guard from East St. Louis. We’ll see if Mizzou can continue their East St. Louis pipeline momentum. However, it’s unclear what the interest level from Mizzou is because they actually haven’t offered him yet, according to this from Rivals.
Will four-star OL Paris Patterson land at Mizzou, even though the Tigers have yet to extend an offer?— Rivals (@Rivals) May 1, 2022
Our analysts think so.
They explain their picks and make more predictions here: https://t.co/3j7XP7nFG8 pic.twitter.com/YAVIDCM61d
But, landing Patterson perhaps wouldn’t exactly hurt Missouri’s chances of landing his teammate Miles McVay.
Meanwhile, Mizzou target Amir Herring has announced his commitment date for July 7th.
The Commitment: July 7th, 2022 pic.twitter.com/10KPsDISs0— Ámir Hèrrìng✌ (@amirherring55) June 20, 2022
Herring is a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from West Bloomfield, Michigan, but it looks like Michigan is the leader to land him at this point.
Onto the links. M-I-Z!
- SEC summer size-up from Matt Stahl: What to know about Florida, Missouri’s third 2022 conference opponent
- Let Brady Cook!
September 1st #MIZ pic.twitter.com/fm8EuYCAa6— Brady Cook (@qbcook12) June 22, 2022
- From Columbia’s own Nathaniel Peat, it’s a big-time recruiting weekend in COMO!
Big Weekend in Como. Hope to see some future True Sons! #MIZ #WELCOME2TH3ZOU pic.twitter.com/hfb14ziHDT— GoG_Peat (@PeatNathaniel) June 22, 2022
- The Mizzou Basketball staff helped get Faurot Field ready for the big recruiting weekend. Love to see it.
Our @MizzouAthletics and @MizzouHoops staff helping get the stadium ready for a BIG weekend! #OneMizzou #MIZ #WELCOME2TH3ZOU pic.twitter.com/0RSoq3VDYV— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) June 23, 2022
- Mizzou’s Javon Foster makes this impressive list here:
EARLY TOP 10 2023 OT LIST pic.twitter.com/fKeuHERG4b— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 22, 2022
- Speaking of Javon Foster, he has the highest run blocking grade among returning SEC tackles
Javon Foster had the highest Run Blocking Grade (82.8) among returning SEC Tackles last season @MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/IdnT7rIIwO— PFF College (@PFF_College) June 22, 2022
- Off-season workouts in progress. Aidan Shaw loves it!
June 22, 2022
- On MUTigers.com, A look at football’s Spring 2022 Academic Highlights
- On MUTigers.com, Tigers at USA Championships This Weekend
- On MUTigers.com, Volleyball Season Tickets on Sale Now
The season is right around the corner...— Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) June 22, 2022
Get your season tickets today!
https://t.co/L9gCSk1STU#MIZ pic.twitter.com/nSNZ7DbbsW
- Here’s a look at the Mizzou Basketball roster new player numbers
Based on video and photo evidence:— Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) June 22, 2022
Kobe Brown: No. 24
Kaleb Brown: No. 31
Noah Carter: No. 35
Ronnie DeGray: No. 13
Mo Diarra: No. 45
Sean East: No. 55
DeAndre Gholston: No. 4
Tre Gomillion: No. 2
D'Moi Hodge: No. 5
Nick Honor: No. 10
Aidan Shaw: No. 23 https://t.co/ZqsnJmbwn3
- From Mizzou to Chicago. Good luck in ChiTown, Allie!
Ready not anxious ✔️ #BearDown #fyp pic.twitter.com/QkUlq0qpuH— Allie Green IV (@Cb1Allie) June 22, 2022
- Second Team All-SEC performer Joshua Day putting in work in the batting cage.
Off-Season pic.twitter.com/8g13pCcRF5— Josh Day (@iamjosh_5) June 22, 2022
