The Latest Mizzou Recruiting News and Notes

Mizzou Links for Thursday, June 23

By Sammy Stava
Crootin’ updates:

There’s a couple of recruiting updates for today’s edition of links, which include notable offers and commitment dates listed — so let’s get to them.

Starting with basketball — Carter Bryant has received an offer from Mizzou, he announced on Twitter.

Bryant is a 2024 small forward from Forward Valley, CA and is rated as a four-star — ranked as the 24th best prospect in the country.

And yes, there is a Mizzou family connection here as Carter is the nephew of former Missouri Tiger Travon Bryant — so we’ll see if this plays a role in the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, Desmond White — a 2023 point guard from Helias has announced that he is transferring to Atlanta for his senior year to play for TheSkillsFactory.

White held a Mizzou offer from the last staff and isn’t ranked on Rivals and 247Sports, but has an offer list that is rapidly growing.

Onto football — Mizzou target Paris Patterson Jr. has announced his commitment date for the Fourth of July.

Patterson visited Mizzou back in March:

Patterson is a 2023 four-star offensive guard from East St. Louis. We’ll see if Mizzou can continue their East St. Louis pipeline momentum. However, it’s unclear what the interest level from Mizzou is because they actually haven’t offered him yet, according to this from Rivals.

But, landing Patterson perhaps wouldn’t exactly hurt Missouri’s chances of landing his teammate Miles McVay.

Meanwhile, Mizzou target Amir Herring has announced his commitment date for July 7th.

Herring is a 2023 four-star offensive lineman from West Bloomfield, Michigan, but it looks like Michigan is the leader to land him at this point.

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columba Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • Let Brady Cook!
  • From Columbia’s own Nathaniel Peat, it’s a big-time recruiting weekend in COMO!
  • The Mizzou Basketball staff helped get Faurot Field ready for the big recruiting weekend. Love to see it.
  • Mizzou’s Javon Foster makes this impressive list here:
  • Speaking of Javon Foster, he has the highest run blocking grade among returning SEC tackles
  • Off-season workouts in progress. Aidan Shaw loves it!
  • Here’s a look at the Mizzou Basketball roster new player numbers
  • From Mizzou to Chicago. Good luck in ChiTown, Allie!
  • Second Team All-SEC performer Joshua Day putting in work in the batting cage.
